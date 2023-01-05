3 and Out with John Middlekauff, is part of the Colin Cowherd Podcast Network. 3 and Out is an unfiltered podcast covering the biggest stories in the NFL and co... More
Available Episodes
5 of 697
GoLow: Tiger (Unofficially) Finished + Wells Fargo Best Bets w/ Jason Sobel, Mailbag
John starts by discussing Tiger Woods' parting ways with his longtime caddy Joe LaCava, and why it marks the unofficial ending for Tiger’s competitive career. Then, he discusses the Tiger /LaCava split, and Wells Fargo best bets with Action Network's Jason Sobel. John also answers listener mailbag questions!
Follow John on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest. Check out Gametime - the fastest growing ticketing app in the US, and the official ticketing app of 3 & Out and GoLow - for tickets to all of your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA teams. Get concert and comedy show tickets, too. Go to Gametime now to create an account, download the Gametime app and use code GOLOW for $20 off your first purchase.#volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
54:31
3 and Out - Bryce Young Optimism, ‘New’ NY Rodgers, Underpaid $450 mil Mahomes, Mailbag
John discusses the reasons for optimism on Bryce Young after a run of pre-draft criticism, why Aaron Rodgers will benefit from his new surroundings with the Jets, if the Packers are sending the wrong message by not picking up Jordan Love’s 5th year option, and explain how Patrick Mahomes is underpaid despite his $450 mil contract. He also answers listener questions in the Middlekauff Mailbag.
Follow John on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest. Check out Gametime - the fastest growing ticketing app in the US, and the official ticketing app of 3 & Out and GoLow - for tickets to all of your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA teams. Concert and comedy show tickets, too. Go to Gametime now to create an account, download the app and use code JOHN for $20 off your first purchase.
Subscribe NOW and follow Middlekauff and The Volume on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest content. It's always FanDuel for the best wagering action! #volume #herdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
47:31
3 and Out - 5 Post Draft Storylines
John wraps up NFL Draft weekend by discussing the the 5 most interesting post-draft storylines to watch as the league moves toward training camp.
Follow John on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest. Check out Gametime - the fastest growing ticketing app in the US, and the official ticketing app of 3 & Out and GoLow - for tickets to all of your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA teams. Concert and comedy show tickets, too. Go to Gametime now to create an account, download the app and use code JOHN for $20 off your first purchase. #VolumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
35:17
3 and Out - Levis Free Fallin, Falcons/Bijan Value, Carter/Eagles Gift, Best 1st Rounders
John is talking draft and discusses what was behind Kentucky QB Will Levis falling to the second round, why he’s in a perfect spot to rebound with Vrabel and the Titans, why the Eagles are the perfect landing spot for Georgie DL Jalen Carter, why the Falcons taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson was a headscratcher, and which 1st round picks he liked the most.
Follow John on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest. Check out Gametime - the fastest growing ticketing app in the US, and the official ticketing app of 3 & Out and GoLow - for tickets to all of your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA teams. Concert and comedy show tickets, too. Go to Gametime now to create an account, download the app and use code JOHN for $20 off your first purchase. #Volume #HerdSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/30/2023
27:54
Colin Cowherd’s Instant Reaction - NFL Draft 1st Round w/ John Middlekauff
First, (3:00) Colin explains how the Packers first post-Aaron Rodgers draft followed a familiar pattern from the Rodgers era, why taking personnel decisions out of Pete Carroll’s hands continues to pay off for the Seahawks, and why NFL front offices passed on Kentucky QB Will Levis in the first.
Then, Colin and 3 and Out podcast Host John Middlekauff give their instant reaction to a surprising 1st Round of the NFL Draft, including the Eagles the consensus #1 rated prospect in Georgia DL Jalen Carter, if the Texans should have taken Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick, the message the Bears sent to Justin Fields by taking Tennessee OT Darnell Wright, why the Seahawks look to be putting together another stellar class, if the Lions should be considered the NFC North favorite, why Will Levis went undrafted, and what picks they have their eye on in Round 2.
Follow Colin and The Volume on Twitter for the latest content and updates, and check out FanDuel for the best wagering and daily fantasy action! #Herd #Volume #3andOut
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3 and Out with John Middlekauff, is part of the Colin Cowherd Podcast Network. 3 and Out is an unfiltered podcast covering the biggest stories in the NFL and college football. John brings his unique perspective as a former NFL scout, NFL analyst and radio host. In each episode, John will give his opinions and discuss the top stories in the football world. Follow John and The Volume Sports on Twitter and YouTube to find the latest content. Subscribe now!