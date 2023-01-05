Checo’s best in Baku? Azerbaijan GP Review ft Perez, Marko, Ocon, Webber + Alesi

He hit the front. He brushed the wall. He took the win. Sergio Perez swept the first F1 Sprint weekend of 2023, taking victories on Saturday and Sunday. Checo tells Tom Clarkson about his 'intense' victory. Tom, Damon Hill and ESPN's Juan Fossaroli review the Red Bull battle in Baku. Helmut Marko, Red Bull's Motorsport Advisor, explains what he feels Perez has learned since joining Red Bull. Former Ferrari Grand Prix-winner Jean Alesi sums up the team's return to the podium. Esteban Ocon reflects on a frustrating weekend in his upgraded Alpine. Mark Webber, manager of McLaren's Oscar Piastri's, reveals how Oscar battled illness to race. Plus, a feature interview with Franz Tost, AlphaTauri's Team Principal who has announced he will retire at the end of this season after 18 years with the team. Check out F1 Beyond The Grid for in-depth interviews with F1's biggest names. Plus listen to F1's new podcast, Formula Why, to hear why F1 Sprint weekends like this one are so challenging.