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1724 episodes
- The Jim Rome Show HR 2 - 8/6/26
Jim takes some calls from the Clones on MLB and the Dodgers' losing streak. Then, Wake Forest Football Head Coach Jake Dickert joins the show. Plus, Jim can't figure out all the hysteria over NY Mets pitcher Jefry Yan junping after pitching a strikeout.
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- The Jim Rome Show HR 1 - 8/6/26
Football is back with the Cardinals and Panthers colliding for the Hall of Fame Game. Are the Cardinals going to be as bad as their schedule would suggest? Then, LA Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden joins the show.
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- The Jim Rome Show HR 2 - 8/5/26
Former Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott joins the show to discuss how different this NFL season will be compared to when he was a Head Coach. Then, Jim takes some calls from the Clones on the Dodgers. Plus, it's been too long since we checked in on the latest Cowboys antics.
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