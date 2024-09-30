Outkick The Show with Clay Travis

Download the PrizePicks app today and use code OUTKICK to get $50 instantly when you play $5!
Sign up now https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/OUTKICK
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:39
Trump's Win WRECKS CNN & MSNBC Ratings
Download the PrizePicks app today and use code OUTKICK to get $50 instantly when you play $5!
Sign up now https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/OUTKICK
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
18:07
Dan Lanning DESTROYS Reporter's WOKE TRAP
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
25:37
Democrats Have Lost The MALE VOTE Forever!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
29:07
The Leftist MELTDOWN Begins After Trump's BIG WIN
Download the @PrizePicks app today and use code OUTKICK to get $50 instantly when you play $5!
Sign up now https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/OUTKICK
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices