Is Your Food Safe?

With constant headlines of food recalls and people sickened and dying from what they're eating, it's hard to trust the food we're buying these days. Just over the past few months, deli meat, ground beef, eggs, onions, cucumbers and carrots have all been in the news, and with the holidays upon us, we have an expert on the podcast to talk about what's actually going on and how you and your family can stay safe. And we're keeping it in the family for this one, Amy's dad is a Food Safety Expert and Microbiologist and has worked in the food industry for nearly 50 years. Mike Robach will give his best tips for food safety, what to avoid and he even shares what he considers the most dangerous food in the world.