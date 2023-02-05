Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to What's Wright? with Nick Wright in the App
Listen to What's Wright? with Nick Wright in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
What's Wright? with Nick Wright

What's Wright? with Nick Wright

Podcast What's Wright? with Nick Wright
Podcast What's Wright? with Nick Wright

What's Wright? with Nick Wright

FOX Sports
add
Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “First Things First," What's Wright with Nick Wright will see Nick dish his hot takes on the biggest topics in th... More
SportsBasketball
Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “First Things First," What's Wright with Nick Wright will see Nick dish his hot takes on the biggest topics in th... More

Available Episodes

5 of 151
  • Playoff Jimmy Does it Again, Lakers Lose, & Nickstradamus
    On today’s episode, Nick discusses another impossible game from Jimmy Butler, the Lakers losing game 5, and debates whether or not the Beam will be lit again in Sacramento this year. Then, he explains why he is picking the Nuggets over the Suns in round 2. Later, Nick makes a prediction for this year's quarterback class, which stars will be traded on draft night, and whether or not KC will be a great host city in “Nickstradamus”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions. 01:45 – Bucks Bounced in 1st Round 17:40 – Grizzlies Send Series Back to LA 22:08 – Nick Wrong again about Warriors? 26:08 – Nick Apologizing to Knicks Fans 30:36 – Nick Picks Nuggets in Round 2 34:32 – The Return of Nickstradamus 50:24 – Fan Questions 55:11 – Damonza's Newest Apartment Decoration Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    1:00:20
  • Rodgers to the Jets, De’Aaron Fox Questionable & Freak Out or Chill Out
    On today’s episode, Nick determines if the Jets are going all the way this year or if the Rodgers trade will be a bust, if the Kings will crumble without De’Aaron Fox, and discusses Jimmy Butler's 56 point game. Then, Nick defends the statistics proving LeBron is more clutch than Kobe and Michael Jordan. Later, Nick determines if the Suns stars can continue averaging 40 minutes a game, if the refs are being overdramatic in the playoffs and Kawhi missing another game in “Freak Out of Chill Out”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions. 3:17 Lakers Take the Lead 11:48 Jimmy Butler 56-Point Record 18:17 Aaron Rodgers Traded to NY Jets 23:53 De’Aaron Fox Finger Fracture 29:43 LeBron King of the Clutch?  38:07 Freak Out or Chill Out 45:16 Diorra’s College Picks 50:05 Audience Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:05:06
  • Draymond's Suspension, Anonymous Player Poll & This or That
    On today’s episode, Nick determines if he’s ok with Draymond's history factoring into the suspension, if the Suns are going to regret the Kevin Durant trade, and evaluates the results of the anonymous player poll. Then, Nick discusses Tua’s retirement consideration. Later, Nick decides if the 49ers should trade or keep Trey Lance, who the Panthers will pick #1 overall, and if the Hawks should trade or keep Trae Young in “This or That”. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions. 3:38 Lakers Lose to Grizzlies 13:30 Draymond’s History and Suspension 22:48 KD Trade Hurting Suns? 25:34 Thoughts on NFL Player Poll 36:20 How Dolphins Deal With Tua 37:21 This or That 45:56 Damonza Tweets + Diorra’s College Picks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    1:00:02
  • Lakers Show Out, Jalen Gets Paid & All-In or Fold
    On today’s episode, Nick determines if the Lakers could move on with the Grizzlies down three starters, if Kevin Durant losing in round 1 again would be a legacy killer, and discusses Jalen Hurt’s new deal. Then, Nick fixes NBA charges after Ja and Giannis get hurt in “Nick Makes It Wright”. Later, Nick decides if he is going all-in or folding on whether or not the Knicks are better with Brunson than Mitchell, if the Bucks are dead without Giannis, and if Jalen Brown is the Celtics most important player. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions. 03:21 – KINGS LIGHT THE BEAM!!! 12:58 – Lakers Looking Good Early 17:02 – King of Clutch? 27:29 – Hurts Highest-Paid QB 30:41 – Damar Hamlin Cleared for Football Activity 31:48 – KD's Legacy in Jeopardy? 36:18 – Nick Makes It Wright 39:21 – All In or Fold 44:25 – Nick's Thoughts After Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis, and other recent incidents Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:12:34
  • Lakers Survive, Playoff Preview & Outpick Nick
    On today’s episode, Nick reacts to last night's play-in games, decides if he is still confident in his Lakers pick and gives a postseason best-case / worst-case scenario for LeBron James. Then, Nick determines what the most tantalizing storyline in round 1 is. Later, Nick decides which playoff teams he has the most confidence in and ranks them in a new game called “Outpick Nick “. Lastly, Nick and Diorra answer your questions. 02:50 – 7-Year Anniversary of Kobe's final game 05:03 – Play-in Controversy and 8th-seed Predictions 18:51 – Nick Still Confident in Lakers? 27:44 – Best Case/Worst Case Scenarios for LeBron's Legacy 31:41 – Best Storyline heading into NBA Playoffs 36:24 – Outpick Nick 46:04-- – Happy Anniversary Nick & Danielle! 50:47 – Fan Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    59:42

More Sports podcasts

About What's Wright? with Nick Wright

Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “First Things First," What's Wright with Nick Wright will see Nick dish his hot takes on the biggest topics in the world of sports, while sharing the behind-the-scenes of his family life. He'll play games, make lists, and most importantly, he'll tell you what’s Wright. Subscribe now and catch Nick 3x a week right here, and across all of our social media platforms @WhatsWrightShow.
Podcast website

Listen to What's Wright? with Nick Wright, Another Dolphins Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

What's Wright? with Nick Wright

What's Wright? with Nick Wright

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

What's Wright? with Nick Wright: Podcasts in Family