About Football Weekly

About Football Weekly

About Football Weekly

Join Max Rushden, Barry Glendenning and special guests as they pick over the latest football action from the Premier League and beyond Football Weekly is the Guardian's award-winning football podcast, bringing together some of football’s most respected journalists, writers and broadcasters for expert analysis, opinion and debate throughout the World Cup. On World Cup Daily, the team reviews the biggest matches, discusses the latest news and talking points and analyses the performances shaping football's biggest competition. Whether you're following England, Scotland, USMNT, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, Australia or any of the other nations competing at the World Cup, World Cup Daily provides comprehensive coverage from the opening match to the final. The podcast regularly discusses the world's biggest players, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Vinícius Júnior, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Virgil van Dijk and many more. Expect reaction to the tournament's biggest moments, tactical analysis, VAR controversies and the stories making headlines on and off the pitch. Beyond the World Cup, Football Weekly covers the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Women's Super League, Women's World Cup, European Championship, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, the Championship and international football from around the globe. The show regularly discusses clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring journalists and contributors including Barney Ronay, Jonathan Wilson, Suzy Wrack, Lars Sivertsen, Nicky Bandini, Sid Lowe, Johnny Liew, Robyn Cowen, Nedum Onuoha and many more, Football Weekly combines informed punditry, football journalism and entertaining discussion to deliver one of the most popular football podcasts in the world. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or watch the full episodes on YouTube.