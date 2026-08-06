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The Jim Rome Show

Cumulus Podcast Network
FootballNews
The Jim Rome Show
Latest episode

1724 episodes

  • The Jim Rome Show

    What's Your Beef? Calling Plays For The Zips

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    The Jim Rome Show HR 3 - 8/6/26

    It's Thursday which means there's a What's your Beef segment. Then, the Akron Zips are making a big swing to sell some season tickets.
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  • The Jim Rome Show

    Clone Calls, Wake Forest Football, Yan-Sanity

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Jim Rome Show HR 2 - 8/6/26

    Jim takes some calls from the Clones on MLB and the Dodgers' losing streak. Then, Wake Forest Football Head Coach Jake Dickert joins the show. Plus, Jim can't figure out all the hysteria over NY Mets pitcher Jefry Yan junping after pitching a strikeout.
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  • The Jim Rome Show

    Hall of Fame Game, LA Chargers Football

    08/06/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Jim Rome Show HR 1 - 8/6/26

    Football is back with the Cardinals and Panthers colliding for the Hall of Fame Game. Are the Cardinals going to be as bad as their schedule would suggest? Then, LA Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden joins the show.
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  • The Jim Rome Show

    Cincinnati Football, Ask The Pro's

    08/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Jim Rome Show HR 3 - 8/5/26

    Cincinnati Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield joins the show. Then, Jim answers your Ask The Pro's emails and posts.
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  • The Jim Rome Show

    Sean McDermott, Clone Calls, Cowboys Beekeeping

    08/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Jim Rome Show HR 2 - 8/5/26

    Former Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott joins the show to discuss how different this NFL season will be compared to when he was a Head Coach. Then, Jim takes some calls from the Clones on the Dodgers. Plus, it's been too long since we checked in on the latest Cowboys antics.
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