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Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

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Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul
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95 episodes

  • Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Potential LeBron Landing Spots, Plus NFL and MLB Talk With David Jacoby and Anthony Dabbundo | Game Over

    07/13/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    Rich is on vacation, but Game Over continues with LeBron Watch! David Jacoby joins the show to break down the potential landing spots for LeBron (0:16), and Max and David make their voice-note pitches for their wild-card teams. Then, Anthony Dabbundo joins Max (39:16) to preview some NFL topics before training camp opens (43:11), and we’re talkin’ baseball (1:09:41)!

    Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.

    Hosts: Max Kellerman

    Guests: David Jacoby and Anthony Dabbundo

    Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Trevor Rabone

    Director of Photography: Neal Lett

    Social: Alysha Tsuji, Keith Fujimoto and Jomi Adeniran
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    The Pitches Are Coming in for LeBron, and Rich Is in Vegas for Summer League | Game Over

    07/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    We’re on LeBron Watch at Game Over HQ, and Rich has the latest from Summer League in Vegas (8:26). Is Tyrese Maxey the selling point for Philly (21:49)? Could the fairways be a good match for Steph Curry and LeBron (34:54)? Plus, some quick hits before Game Over hits the weekend (44:24).

    Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.

    Hosts: Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Trevor Rabone

    Director of Photography: Neal Lett

    Social: Alysha Tsuji, Keith Fujimoto and Jomi Adeniran
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Bob Myers Joins to Talk About Building Winning Teams, LeBron’s Future, and the Whiteboard! | Game Over

    07/08/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Bob Myers, the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, joins Max and Rich on today’s episode of Game Over (8:30)! What went into recruiting Kevin Durant back in his Golden State days (19:26)? Why does Bob look for competitiveness when building a team (53:40)? And does Rich already know LeBron’s next destination? Plus, Bob makes a pitch for why the Sixers are the best of all worlds (1:12:54).

    Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.

    Hosts: Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Guest: Bob Myers

    Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Trevor Rabone, and Chris Thomas

    Director of Photography: Neal Lett

    Social: Alysha Tsuji, Keith Fujimoto, and Jomi Adeniran
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Has LeBron’s Situation Changed? Plus, Breaking Down the Second Apron With Jeff Siegel | Game Over

    07/06/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    After the whiteboard went viral, we start a new week of Game Over with updates on LeBron James’s free agency (9:27). Max has a thing or two to say to James Dolan after Mitchell Robinson went to the Celtics (31:45). Plus, Klutch Sports senior cap specialist Jeff Siegel joins the show to break down the second apron and other financial situations in the NBA (46:20).

    Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.

    Hosts: Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Guest: Jeff Siegel

    Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Trevor Rabone

    Director of Photography: Neal Lett

    Social: Keith Fujimoto, and Jomi Adeniran
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    What’s Next for LeBron? The Whiteboard Returns! Jaylen Brown Traded to Philly, and Can the New-Look Lakers Compete? | Game Over

    07/03/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    The band’s back together in Hollywood with a lot to talk about in the NBA before the 4th of July weekend. Rich brings back the whiteboard to break down what’s next for LeBron and who the serious destination teams could be (4:29). Then, Jaylen Brown gets traded to the Sixers for a ham sandwich, as Max described it (44:24). And, where do these new-look Lakers finish in the West (1:03:47)?

    Have a question for Max and Rich? Leave us a voicemail at 424-240-8341‬. Or send an email to gameover@spotify.com.

    Hosts: Max Kellerman and Rich Paul

    Producers: David Jacoby, Chelsea Stark-Jones, Trevor Rabone, and Jacob Cornett

    Director of Photography: Neal Lett

    Social: Keith Fujimoto, and Jomi Adeniran
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul
Sports media veteran Max Kellerman and super-agent Rich Paul discuss the most pressing topics in sports and culture.
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