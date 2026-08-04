Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis and the News, Back to the Future) joins us this week for a deeply honest conversation about losing his hearing to Meniere's disease and what life looks like on the other side of music. Huey opens up about the worst six months of his life, the cochlear implant that changed everything, and finding a new identity through fly fishing and friendship. We also get into the wild origin of Power of Love, his nerves singing Prince's part on We Are the World, and the songwriting philosophy that kept him unique in a sea of singers. Thank you to our sponsors: ♨️ Head to https://www.tryfum.com/INSIDE and use promo code INSIDE to get your free gift with purchase, and start The Good Habit today! ❤️ This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/inside and get on your way to being your best self __________________________________________________ 💖 Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/insideofyou⁠⁠ 👕 Inside Of You Merch: ⁠⁠https://store.insideofyoupodcast.com/⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Watch or listen to more episodes! 📺 ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/show⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Follow us online! 📸 Instagram: ⁠⁠https://instagram.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🤣 TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@insideofyou_podcast⁠⁠ 📘 Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/insideofyoupod⁠⁠ 🌐 Website: ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, Wednesday) joins us this week for a wide ranging and surprisingly personal conversation about horror movies, drumming, Prince, and the unlikely turn that brought him to comedy. Fred opens up about the moment in his early thirties when his band fell apart and he had no idea what was next, the SNL audition call he still saves in his phone as Best Call Ever, and what it really felt like to step into Uncle Fester for Tim Burton on Wednesday. We also get into his Beatles fandom, learning to love acting later in life, and why introvert Fred still cannot resist a great horror movie or a good Ringo party. Thank you to our sponsors: 🔹 Blue Chew: bluechew.com + “inside” ❤️ This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/inside and get on your way to being your best self __________________________________________________ 💖 Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/insideofyou⁠⁠ 👕 Inside Of You Merch: ⁠⁠https://store.insideofyoupodcast.com/⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Watch or listen to more episodes! 📺 ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/show⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Follow us online! 📸 Instagram: ⁠⁠https://instagram.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🤣 TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@insideofyou_podcast⁠⁠ 📘 Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/insideofyoupod⁠⁠ 🌐 Website: ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Zach Braff (Scrubs, Garden State, Shrinking) joins me again this week for a conversation that swings from gut busting funny to genuinely tender. Zach opens up about living with depression, the highs and lows of a creative life, and the shingles nightmare he survived while directing Florence Pugh in A Good Person. We get into the real story behind bringing Scrubs back, rebuilding Sacred Heart from nothing, and what it takes to earn the trust of legends like Harrison Ford and Morgan Freeman. He also gets honest about being hard on himself, losing his dog Roscoe after 17 years, and the rescue that became his best antidepressant. Thank you to our sponsors: 🔹 Blue Chew: bluechew.com + “inside” ❤️ This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/inside and get on your way to being your best self 🛍️ Shopify: https://shopify.com/inside 💰 Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/5pqyueaa #CashAppPod. __________________________________________________ 💖 Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/insideofyou⁠⁠ 👕 Inside Of You Merch: ⁠⁠https://store.insideofyoupodcast.com/⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Watch or listen to more episodes! 📺 ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/show⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Follow us online! 📸 Instagram: ⁠⁠https://instagram.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🤣 TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@insideofyou_podcast⁠⁠ 📘 Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/insideofyoupod⁠⁠ 🌐 Website: ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

ZACH BRAFF: Why SCRUBS Almost Never Came Back, Living With Depression & The Pain Behind the Smile

Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, Burn Notice) joins me this week for one of the most honest and moving conversations I have had on the show. Bruce opens up about his cancer diagnosis, the whack a mole life of living with something treatable but not curable, and the strange waves of gratitude that have left him feeling more present and more grateful than ever. We also get into making his new movie Ernie and Emma with full creative control for the first time since Evil Dead, walking away from the fear based studio system, and why he says he ruined himself by finally learning what a good film set feels like. Thank you to our sponsors: 🔹 Blue Chew: bluechew.com + “inside” 💖 Join Our Community: https://patreon.com/insideofyou __________________________________________________ 💖 Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/insideofyou⁠⁠ 👕 Inside Of You Merch: ⁠⁠https://store.insideofyoupodcast.com/⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Watch or listen to more episodes! 📺 ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/show⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Follow us online! 📸 Instagram: ⁠⁠https://instagram.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🤣 TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@insideofyou_podcast⁠⁠ 📘 Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/insideofyoupod⁠⁠ 🌐 Website: ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

BRUCE CAMPBELL: His Cancer Diagnosis, Leaving Hollywood & How the Worst of Times Became the Best

Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons, Rugrats) joins us this week for a warm and energized conversation about the unique anonymity that comes with being one of the most recognizable voices in television history. Nancy opens up about losing her mother just two weeks before she moved to LA at twenty, why she chose to bury herself in work as her way through that grief, and how a high school marching band cadence eventually became Bart Simpson's most famous catchphrase. We also get into stepping into Chucky Finster on Rugrats, racing 158 miles an hour on a NASCAR track, and why after 38 seasons she still walks into every Simpsons table read like it is the first day. Thank you to our sponsors: 👕 Quince: https://quince.com/inside 🔹 Blue Chew: bluechew.com + “inside” 💰 Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/5pqyueaa #CashAppPod. ❤️ This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://betterhelp.com/inside and get on your way to being your best self __________________________________________________ 💖 Patreon: ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/insideofyou⁠⁠ 👕 Inside Of You Merch: ⁠⁠https://store.insideofyoupodcast.com/⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Watch or listen to more episodes! 📺 ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/show⁠⁠ __________________________________________________ Follow us online! 📸 Instagram: ⁠⁠https://instagram.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🤣 TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@insideofyou_podcast⁠⁠ 📘 Facebook: ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/insideofyoupodcast/⁠⁠ 🐦 Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/insideofyoupod⁠⁠ 🌐 Website: ⁠⁠https://www.insideofyoupodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

About Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

About Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

I’m Michael Rosenbaum, I’ve spent the better part of the last two decades in and out of film and television - mostly known for playing the bald dude on the show Smallville. I’m the guy that you probably don’t know by name, but when you see my face you might say “oh, that guy from that thing.” I’ve befriended some of the most talented people in the business, but it wasn’t until I started inviting them into my home that I realized, I didn’t really know these people. What started as me having some fun, quickly evolved into something I’ve fallen in love with. What I’ve discovered is that all these people aren’t that different from you and me. They have the same insecurities and flaws that we all deal with every day. In a dark, yet enlightening way... I find a lot of comfort in that. I invite you all to join me while I get inside each of these fascinating people.