Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “First Things First," What's Wright with Nick Wright will see Nick dish his hot takes on the biggest topics in th... More
Playoff Jimmy Does it Again, Lakers Lose, & Nickstradamus
On today’s episode, Nick discusses another impossible game from Jimmy Butler, the Lakers losing game 5, and debates whether or not the Beam will be lit again in Sacramento this year. Then, he explains why he is picking the Nuggets over the Suns in round 2. Later, Nick makes a prediction for this year's quarterback class, which stars will be traded on draft night, and whether or not KC will be a great host city in “Nickstradamus”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions.
01:45 – Bucks Bounced in 1st Round
17:40 – Grizzlies Send Series Back to LA
22:08 – Nick Wrong again about Warriors?
26:08 – Nick Apologizing to Knicks Fans
30:36 – Nick Picks Nuggets in Round 2
34:32 – The Return of Nickstradamus
50:24 – Fan Questions
55:11 – Damonza's Newest Apartment Decoration
4/27/2023
1:00:20
Rodgers to the Jets, De’Aaron Fox Questionable & Freak Out or Chill Out
On today’s episode, Nick determines if the Jets are going all the way this year or if the Rodgers trade will be a bust, if the Kings will crumble without De’Aaron Fox, and discusses Jimmy Butler's 56 point game. Then, Nick defends the statistics proving LeBron is more clutch than Kobe and Michael Jordan. Later, Nick determines if the Suns stars can continue averaging 40 minutes a game, if the refs are being overdramatic in the playoffs and Kawhi missing another game in “Freak Out of Chill Out”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions.
3:17 Lakers Take the Lead
11:48 Jimmy Butler 56-Point Record
18:17 Aaron Rodgers Traded to NY Jets
23:53 De’Aaron Fox Finger Fracture
29:43 LeBron King of the Clutch?
38:07 Freak Out or Chill Out
45:16 Diorra’s College Picks
50:05 Audience Questions
4/25/2023
1:05:06
Draymond's Suspension, Anonymous Player Poll & This or That
On today’s episode, Nick determines if he’s ok with Draymond's history factoring into the suspension, if the Suns are going to regret the Kevin Durant trade, and evaluates the results of the anonymous player poll. Then, Nick discusses Tua’s retirement consideration. Later, Nick decides if the 49ers should trade or keep Trey Lance, who the Panthers will pick #1 overall, and if the Hawks should trade or keep Trae Young in “This or That”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions.
3:38 Lakers Lose to Grizzlies
13:30 Draymond’s History and Suspension
22:48 KD Trade Hurting Suns?
25:34 Thoughts on NFL Player Poll
36:20 How Dolphins Deal With Tua
37:21 This or That
45:56 Damonza Tweets + Diorra’s College Picks
4/20/2023
1:00:02
Lakers Show Out, Jalen Gets Paid & All-In or Fold
On today’s episode, Nick determines if the Lakers could move on with the Grizzlies down three starters, if Kevin Durant losing in round 1 again would be a legacy killer, and discusses Jalen Hurt’s new deal. Then, Nick fixes NBA charges after Ja and Giannis get hurt in “Nick Makes It Wright”. Later, Nick decides if he is going all-in or folding on whether or not the Knicks are better with Brunson than Mitchell, if the Bucks are dead without Giannis, and if Jalen Brown is the Celtics most important player. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions.
03:21 – KINGS LIGHT THE BEAM!!!
12:58 – Lakers Looking Good Early
17:02 – King of Clutch?
27:29 – Hurts Highest-Paid QB
30:41 – Damar Hamlin Cleared for Football Activity
31:48 – KD's Legacy in Jeopardy?
36:18 – Nick Makes It Wright
39:21 – All In or Fold
44:25 – Nick's Thoughts After Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis, and other recent incidents
4/18/2023
1:12:34
Lakers Survive, Playoff Preview & Outpick Nick
On today’s episode, Nick reacts to last night's play-in games, decides if he is still confident in his Lakers pick and gives a postseason best-case / worst-case scenario for LeBron James. Then, Nick determines what the most tantalizing storyline in round 1 is. Later, Nick decides which playoff teams he has the most confidence in and ranks them in a new game called “Outpick Nick “. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions.
02:50 – 7-Year Anniversary of Kobe's final game
05:03 – Play-in Controversy and 8th-seed Predictions
18:51 – Nick Still Confident in Lakers?
27:44 – Best Case/Worst Case Scenarios for LeBron's Legacy
31:41 – Best Storyline heading into NBA Playoffs
36:24 – Outpick Nick
46:04-- – Happy Anniversary Nick & Danielle!
50:47 – Fan Questions
