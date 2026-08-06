3 and Out with John Middlekauff

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1579 episodes
Hard Knocks Episode 1 Reactions, Aaron Donald Comeback Buzz, 49ers Injury Woes & Mailbag08/06/2026 | 1h 13 mins.On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff reacts to Episode 1 of HBO's Hard Knocks, breaking down the biggest moments, standout personalities, and what the premiere revealed about life inside an NFL training camp.
John also explains why football players are some of the biggest "nerds" in sports, discussing the obsessive attention to detail, film study, preparation, and football IQ that separates the NFL's best from everyone else.
Plus, the 49ers continue to battle injuries, and John examines why San Francisco can't seem to catch a break. Is it simply bad luck, or is there a bigger story behind the team's recurring health issues?
The conversation also turns to the latest rumors surrounding Aaron Donald's potential return to the NFL. With speculation continuing to build, John weighs in on whether the future Hall of Famer is truly on the verge of making a comeback and what it would mean for the league.
John also reacts to Giants head coach John Harbaugh getting frustrated with how Jaxson Dart handled himself at the end of practice.
To wrap things up, it's another edition of the Middlekauff Mailbag, where John answers listener questions and dives into the biggest topics from around the NFL.
From training camp storylines and quarterback development to comeback rumors and behind-the-scenes insight, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.
Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.
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Falcons give HUGE EXTENSION to Bijan Robinson, Sando’s NFL QB Tiers Reaction, NFL Training Camp Mailbag08/05/2026 | 1h 5 mins.On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff reacts to Bijan Robinson landing a massive new contract, breaking down what the extension means for the Falcons, the running back market, and why elite talent at the position is once again being rewarded.
Next, John reacts to the NFL quarterback tier rankings, discussing where the league's biggest stars stack up, which quarterbacks are climbing, and which ones still have something to prove heading into the season. From MVP candidates to young signal-callers on the rise, John explains what separates each tier.
Plus, John talks about the story of Dan Lanning driving 13 hours for a job opportunity, highlighting the relentless work ethic and persistence that helped shape one of college football's top coaches. It's a conversation about ambition, networking, and the sacrifices required to make it in the profession.
To wrap things up, it's another edition of the Middlekauff Mailbag, where John answers your questions on the NFL's biggest storylines, roster construction, quarterback play, coaching philosophies, and much more.
From blockbuster contracts and quarterback debates to coaching journeys and fan questions, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.
Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.
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NFL Coaches' Favorites, Kyler vs. J.J., Watson's Contract Demands & Dad Diaries08/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.On this episode of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff dives into whether NFL coaches really have favorite players and how those relationships can influence playing time, roster decisions, and the development of young talent.
John also breaks down the latest quarterback situation in Minnesota. With Kyler Murray expected to be the starter, what does that mean for J.J. McCarthy?
Plus, John discusses Lamar Jackson's evolution under center, examining how Baltimore continues to expand its offense and why Lamar's development as a traditional pocket passer has become one of the most underrated parts of his game.
The conversation also explores the unique relationship between quarterbacks and their head coaches, why the best partnerships consistently produce winning football, and what separates successful QB-coach duos from the rest of the league.
John also checks in on the 49ers' injury situation, discussing whether San Francisco can overcome another wave of health concerns, before reacting to reports that Deshaun Watson is seeking a new contract from the Browns and what that could mean for Cleveland's future.
To wrap things up, John shares another edition of Dad Diaries, offering a funny look at life away from football, before opening up the Middlekauff Mailbag to answer your questions from around the NFL.
From quarterback battles and contract drama to coaching dynamics and front-office insight, it's all covered on this episode of 3 & Out.
Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.
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NFL Training Camp Mailbag: 49ers Injuries Pile Up, Seahawks Flying Under Radar? Buying Cowboys Stock?08/03/2026 | 57 mins.It's a loaded Middlekauff Mailbag on this episode of 3 & Out as John answers your questions on everything happening across the NFL and college football.
John kicks things off by discussing the latest 49ers injuries and what they could mean for one of the NFC's perennial contenders. He also tackles bigger-picture questions about San Francisco's roster, long-term outlook, and whether the team has what it takes to make another Super Bowl run.
The mailbag also dives into the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs, as John shares his perspective on some of the league's biggest storylines heading into the season.
Plus, drawing from his experience as a former NFL front office executive, John explains how teams think behind the scenes when evaluating players, managing injuries, and building championship-caliber rosters.
The conversation also covers Jalen Hurts, Tony Romo, why NFL injuries seem to be more prevalent than ever, and what separates successful franchises from the league's bad teams.
To wrap things up, John answers several college football questions, including advice for players preparing for life after college football and how to navigate the transition to the next stage of their careers.
From front-office insight and quarterback debates to team-building philosophy and fan questions, it's all covered in this Massive Middlekauff Mailbag on 3 & Out.
Follow John on Twitter, and Instagram for the latest.
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Colin Cowherd Podcast - 49ers Outlook After Shanahan Accident? Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys Win The Division? Expectations For Indiana08/02/2026 | 52 mins.Colin is joined by John Middlekauff, host of “3 and Out” to talk all things football.
They start with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan being in a serious car accident and the controversy surrounding why he wasn’t checked for a DUI (4:30), and then discuss the outlook for the 49ers 2026 season (11:00).
They move to Shedeur Sanders heading into his second season and Colin argues that Deion is getting in the way of Shedeur’s success, but they both believe Shedeur will see significant playing time this year (15:00).
They head to the NFC East and preview the Cowboys and John believes Caleb Downs could transform the defense and picks them to win the division, and they react to Jerry Jones saying he’d be willing to make a splash trade midseason (25:00).
They pivot to Bill Belichick’s “friends and family” staff at North Carolina and Colin argues he’s not even trying to hire the best of the best (36:45).
Finally, they debate the expectations for Indiana football after the departure of #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and whether head coach Curt Cignetti can keep the success rolling (49:00).
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About 3 and Out with John Middlekauff
Former NFL scout John Middlekauff gives his one-of-a-kind perspective on the latest stories in college and pro football.Podcast website
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