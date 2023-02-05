Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

I’m Michael Rosenbaum, I’ve spent the better part of the last two decades in and out of film and television - mostly known for playing the bald dude on the show... More

Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham) rejoins us this week to share her side of the situation with Deadpool 3 while remembering fond times on set with Ryan Reynolds and traumatic underwater stunts that got cut. Morena talks about thriving in the chaos of being a working mother of three and how her husband, Ben McKenzie, has been helping sound the horn against the current crypto bubble in his new book. We also talk about her thoughts on a return to Firefly, how she was involved in the It's Always Sunny origins, and why she still struggles with impostor syndrome despite success throughout her career.

Brent Spiner (Star Trek, Independence Day) joins us this week to drop some bombs about a certain someone's return from the dead in Picard Season 3. Brent shares how he feels about being recognized (mostly) for a single character as Data in Star Trek - and later gets into the weeds on what his experience with the android has been like over the last few decades. We also talk about lessons learned from Joe DiMaggio, how he beat himself out for a Saturn Award, and tons of stories from his other roles in Night Court, Master of Disguise, and more!

** Scott's new film ONE DAY AS A LION is now available On Digital and On Demand! ** Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0, Alert) joins us this week to talk about how his approach to this industry has evolved over the years and what the difficulties are of coming off of a procedural like Hawaii Five-0 after a decade. Scott opens up fondly about his relationship with his late father James Caan, why his loss was somewhat relieving, and how his childhood was both a hero's tale and cautionary lesson. He also talks about writing and starring in his new film One Day As a Lion opposite JK Simmons, his deep friendship with the late great Paul Walker, and the discipline he's gained through decades of jiu jitsu.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) joins us this week to talk about finding the subtext in roles and how she feels the most 'herself' while on set - however, she opens up on how the pressure, publicity, and politics behind the scenes brings out her anxieties. Krysten talks about her enjoyment while filming Breaking Bad and what it was like to shoot one of the most gut wrenching scenes anyone has seen on TV. We also talk about how special of a show 'Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23' was, how she had to grow up quickly in the world of modeling, and where she thinks the future of Jessica Jones is heading.

The boys are back… Al Gough and Miles Millar (Wednesday, Smallville) join us to talk about everything that went on behind the scenes with creating Netflix's biggest new series Wednesday! The guys talk about the nerves of getting Tim Burton involved in the project, the difficulties of filming during the pandy in Romania, and how just about every studio said 'no' to (what would become) the second most popular TV series of all time. We also talk about the evolution of storytelling with streaming services, how they've mastered the art of teenage sci-fi, and of course… our time together on Smallville.

I’m Michael Rosenbaum, I’ve spent the better part of the last two decades in and out of film and television - mostly known for playing the bald dude on the show Smallville. I’m the guy that you probably don’t know by name, but when you see my face you might say “oh, that guy from that thing.” I’ve befriended some of the most talented people in the business, but it wasn’t until I started inviting them into my home that I realized, I didn’t really know these people. What started as me having some fun, quickly evolved into something I’ve fallen in love with. What I’ve discovered is that all these people aren’t that different from you and me. They have the same insecurities and flaws that we all deal with every day. In a dark, yet enlightening way... I find a lot of comfort in that. I invite you all to join me while I get inside each of these fascinating people.