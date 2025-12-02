November 13, 2025 - The Cowboys return from the bye under the shadow of tragedy; processing the heartbreaking loss of Marshawn Kneeland. George and Bob reflect on mental health, fatherhood, and how the team can move forward. Then: Bob’s Lambeau trip with his son, what it teaches about football and family, and a wide-ranging discussion about trust between fans and ownership, from the Mavericks to the Cowboys. Finally, a look ahead to Cowboys-Raiders in Vegas, the debut of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, and why this game might quietly shape Dallas’s 2026 defense. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

November 19, 2025 - An entertaining sit down with Kelli Finglass, longtime director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and star of America's Sweethearts. She talks about the pressure of running one of the most famous performance teams in the world, the reality of Netflix cameras in the room, how the job has evolved, and a few wild behind the scenes stories you've never heard. A fun, thoughtful hour with someone who's seen it all.

November 20, 2025 - The Cowboys leave Vegas with a much-needed win and a whole new identity on defense. Our Football Friends break down Quinnen Williams' debut, the impact of all the fresh faces on that side of the ball, and how Dak and the offense steadied things after a rocky start. They also look ahead to a brutal stretch that starts with the Eagles on Sunday and ask the big question: has Dallas finally found the foundation for the next era of Cowboys football?

November 25, 2025 - George and Bob break down the Cowboys' comeback win over the Eagles and why it was the offensive signature Brian Schottenheimer needed. They hit Dak's elite efficiency, the Pickens/Lamb dynamic, Quinnon Williams transforming the run defense, and how Dallas handled Philly's best shot. Then it's on to Thanksgiving as Patrick Mahomes and the desperate Chiefs come to town. A fun, loaded week for your Football Friends.

December 2, 2025 - Another early drop from your Football Friends, as the general vibe on the Cowboys has shifted dramatically for the better with back-to-back wins over the Eagles and now, the Chiefs. A lot of good to review and then apply towards Thursday's big game in Detroit.

About The Musers The Podcast

The Musers The Podcast is your weekly shot of absurdity, insight, and unforgettable banter from George Dunham, Craig “Junior” Miller, and Gordon Keith—the iconic voices behind the award-winning morning show on “The Ticket” in Dallas-Fort Worth. From offbeat observations to moments of real insight, The Musers have spent decades entertaining generations of listeners with their unmatched chemistry and razor-sharp wit. Now, each week, The Musers The Podcast brings you the best of their on-air brilliance along with exclusive podcast-only segments and moments you won’t hear anywhere else. If you grew up on The Ticket or are just discovering the weird and wonderful rhythm of mornings with The Musers, this is your must-hear destination for Junior, Jub-Jub, and Gordo. Part of The Cumulus Podcast Network.