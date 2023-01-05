FantasyPros - Fantasy Football Podcast

FantasyPros provides hard-hitting fantasy football analysis while keeping you entertained. Get the tips needed to win your league from a trusted network of 100+... More
2023 NFL Draft Special: AFC Draft Grades w/ Evan Silva
Thor Nystrom and Evan Silva (@evansilva) from Establish the Run break down the 2023 NFL Draft for every AFC team. The duo hands out letter grades and highlights the top selections, the questionable moves, and the biggest surprises. Which AFC teams had the best and worst drafts? The Pros will tell you! Timestamps: BAL - 0:00:23 BUF - 0:03:31 CIN - 0:06:55 CLE - 0:09:24 DEN - 0:13:05 HOU - 0:16:05 IND - 0:21:24 JAC - 0:25:22 KC - 0:29:29 Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:33:30 LV - 0:33:57 LAC - 0:36:56 MIA - 0:39:52 NE - 0:41:54 NYJ - 0:45:02 PIT - 0:48:29 TEN - 0:51:54
5/3/2023
55:32
2023 NFL Draft Special: NFC Draft Grades
Join Thor Nystrom and guest Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) from NFL Media as they evaluate each NFC team's performance in the 2023 NFL Draft. They highlight the best picks, questionable choices, and surprising moves across the conference. After a head-scratching first round, did the Lions redeem themselves with their Day 2 and 3 picks? The Pros will tell you! Timestamps: ARI - 0:00:43 ATL - 0:04:08 CAR - 0:07:15 CHI - 0:10:43 DAL - 0:17:35 DET - 0:21:28 GB - 0:27:48 LAR - 0:32:18 Check out our Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:36:29 MIN - 0:37:06 NO - 0:42:42 NYG - 0:45:31 PHI - 0:48:05 SF - 0:52:37 SEA - 0:55:00 TB - 0:58:59 WAS - 1:01:46
Uncover which rookies you must have for your redraft or dynasty fantasy football team this season! Joe Pisapia, Andrew Erickson, and Derek Brown take a deep look at the prospects and evaluate their talent and situation to highlight which players have the potential for a successful rookie season. Why is Bijan Robinson already a top-3 RB in redraft formats? The Pros will tell you! Sponsors: FFPC - We've partnered with FFPC to bring you the FantasyPros Championship, a $350 entry season-long fantasy football contest with $6M in total prizes including $1M to 1st place! Drafts are open today, sign up at fantasypros.com/championship and use promo code FANTASYPROS for $25 off of your entry. Enter the contest before June 1st and draft your team before June 15th for an additional Early Bird credit of $35. Timestamps: Bijan Robinson - 0:01:01 Win BIG with the FFPC FantasyPros Championship! - 0:07:00 Roschon Johnson - 0:08:44 Devon Achane - 0:10:05 Jahmyr Gibbs - 0:10:40 Kendre Miller - 0:11:56 Zach Charbonnet - 0:12:24 Tank Bigsby - 0:14:25 Evan Hull - 0:15:26 Zach Evans - 0:16:28 DeWayne McBride - 0:16:54 Jaxon Smith-Njigba/Jordan Addison - 0:17:50 Rashee Rice - 0:21:09 Quentin Johnston - 0:22:30 Marvin Mims - 0:23:52 Jayden Reed - 0:25:05 Puka Nacua - 0:26:07 A.T. Perry - 0:27:31 Check out our Dynasty Draft Kit - 0:28:19 Anthony Richardson - 0:29:07 C.J. Stroud - 0:30:25 Hendon Hooker - 0:31:38 Stetson Bennett - 0:33:43 Aidan O'Connell - 0:34:07 Dalton Kincaid - 0:35:16 Michael Mayer - 0:37:50 Sam LaPorta - 0:38:32 Luke Musgrave - 0:39:35 Tucker Kraft - 0:40:34 Elijah Higgins - 0:40:49
5/1/2023
43:21
2023 NFL Draft: Instant Second Round Fantasy Reactions (Ep. 1069)
Join Derek Brown and Thor Nystrom as we revisit their live instant reactions to each skill position player taken during our Round 2 Discord Stages. Dive into their insights and opinions on the impact these rookies will have on both the NFL and your fantasy teams. What do we make of the Seahawks' backfield now that Zach Charbonnet will be playing with Ken Walker III? The Pros will tell you! Sponsors: FFPC - We've partnered with FFPC to bring you the FantasyPros Championship, a $350 entry season-long fantasy football contest with $6M in total prizes including $1M to 1st place! Drafts are open today, sign up at fantasypros.com/championship and use promo code FANTASYPROS for $25 off of your entry. Enter the contest before June 1st and draft your team before June 15th for an additional Early Bird credit of $35. Timestamps: Introduction - 0:00:01 2.02 - TEN - Will Levis - 0:00:56 2.03 - DET - Sam LaPorta - 0:07:20 2.04 - LV - Michael Mayer - 0:10:35 2.08 - CAR - Jonathan Mingo - 0:16:50 The FantasyPros Championship - 0:20:52 2.11 - GB - Luke Musgrave - 0:21:55 2.19 - GB - Jayden Reed - 0:28:05 2.21 - SEA - Zach Charbonnet - 0:33:17 2.24 - KC - Rashee Rice - 0:40:28 2.27 - DAL - Luke Schoonmaker - 0:44:45 2.30 - JAC - Brenton Strange - 0:49:04 2.32 - DEN - Marvin Mims - 0:54:44 Closing - 0:57:48
4/29/2023
59:08
2023 NFL Draft: Instant First Round Fantasy Reactions (Ep. 1068)
Get the most insightful moments from our Round 1 livestream, as Joe Pisapia, Matthew Freedman, Andrew Erickson, Derek Brown, Thor Nystrom, Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft), and Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) provide their instant fantasy football reactions to each drafted skill player. Find out how these rookies might impact the fantasy landscape and get a jump on your dynasty draft prep. What happens to D'Andre Swift now that Detroit has Jahmyr Gibbs? The Pros will tell you! Sponsors: FFPC - We've partnered with FFPC to bring you the FantasyPros Championship, a $350 entry season-long fantasy football contest with $6M in total prizes including $1M to 1st place! Drafts are open today, sign up at fantasypros.com/championship and use promo code FANTASYPROS for $25 off of your entry. Enter the contest before June 1st and draft your team before June 15th for an additional Early Bird credit of $35. Timestamps: Introduction - 0:00:04 1.01 - CAR - Bryce Young - 0:01:23 1.02 - HOU - C.J. Stroud - 0:10:51 1.04 - IND - Anthony Richardson - 0:16:02 FFPC - 0:21:13 1.08 - ATL - Bijan Robinson - 0:22:14 1.12 - DET - Jahmyr Gibbs - 0:26:44 1.20 - SEA - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 0:30:54 1.21 - LAC - Quentin Johnston - 0:37:04 1.22 - BAL - Zay Flowers - 0:42:26 1.23 - MIN - Jordan Addison - 0:49:08 1.25 - BUF - Dalton Kincaid - 0:52:58
