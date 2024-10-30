A Two-Way Travis Hunter Scouting Report. Plus: Indiana–Ohio State Expectations and Best Bets With Chris “The Bear” Fallica.

Welcome back to another edition of 'The McShay Show'! The guys kick off with a deep dive of Travis Hunter's tape on both sides of the ball and debate whether he can be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. Then, they're joined by Fox Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica to preview Indiana–Ohio State and talk best bets ahead of Week 13 of the college football season. To finish the show, Todd and Steve answer questions from their first Asked and Answered mailbag. (0:00) Welcome to The McShay Show! (1:50) Travis Hunter vs. Utah: 5 Rec, 55 Yards, 3 Tackles, 1 INT (6:10) Prospect Profile: Travis Hunter (Cornerback) (13:55) Evaluating Travis Hunter's CB Draft Stock (20:40) Prospect Profile: Travis Hunter (Wide Receiver) (32:35) Evaluating Travis Hunter's WR Draft Stock (35:30) Will Travis Hunter Play Both CB and WR in the NFL? (40:20) 2025 NFL Draft Top 5 Pick Projections (46:25) Chris "The Bear" Fallica Joins the Show (50:10) Week 13 Matchup: (5) Indiana vs. (2) Ohio State [-12.5] (54:45) Todd's Odds: Indiana vs. The SEC (57:08) Expect (3) Texas to Make the CFP? (1:02:45) Projecting the Final 12 CFP Teams (1:09:00) The Bear's Top 10 Power Rankings (1:11:35) Previewing Week 13 Matchups (1:13:10) Heisman Futures: Hunter [-330] Jeanty [+340] Ward [+1400] Milroe [+3500] (1:15:30) The Bear's Favorite Futures and Week 13 Picks (1:28:40) Mailbag: Asked and Answered (1:29:40) Mailbag: Where Would Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Rank in the 2025 Draft? (1:32:45) Mailbag: Evaluating QB Prospect Traits (1:35:55) Mailbag: Historical Comps for the 2025 O-Line Class (1:38:40) Breaking News: Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas