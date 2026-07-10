Jacob and Dan break down the tape on Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka.

Jacob and Dan break down the tape on the most underrated RBs in the NFL. 0:00 Intro 2:52 Rhamondre Stevenson could outscore TreVeyon Henderson in Fantasy this season 10:25 Javonte Williams 16:10 Rico Dowdle 21:05 J.K. Dobbins 24:28 D’Andrea Swift 29:01 Jalen Warren 32:40 Zach Charbonnet 38:10 Bill Croskey-Merritt 45:04 Tyrone Tracy 48:41 Tyjae Spears

The Most Underrated RBs in the NFL

Jacob breaks down the best QB scramblers in the NFL.

The best scramblers in the NFL might surprise you

Jacob breaks down the best and worst QBs against pressure. 0:00 Intro 1:30 Which QBs struggled vs pressure in 2025 6:53 Best QBs vs pressure 11:14 Which QBs were attacking deep vs. shorter passes against pressure 21:44 QBs with low average depths of target vs. the blitz 24:58 QBs who like to attack deep vs. the blitz 31:38 Breaking down pass catchers

The best/worst QBs vs pressure (and how it impacts Fantasy Football)

12 WRs who can win vs. any coverage

About Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

About Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

About Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score

Fantasy Football Today Beyond the Box Score is where fantasy football meets deep data. Hosted by analytics guru Jacob Gibbs and fantasy expert Dan Schneier, this show dives headfirst into the numbers, trends, and advanced metrics that actually win leagues. Whether it’s route participation, target share, or scheme tendencies, Jacob, Dan, and a rotating cast of sharp guests break it all down with a healthy dose of nerdy enthusiasm. If you’re ready to move past surface stats and get serious about your edge—this is your pod.