Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Formula Why in the App
Listen to Formula Why in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Formula Why

Formula Why

Podcast Formula Why
Podcast Formula Why

Formula Why

Formula 1
add
Want to know more about Formula 1? On Formula Why, Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill get expert answers to questions about the sport. New episodes Fridays. Re... More
Sports
Want to know more about Formula 1? On Formula Why, Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill get expert answers to questions about the sport. New episodes Fridays. Re... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Why does the US have 3 F1 races in 2023?
    Passionate fans. Spectacular racing. A new home hero to cheer. Formula 1 has a long history in the United States. 2023 is a new chapter, with races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.  Katie and Christian go back through the decades to tell the story of F1 in the US. Then it’s time to explore the present and the future with former F1 commentator Leigh Diffey, former US F1 driver Alexander Rossi and two passionate F1 fans who’ve recently discovered the sport. Why are they and millions of others across the States falling in love with F1? Why is the sport more popular than ever? Why is having a US driver to cheer for so important?   Coming up on Formula Why, Katie and Christian will explore driver fitness, racing in the rain plus F1 experts will answer your questions. Record and send your question to [email protected]
    5/4/2023
    48:31
  • Why is F1 Sprint such a challenge?
    Less prep. More pressure. In 2023, F1 Sprint is more thrilling than ever. Listener Crystal from New York wants to know why F1 Sprint is such an exciting challenge for F1’s teams and drivers. Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill explore the answer with Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen and his race engineer, Mark Slade. Kevin and Mark had an F1 Sprint weekend to remember in 2022. Kevin took a stunning pole position, leaving Mark facing a huge restaurant bill! Then, former Aston Martin Head of Race Strategy, Bernie Collins, tells us why tyre choice, overtaking and avoiding pit-stops are crucial to Sprint success. Plus, Christian and Katie have all you need to know about the changes to F1 Sprint for 2023, including the new Sprint Shootout session on Saturdays. Welcome to Formula Why. Whether you’re new to F1 or a life-long fanatic, Formula Why is for everyone who wants to know more about how the sport works. Send us your F1 ‘why’ question, and we could answer it on a future episode. Write or record your question as a voice note and send it to [email protected] Follow Formula Why right here on your podcast app so you never miss an episode. Hit the share button and use #FormulaWhy to tell your F1 fan friends. Leave us a rating and review. Thanks for listening To hear F1’s other official podcasts search for F1 Beyond The Grid and F1 Nation. For all the latest F1 news, check out F1.com and F1 on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook
    4/27/2023
    42:47
  • Know more about F1, with Formula Why
    The more you know about Formula 1, the more you'll love it. Join Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill for Formula Why, the official F1 podcast for every fan who wants to know how the sport really works. Write or record and send your 'why' questions to [email protected] and we'll get F1 experts to answer them on a future episode.
    4/18/2023
    2:20

More Sports podcasts

About Formula Why

Want to know more about Formula 1? On Formula Why, Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill get expert answers to questions about the sport. New episodes Fridays. Record and send your question to [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Formula Why, SportsCage Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Formula Why

Formula Why

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Formula Why: Podcasts in Family