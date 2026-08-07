FantasyPros - Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy football projections can uncover league-winning value—but they can also expose players being overvalued in drafts. In today's episode, Tera Roberts, Pat Fitzmaurice, and Jake Ciely break down eight players whose FantasyPros projections are significantly higher than their current Half-PPR ADP, helping you identify the biggest values before your 2026 fantasy football draft.

The crew debates whether Josh Jacobs is still an RB1 despite injury concerns, why Emeka Egbuka could be one of the best wide receiver values in fantasy football, and whether Rashee Rice's lofty projection is too optimistic. They also dive into Ashton Jeanty's polarizing RB1 outlook, Rome Odunze's role in Chicago, Harold Fannin Jr.'s breakout potential, Tyler Shough's fantasy ceiling, and why Quentin Johnston could surprise in Mike McDaniel's new Chargers offense.

If you're preparing for redraft, best ball, or home leagues, this episode will help you identify players whose projections suggest they're being drafted too late.

Timestamps: (May be off due to ads)

Intro - 0:00:00

Pat - Josh Jacobs (GBP RB) - 0:01:32

Colston Loveland Signed Bears Jersey Giveaway Promo - 0:04:52

Jake - Emeka Egbuka (TBB WR) - 0:05:24

Pat - Rashee Rice - 0:08:53

Jake - Ashton Jeanty - 0:14:43

Square Promo - 0:19:56

Pat - Rome Odunze - 0:22:05

Jake - Harold Fannin Jr - 0:26:42

Pat - Tyler Shough - 0:31:30

Hard Rock Bet - 0:37:11

Jake - Quentin Johnston - 0:39:14

Listener Q+A - 0:43:54

Cheat Sheet Creator Promo - 0:50:46

Outro - 0:51:11

Helpful Links:

Hard Rock Bet - Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and make a $5 bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets if you win. Head over to Hard Rock Bet, sign up and make your first deposit today. Payable in bonus bet(s). Not a cash offer. Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)

Draft Wizard - Dominate your fantasy football draft with Draft Wizard. Run fast mock drafts, test different strategies, build custom cheat sheets, get pick-by-pick draft advice, and learn your leaguemates' tendencies before draft day. Just download the FantasyPros App or head to fantasypros.com/draftwizard

Follow us on Twitch - The team here at FantasyPros is taking questions all week, every week on Twitch. Follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/fantasypros and never miss a stream!

Discord – Join our FantasyPros Discord Community! Chat with other fans and get access to exclusive AMAs that wind up on our podcast feed. Come get your questions answered and BE ON THE SHOW at fantasypros.com/chat

Leave a Review – If you enjoy our show and find our insight to be valuable, we’d love to hear from you! Your reviews fuel our passion and help us tailor content specifically for YOU. Head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts and leave an honest review. Let’s make this show the ultimate destination for fantasy football enthusiasts like us. Thank you for watching and for showing your support – https://fantasypros.com/review/

BettingPros Podcast – For advice on the best picks and props across both the NFL and college football each and every week, check out the BettingPros Podcast at bettingpros.com/podcast, our BettingPros YouTube channel at youtube.com/bettingpros, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.