Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes: their names are together forever in the Formula 1 record books. As the most successful team and driver partnership in the sport's history comes to an end, some of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes colleagues tell Tom Clarkson their stories of working with him:
Toto Wolff – Team Principal, on how Lewis got stronger every year of their partnership
Andrew Shovlin – Trackside Engineering Director, who was on the pit wall for all of Lewis’ history-making races
Clare Robertson – Head of Communications. She first met Lewis when he was 15, and has worked with him since his days at McLaren
Victoria Johnson – Marketing Operations Director, who's seen Hamilton go from Formula 1 driver to global icon
Stephen Lord - Race Team Co-ordinator, one of Lewis' closest colleagues, on the grid with him for every Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz: pain, pride + potential
2024 has been a turbulent year for Carlos Sainz.
It started with a shock: Lewis Hamilton would be replacing him at Ferrari in 2025. Then he missed a race with appendicitis. But the year is ending with multiple wins and podiums to look back on, and an exciting new challenge to look forward to with Williams next season.
Speaking to Tom Clarkson, Carlos talks about his feelings after finding out Hamilton was taking his seat, the pain he suffered after his operation and how he came back from those physical and emotional setbacks to take victories in Australia and Mexico, and secure his future in Formula 1.
As well as reflecting on a special four years with Ferrari, Sainz is also relishing his next chapter. What can he achieve with Williams? How does he rate new teammate Alex Albon? And will he cope with not fighting at the front of the grid?
'I was tested. It's made me better' - This week on F1 Beyond The Grid...
2024 has been a rollercoaster for this week’s guest on F1 Beyond The Grid. While the end of the season provides a chance for reflection, he’s also looking forward to an exciting new venture in 2025.
Hear a preview of the episode with Tom Clarkson now and then you can listen to the conversation in full on your podcast app, or watch on the official F1 YouTube channel, from Wednesday 4th December.
Andy Stevenson: 600 races, 1 team
Aston Martin Sporting Director Andy Stevenson reached a huge milestone in Las Vegas, working at his 600th Grand Prix. It’s a sensational achievement made even more remarkable by the fact that all 600 races have been with the same team.
A driver winning with a broken leg, another going to jail halfway through the season, preparing a future seven-time World Champion for his debut… Andy has seen everything Formula 1 has to offer over the last 33 years in the paddock.
Sharing fascinating and surreal anecdotes with Tom Clarkson, he talks about Eddie Jordan not liking him when he first joined ‘Team Silverstone’, how they’ve evolved since their F1 debut in 1991, why he’s stayed there for his whole career, what it’s like working with Crohn’s disease, and much more.
Oliver Oakes: the racer driving Alpine
Why did Oliver Oakes become Alpine Team Principal? How does his background as a racing driver and team owner prepare him for this new challenge? And what are his priorities in 2025 and beyond?
Speaking to Tom Clarkson at the team’s headquarters in Enstone, Oakes answers all the key questions around Alpine’s future with him at the helm.
Oli discusses his mixed feelings after their double podium in Brazil, why Alpine have chosen Mercedes as their power unit supplier from 2026, whether Pierre Gasly is ready to lead the team next season, and much more.
