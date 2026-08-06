3 and Out with John Middlekauff

On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff dives into whether NFL coaches really have favorite players and how those relationships can influence playing time, roster decisions, and the development of young talent.

John also breaks down the latest quarterback situation in Minnesota. With Kyler Murray expected to be the starter, what does that mean for J.J. McCarthy?

Plus, John discusses Lamar Jackson's evolution under center, examining how Baltimore continues to expand its offense and why Lamar's development as a traditional pocket passer has become one of the most underrated parts of his game.

The conversation also explores the unique relationship between quarterbacks and their head coaches, why the best partnerships consistently produce winning football, and what separates successful QB-coach duos from the rest of the league.

John also checks in on the 49ers' injury situation, discussing whether San Francisco can overcome another wave of health concerns, before reacting to reports that Deshaun Watson is seeking a new contract from the Browns and what that could mean for Cleveland's future.

To wrap things up, John shares another edition of Dad Diaries, offering a funny look at life away from football, before opening up the Middlekauff Mailbag to answer your questions from around the NFL.

From quarterback battles and contract drama to coaching dynamics and front-office insight, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.

Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.

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