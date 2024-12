Postgame reactions: Michigan STUNS Ohio State, wins 4th straight

TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome and former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen discuss a stunning 13-10 upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes, U-M's fourth-straight victory in the series.