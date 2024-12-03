Final thoughts on Michigan's ownership of Ryan Day, win over Ohio State
TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas discuss another win over Ohio State and all of the narratives around it, including Sayfie getting pepper sprayed, Sherrone Moore proving his doubters wrong, OSU's identity crisis and much more.Homefield Apparel has kicked off its Black Friday sale! Build out your collection of Michigan gear with 30% off sitewide (like, seriously, everything) with code BFCM24 through Dec. 3! https://www.homefieldapparel.com/
Chris Balas And Doug Skene Break Down Michigan Football's Fourth-Straight Win Over Ohio State
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene break down Saturday's upset win over Ohio State and revel in the fourth-straight victory in The Game.
TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome and former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen discuss a stunning 13-10 upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes, U-M's fourth-straight victory in the series.
What To Watch For, Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas bring you a Thanksgiving edition of the podcast! We preview and make predictions for Michigan vs. Ohio State in football, before picking CFP Week 14 games from across the country. Here are estimated timestamps for each topic:(00:00) Intro(01:21) Ohio State Overview(13:06) Michigan Offense vs. Ohio State Defense(24:16) Michigan Defense vs. Ohio State Offense(36:36) Michigan vs. Ohio State Predictions(42:31) Week 14 CFB Picks!
Recruiting Show: Can Michigan land four-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng?
The Wolverine’s EJ Holland discusses several Michigan recruiting topics on the Tuesday edition of The Wolverine Live, including four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
