Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

The band’s back together in Hollywood with a lot to talk about in the NBA before the 4th of July weekend. Rich brings back the whiteboard to break down what’s next for LeBron and who the serious destination teams could be (4:29). Then, Jaylen Brown gets traded to the Sixers for a ham sandwich, as Max described it (44:24). And, where do these new-look Lakers finish in the West (1:03:47)?



Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.



Hosts: Max Kellerman and Rich Paul



Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Trevor Rabone, and Jacob Cornett



Director of Photography: Neal Lett



Social: Keith Fujimoto, and Jomi Adeniran

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