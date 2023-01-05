Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Guardian
Join Max, Barry and special guests as they pick over the latest action from the Premier League and beyond More
Join Max, Barry and special guests as they pick over the latest action from the Premier League and beyond More

  • Haaland hitting higher targets and Watford woes – Football Weekly Extra
    Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Simon Burnton and Lars Sivertsen to discuss Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits and much more. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod
    5/4/2023
    55:25
  • Arsenal add to Chelsea’s woes and Big Sam rides again – Football Weekly
    Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Robyn Cowen and Nick Ames as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lose their sixth game in a row. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod
    5/3/2023
    48:20
  • Manchester City back on top and have we seen peak Spurs? – Football Weekly
    Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Barney Ronay and Jordan Jarrett-Bryan to discuss all the top-flight drama. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod
    5/1/2023
    56:45
  • Isak’s spellbinding dribble and is it all over for Southampton? – Football Weekly Extra
    Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin and Nooruddean Choudry as the latest round of midweek Premier League fixtures concludes. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod
    4/28/2023
    53:57
  • Manchester City pick apart Arsenal’s title hopes – Football Weekly Extra
    Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Nicky Bandini and Jonathan Fadugba as Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1, while Chelsea slump again, Liverpool win in London and news from Italy. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod
    4/27/2023
    56:26

About Football Weekly

Join Max, Barry and special guests as they pick over the latest action from the Premier League and beyond
