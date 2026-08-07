What's Wright? with Nick Wright

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568 episodes
- Nick Wright reacts to Mike Sando’s annual quarterback tiers and Patrick Mahomes losing his unanimous spot atop the mountain. Then, Nick discusses Kevin Durant’s comments about LeBron James joining the 76ers, and Klay Thompson’s response. Later, Nick weighs in on if the Seattle Seahawks are now underrated and if the Los Angeles Rams have done enough to become his Super Bowl favorite. #Volume
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Nick Wright REACTS: LeBron signs with the Philadelphia 76ers, can the stars coexist?08/04/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Nick Wright reacts to LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, including what the expectations are for the team, ring chasing allegations, and what it means for the GOAT's legacy. Then, Nick discusses how the 76ers will share the ball with a stacked roster of LeBron, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe. Later, Nick breaks down what is next for the teams like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors now that they missed out on LeBron. #Volume
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Nick Wright Mailbag: GOAT of GOATs debate, could LeBron James run for president?07/31/2026 | 35 mins.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet.
Nick Wright answers listener questions during a mailbag segment. Who belongs in the conversation for the GOAT of GOATs? Nick breaks down who has the best cases among Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi, new Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, American swimmer Michael Phelps, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, and other legends. Later, one listener makes the case for how LeBron James could one day run for president. #Volume
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Nick Wright's NFC Predictions: Is this the Cowboys year? Caleb & Bears for real? Rams unbeatable?07/30/2026 | 19 mins.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet.
Nick Wright shares his predictions for the NFC ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Is this finally the year Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys go on a run in the NFL Playoffs? Or will Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC East for a third straight season? Are Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears ready to prove they are here to stay with Ben Johnson or was last season a flash in the pan? And just how unbeatable will Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams be in a loaded NFC West, which also has last season's Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers? #Volume
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Nick Wright's AFC Predictions: Chiefs RETURN? Ravens back to NFL playoffs? Bills OVERTAKE Patriots?07/28/2026 | 20 mins.All lines provided by Hard Rock Bet.
Nick Wright shares his predictions for the AFC ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills reclaim the AFC East from Drake Maye's New England Patriots? Are Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens primed for a playoff return as Jesse Minter takes over for John Harbaugh? And how will Patrick Mahomes look off an ACL injury for the Kansas City Chiefs... and how big of an impact will Kenneth Walker III have for Andy Reid's offense? #Volume
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About What's Wright? with Nick Wright
Hosted by sports personality and star of FS1’s “First Things First," What's Wright with Nick Wright will see Nick dish his hot takes on the biggest topics in the world of sports, while sharing the behind-the-scenes of his family life. He'll play games, make lists, and most importantly, he'll tell you what’s Wright. Subscribe now and catch Nick 3x a week right here, and across all of our social media platforms @WhatsWrightShow.Podcast website
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