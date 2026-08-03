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499 episodes
Football Weekly’s summer mailbag: AI, how transfer gossip works and more – part two08/03/2026 | 40 mins.Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin, Seb Hutchinson and Jonathan Wilson to answer your questions from the Football Weekly mailbag. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod. Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballWeeklyPodcast
Football Weekly’s summer mailbag: World Cup 2026, the off-season and more: part one07/27/2026 | 39 mins.Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin and Jonathan Wilson to answer your questions from the mailbag. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod. Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballWeeklyPodcast
- Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin, Jonathan Wilson and Sid Lowe as Spain win the 2026 World Cup.. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod. Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballWeeklyPodcast
- Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin, Jonathan Wilson and Nicky Bandini as England lose 2-1 to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod. Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballWeeklyPodcast
Spain outclass and outpass France; England to take on Argentina: World Cup Daily07/15/2026 | 40 mins.Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin and Philippe Auclair as Spain suffocate France to reach the World Cup final. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/footballweeklypod. Watch us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballWeeklyPodcast
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About Football Weekly
Join Max Rushden, Barry Glendenning and special guests as they pick over the latest football action from the Premier League and beyond Football Weekly is the Guardian's award-winning football podcast, bringing together some of football’s most respected journalists, writers and broadcasters for expert analysis, opinion and debate throughout the World Cup. On World Cup Daily, the team reviews the biggest matches, discusses the latest news and talking points and analyses the performances shaping football's biggest competition. Whether you're following England, Scotland, USMNT, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, Australia or any of the other nations competing at the World Cup, World Cup Daily provides comprehensive coverage from the opening match to the final. The podcast regularly discusses the world's biggest players, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Vinícius Júnior, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Virgil van Dijk and many more. Expect reaction to the tournament's biggest moments, tactical analysis, VAR controversies and the stories making headlines on and off the pitch. Beyond the World Cup, Football Weekly covers the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Women's Super League, Women's World Cup, European Championship, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, the Championship and international football from around the globe. The show regularly discusses clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. Featuring journalists and contributors including Barney Ronay, Jonathan Wilson, Suzy Wrack, Lars Sivertsen, Nicky Bandini, Sid Lowe, Johnny Liew, Robyn Cowen, Nedum Onuoha and many more, Football Weekly combines informed punditry, football journalism and entertaining discussion to deliver one of the most popular football podcasts in the world. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or watch the full episodes on YouTube.Podcast website
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