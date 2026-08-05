Tom Clarkson is joined in the paddock by F1TV expert and IndyCar race winner, James Hinchcliffe, to reflect on the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris converted pole position to take his first Grand Prix victory of the season and his first as a World Champion. Why was Lando back on top in Budapest? Is he driving better this year than last year when he won the title? And can he now regularly fight with Mercedes and Ferrari to defend that title in 2026?

Max Verstappen was pleasantly surprised to finish P2 and secure his third podium in the last four races. So how did Max end up on the rostrum? And what did Tom and Hinch think of his incredible overtake of Lewis Hamilton on lap 16?

It was another mixed weekend for Mercedes. Kimi Antonelli climbed from seventh on the grid to third, extending his championship lead further, while George Russell suffered an anti-stall issue at the start before fighting back for a points finish. How different will Kimi and George’s mindsets be going into the summer break?

Plus, the guys discuss a missed opportunity for Ferrari and a much better weekend for Aston Martin, whose upgrades helped Fernando Alonso reach Q2 for the first time this season.

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