What's Wright? with Nick Wright

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Nick Wright shares his predictions for the NFC ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Is this finally the year Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys go on a run in the NFL Playoffs? Or will Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC East for a third straight season? Are Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears ready to prove they are here to stay with Ben Johnson or was last season a flash in the pan? And just how unbeatable will Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams be in a loaded NFC West, which also has last season's Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers? #Volume

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