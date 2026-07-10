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Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

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Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score
Latest episode

1558 episodes

  • Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

    12 WRs who can win vs. any coverage

    07/10/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Jacob breaks down some top WR targets.
  • Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

    The best/worst QBs vs pressure (and how it impacts Fantasy Football)

    07/09/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Jacob breaks down the best and worst QBs against pressure.
    0:00 Intro
    1:30 Which QBs struggled vs pressure in 2025
    6:53 Best QBs vs pressure
    11:14 Which QBs were attacking deep vs. shorter passes against pressure
    21:44 QBs with low average depths of target vs. the blitz
    24:58 QBs who like to attack deep vs. the blitz
    31:38 Breaking down pass catchers
  • Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

    The best scramblers in the NFL might surprise you

    07/08/2026 | 38 mins.
    Jacob breaks down the best QB scramblers in the NFL.
  • Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

    The Most Underrated RBs in the NFL

    07/07/2026 | 53 mins.
    Jacob and Dan break down the tape on the most underrated RBs in the NFL.
    0:00 Intro
    2:52 Rhamondre Stevenson could outscore TreVeyon Henderson in Fantasy this season
    10:25 Javonte Williams
    16:10 Rico Dowdle
    21:05 J.K. Dobbins
    24:28 D’Andrea Swift
    29:01 Jalen Warren
    32:40 Zach Charbonnet
    38:10 Bill Croskey-Merritt
    45:04 Tyrone Tracy
    48:41 Tyjae Spears
  • Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

    Emeka Egbuka rookie film flashed greatness

    07/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    Jacob and Dan break down the tape on Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka.
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About Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score
Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score is where fantasy football meets deep data. Hosted by analytics guru Jacob Gibbs and fantasy expert Dan Schneier, this show dives headfirst into the numbers, trends, and advanced metrics that actually win leagues. Whether it’s route participation, target share, or scheme tendencies, Jacob, Dan, and a rotating cast of sharp guests break it all down with a healthy dose of nerdy enthusiasm. If you’re ready to move past surface stats and get serious about your edge—this is your pod.
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