FantasyPros - Fantasy Football Podcast

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- Fantasy football projections can uncover league-winning value—but they can also expose players being overvalued in drafts. In today's episode, Tera Roberts, Pat Fitzmaurice, and Jake Ciely break down eight players whose FantasyPros projections are significantly higher than their current Half-PPR ADP, helping you identify the biggest values before your 2026 fantasy football draft.
The crew debates whether Josh Jacobs is still an RB1 despite injury concerns, why Emeka Egbuka could be one of the best wide receiver values in fantasy football, and whether Rashee Rice's lofty projection is too optimistic. They also dive into Ashton Jeanty's polarizing RB1 outlook, Rome Odunze's role in Chicago, Harold Fannin Jr.'s breakout potential, Tyler Shough's fantasy ceiling, and why Quentin Johnston could surprise in Mike McDaniel's new Chargers offense.
If you're preparing for redraft, best ball, or home leagues, this episode will help you identify players whose projections suggest they're being drafted too late.
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Pat - Josh Jacobs (GBP RB) - 0:01:32
Colston Loveland Signed Bears Jersey Giveaway Promo - 0:04:52
Jake - Emeka Egbuka (TBB WR) - 0:05:24
Pat - Rashee Rice - 0:08:53
Jake - Ashton Jeanty - 0:14:43
Square Promo - 0:19:56
Pat - Rome Odunze - 0:22:05
Jake - Harold Fannin Jr - 0:26:42
Pat - Tyler Shough - 0:31:30
Hard Rock Bet - 0:37:11
Jake - Quentin Johnston - 0:39:14
Listener Q+A - 0:43:54
Cheat Sheet Creator Promo - 0:50:46
Outro - 0:51:11
Helpful Links:
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Draft Wizard - Dominate your fantasy football draft with Draft Wizard. Run fast mock drafts, test different strategies, build custom cheat sheets, get pick-by-pick draft advice, and learn your leaguemates' tendencies before draft day. Just download the FantasyPros App or head to fantasypros.com/draftwizard
Follow us on Twitch - The team here at FantasyPros is taking questions all week, every week on Twitch. Follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/fantasypros and never miss a stream!
Discord – Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
Leave a Review – If you enjoy our show and find our insight to be valuable, we’d love to hear from you! Your reviews fuel our passion and help us tailor content specifically for YOU. Head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts and leave an honest review. Let’s make this show the ultimate destination for fantasy football enthusiasts like us. Thank you for watching and for showing your support – https://fantasypros.com/review/
BettingPros Podcast – For advice on the best picks and props across both the NFL and college football each and every week, check out the BettingPros Podcast at bettingpros.com/podcast, our BettingPros YouTube channel at youtube.com/bettingpros, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Are the Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) too high or too low on your favorite running backs?
Chris Welsh, Pat Fitzmaurice, and Jake Ciely go tier-by-tier through the FantasyPros Top 50 RB rankings, explaining which players they're moving up their draft boards and which backs they're avoiding.
Should Ashton Jeanty already be viewed as an elite fantasy RB? Is Saquon Barkley carrying more downside than managers want to admit? How high is too high for Quinshon Judkins? Plus, the panel makes the case for Bucky Irving
The Pros share where they disagree with consensus and where you can gain an edge!
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
FantasyPros Premium Giveaways - 0:02:58
Tier 1 RBs - 0:04:58
Saquon Barkley - 0:09:06
Ashton Jeanty - 0:11:32
FantasyPros Discord - 0:16:26
Tier 2 RBs - 0:17:23
Kenneth Walker - 0:18:24
Quinshon Judkins - 0:22:54
Tier 3 RBs - 0:27:07
Bhayshul Tuten - 0:27:53
Bucky Irving - 0:31:17
Hard Rock Bet - 0:36:03
Tier 4 RBs - 0:37:40
Rico Dowdle - 0:38:40
RJ Harvey - 0:40:39
Tier 5 RBs - 0:44:23
Alvin Kamara - 0:44:55
Isiah Pacheco - 0:47:08
Outro - 0:47:41
Helpful Links:
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Draft Wizard - Dominate your fantasy football draft with Draft Wizard. Run fast mock drafts, test different strategies, build custom cheat sheets, get pick-by-pick draft advice, and learn your leaguemates' tendencies before draft day. Just download the FantasyPros App or head to fantasypros.com/draftwizard
Follow us on Twitch - The team here at FantasyPros is taking questions all week, every week on Twitch. Follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/fantasypros and never miss a stream!
Discord – Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
Leave a Review – If you enjoy our show and find our insight to be valuable, we’d love to hear from you! Your reviews fuel our passion and help us tailor content specifically for YOU. Head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts and leave an honest review. Let’s make this show the ultimate destination for fantasy football enthusiasts like us. Thank you for watching and for showing your support – https://fantasypros.com/review/
BettingPros Podcast – For advice on the best picks and props across both the NFL and college football each and every week, check out the BettingPros Podcast at bettingpros.com/podcast, our BettingPros YouTube channel at youtube.com/bettingpros, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
DO NOT Draft These 6 Fantasy Football Busts in 2026 | The Official Do-Not-Draft List (Ep. 2114)08/06/2026 | 28 mins.Avoid sinking your season like the Titanic! Join Alfredo Brown, Pat Fitzmaurice and Andrew Erickson for their top six fantasy football busts to avoid in 2026!
Is New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara's presence not being baked into RB Travis Etienne Jr.'s cost? Are managers drafting Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden putting the cart before the horse? Plus, why does an early-season slate of tough matchups have Fitz shying away from Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.?
The Pros make their official do-not-draft list!
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
How To Bust Proof Your Draft - 0:00:34
The Busts - 0:05:35
Travis Etienne Jr. (RB - NO) - 0:05:44
Luther Burden III (WR - CHI) - 0:08:51
Brian Thomas Jr. (WR - JAC) - 0:13:59
Quinshon Judkins (RB - CLE) - 0:17:34
BettingPros College Football Channel - 0:21:40
Ultimates Busts - 0:22:09
Rashee Rice (WR - KC) - 0:22:17
Christian McCaffrey (RB - SF) - 0:24:31
Outro - 0:28:01
Helpful Links:
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Draft Wizard - Dominate your fantasy football draft with Draft Wizard. Run fast mock drafts, test different strategies, build custom cheat sheets, get pick-by-pick draft advice, and learn your leaguemates' tendencies before draft day. Just download the FantasyPros App or head to fantasypros.com/draftwizard
Follow us on Twitch - The team here at FantasyPros is taking questions all week, every week on Twitch. Follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/fantasypros and never miss a stream!
Discord – Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
Leave a Review – If you enjoy our show and find our insight to be valuable, we’d love to hear from you! Your reviews fuel our passion and help us tailor content specifically for YOU. Head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts and leave an honest review. Let’s make this show the ultimate destination for fantasy football enthusiasts like us. Thank you for watching and for showing your support – https://fantasypros.com/review/
BettingPros Podcast – For advice on the best picks and props across both the NFL and college football each and every week, check out the BettingPros Podcast at bettingpros.com/podcast, our BettingPros YouTube channel at youtube.com/bettingpros, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Stefon Diggs to Washington, Zay Flowers Expectations & 49ers Injury Panic + NFL Training Camp Hype & Overreactions (Ep. 2113)08/06/2026 | 56 mins.Ryan Wormeli, Andrew Erickson, and Derek Brown break down the biggest NFL training camp overreactions, news, injuries, ADP risers, and fantasy football takeaways on The Tailgate.
The crew reacts to Stefon Diggs signing with Washington and what it means for Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Chig Okonkwo, Antonio Williams, and the Commanders' offense. They also discuss Zay Flowers’ massive contract extension, why he could make a fantasy leap in Baltimore, and whether the Ravens should use him more in the red zone.
Plus, the guys break down Kenyon Sadiq’s injury, Jacoby Lane’s Ravens camp buzz, the 49ers’ growing injury concerns, Keaton Mitchell’s rising ADP with the Chargers, Parker Washington vs. Brian Thomas Jr., and bold training camp takes for Cyrus Allen, Jordan Love, the AFC South, and the NFC playoff picture.
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Trending News - Stefon Diggs signed to Washington Commanders - 0:04:00
Trending News - Zay Flowers contract extension - 0:17:27
Trending News - Kenyon Sadiq setback - 0:27:01
BP Premium Giveaway Winner - 0:30:20
Training Camp Risers and Fallers & 49ers Injuries - 0:31:08
Keaton Mitchell - 0:39:45
Brian Thomas Jr. - 0:44:58
Hard Rock Bet - 0:46:46
Hot Take Hype Train - 0:48:16
Outro - 0:55:37
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
10 Must-Have Players the Experts Are Drafting Everywhere in 2026: Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, Rachaad White & More (Ep. 2112)08/05/2026 | 28 mins.Alfredo Brown, Derek Brown, and Andrew Erickson break down 10 must-have fantasy football draft picks the experts are targeting everywhere in 2026. The guys focus on players going outside the first two rounds who can smash their current ADP.
Find out why Zay Flowers could make a leap in Baltimore’s new-look offense, why Christian Watson may finally deliver a full-season breakout, why Jordan Tyson and Carnell Tate have rookie upside, why Parker Washington could be mispriced in Jacksonville, and why Rachaad White still offers strong fantasy value as a pass-catching running back.
Plus, the crew closes with late-round sleepers to target in Round 13 and beyond.
Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)
Intro - 0:00:00
Zay Flowers - 0:00:46
Christian Watson - 0:04:06
Jordyn Tyson - 0:08:02
Parker Washington - 0:12:15
Rachaad White - 0:17:37
Carnell Tate - 0:21:04
Draft Assistant - 0:24:13
Dylan Sampson & Tre Harris - 0:24:52
Jalen Coker & Deebo Samuel - 0:26:15
Outro - 0:27:28
Helpful Links:
Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)
Draft Wizard - Dominate your fantasy football draft with Draft Wizard. Run fast mock drafts, test different strategies, build custom cheat sheets, get pick-by-pick draft advice, and learn your leaguemates' tendencies before draft day. Just download the FantasyPros App or head to fantasypros.com/draftwizard
Follow us on Twitch - The team here at FantasyPros is taking questions all week, every week on Twitch. Follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/fantasypros and never miss a stream!
Discord – Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat
Leave a Review – If you enjoy our show and find our insight to be valuable, we’d love to hear from you! Your reviews fuel our passion and help us tailor content specifically for YOU. Head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts and leave an honest review. Let’s make this show the ultimate destination for fantasy football enthusiasts like us. Thank you for watching and for showing your support – https://fantasypros.com/review/
BettingPros Podcast – For advice on the best picks and props across both the NFL and college football each and every week, check out the BettingPros Podcast at bettingpros.com/podcast, our BettingPros YouTube channel at youtube.com/bettingpros, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About FantasyPros - Fantasy Football Podcast
FantasyPros provides hard-hitting fantasy football analysis while keeping you entertained. Get the tips needed to win your league from a trusted network of 100+ experts. Find out who to draft, pick up and start while receiving analysis of the latest news from around the league.Podcast website
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