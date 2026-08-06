The Jim Rome Show HR 2 - 8/5/26



Former Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott joins the show to discuss how different this NFL season will be compared to when he was a Head Coach. Then, Jim takes some calls from the Clones on the Dodgers. Plus, it's been too long since we checked in on the latest Cowboys antics.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices