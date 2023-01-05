Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast F1 Nation
Formula 1
  • Checo’s best in Baku? Azerbaijan GP Review ft Perez, Marko, Ocon, Webber + Alesi
    He hit the front. He brushed the wall. He took the win. Sergio Perez swept the first F1 Sprint weekend of 2023, taking victories on Saturday and Sunday. Checo tells Tom Clarkson about his ‘intense’ victory. Tom, Damon Hill and ESPN’s Juan Fossaroli review the Red Bull battle in Baku. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s Motorsport Advisor, explains what he feels Perez has learned since joining Red Bull. Former Ferrari Grand Prix-winner Jean Alesi sums up the team’s return to the podium. Esteban Ocon reflects on a frustrating weekend in his upgraded Alpine. Mark Webber, manager of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri’s, reveals how Oscar battled illness to race. Plus, a feature interview with Franz Tost, AlphaTauri’s Team Principal who has announced he will retire at the end of this season after 18 years with the team. Check out F1 Beyond The Grid for in-depth interviews with F1’s biggest names. Plus listen to F1’s new podcast, Formula Why, to hear why F1 Sprint weekends like this one are so challenging. This episode is sponsored by:  BetterHelp: find more balance, with BetterHelp. Visit betterhelp.com/f1nation today to get 10% off your first month. F1TV Pro: for a limited time fans in the Netherland, US, Canada and Brazil can trial F1 TV Pro free for 7 days. Simply go to F1TV.com to sign-up and take your race weekend to the next level! Heineken Silver is running a sweepstakes to win a VIP experience to the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. You must be a US resident aged 21 or over. Enter and see full terms and conditions at https://www.heineken.com/us/en/sponsorships/F12023 Caldera Lab: take your skin care to the next level with Caldera Lab. Get 20% OFF with our code NATION at calderalab.com/NATION
    5/1/2023
    1:05:34
  • Moves at Mercedes and Alpine bouncing back? – Azerbaijan GP Preview
    Finally it’s race week again! After four weeks without Formula 1, Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham look ahead to Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. They discuss proposed changes to the sprint race format, which features for the first time this season in Baku. There’s also big change at Mercedes. James Allison joins the pod to explain why he’s gone back to his previous role as technical director and how that could impact the Silver Arrows going forward this season. Ferrari are fourth in the Constructors’ Standings after a frustrating start to 2023. Can they recover from a point-less weekend in Melbourne to get their championship back on track? And after Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon’s dramatic crash cost Alpine valuable points at the Australian Grand Prix, team principal Otmar Szafnauer tells us why they’re confident of bouncing back. Plus an update on our F1 Fantasy League, the F1 Nation World Championship. Record and email your questions about the season so far to [email protected] This episode is sponsored by:  Babbel: go to babbel.com/podcast23 and use promo code F1NATION for an extra three months free. Ibotta:  Right now, Ibotta is offering our listeners $5 just for trying Ibotta. Just go to the App Store or Google Play store and download the FREE Ibotta app and use code NATION.
    4/24/2023
    58:47
  • COMING SOON: Formula Why - a new official F1 podcast
    Introducing Formula Why, a brand-new official F1 podcast about how F1 really works. Episodes weekly from Friday 28th April.  Search your podcast app for Formula Why and hit the follow button to get the first episode fast.
    4/21/2023
    2:58
  • Are Red Bull ‘catchable’? – Pedro and Smedley have their say
    Red Bull have been unstoppable so far in 2023. They’ve taken three pole positions and three victories in the first three races. So can the reigning World Champions be caught this season? Tom Clarkson is joined by former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa and ex-Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley to discuss how the rest of the grid can maximise a month without racing to close the gap. Lapo Elkann, the brother of Ferrari President John Elkann, has urged Ferrari to “wake up” as they sit fourth in the Constructors’ Standings, after a difficult start to the season. Rob shares some intriguing insight into just how high the standards are at Ferrari and how much influence the Italian media has on the team. The guys also discuss the progress made by Williams and whether changes at McLaren will take the team forward. Will Alfa Romeo be title contenders in the near future? Plus, Rob and Pedro answer some of your questions in Ask The Nation. Record and send your questions to [email protected] This episode is sponsored by:  NordVPN: EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal https://nordvpn.com/f1nation. Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Caldera + Lab: get 20% OFF at calderalab.com by using code NATION at calderalab.com HelloFresh: go to hellofresh.com/50nation and use code 50nation for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
    4/17/2023
    1:02:28
  • What makes Max so good? Your questions answered in Ask The Nation
    How is Verstappen able to get the most out of his Red Bull car? What can Lance Stroll achieve with Aston Martin? What’s the best F1 destination to travel to? Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill answer your questions in Ask The Nation. To get your question answered on a future episode, record it as a voice note and email it to [email protected] . Plus, Tom and Damon look back at the first three races of 2023 and assess Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. This episode is sponsored by: Athletic Greens: get a FREE 1-yearsupply of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/F1NATION Calm: visit calm.com/nation for 40% off unlimited access to Calm’s entire library NordVPN: EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal https://nordvpn.com/f1nation. Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Babbel: go to babbel.com/podcast23, and use promo code F1NATION for an extra three months free
    4/10/2023
    52:01

About F1 Nation

F1 fans from every nation, welcome to F1 Nation! Tom Clarkson, Damon Hill, Natalie Pinkham, Pedro de la Rosa and big guests bring you expert F1 insight and behind-the-scenes stories from the heart of the F1 Paddock. Hit the follow button for the fastest way to get new episodes. Record and send your questions about the 2023 F1 season to [email protected]
Podcast website

