Less prep. More pressure. In 2023, F1 Sprint is more thrilling than ever. Listener Crystal from New York wants to know why F1 Sprint is such an exciting challenge for F1’s teams and drivers. Katie Osborne and Christian Hewgill explore the answer with Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen and his race engineer, Mark Slade. Kevin and Mark had an F1 Sprint weekend to remember in 2022. Kevin took a stunning pole position, leaving Mark facing a huge restaurant bill! Then, former Aston Martin Head of Race Strategy, Bernie Collins, tells us why tyre choice, overtaking and avoiding pit-stops are crucial to Sprint success. Plus, Christian and Katie have all you need to know about the changes to F1 Sprint for 2023, including the new Sprint Shootout session on Saturdays. Welcome to Formula Why.
