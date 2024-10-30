A Two-Way Travis Hunter Scouting Report. Plus: Indiana–Ohio State Expectations and Best Bets With Chris “The Bear” Fallica.
Welcome back to another edition of ‘The McShay Show’! The guys kick off with a deep dive of Travis Hunter’s tape on both sides of the ball and debate whether he can be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. Then, they’re joined by Fox Sports’ Chris “The Bear” Fallica to preview Indiana–Ohio State and talk best bets ahead of Week 13 of the college football season. To finish the show, Todd and Steve answer questions from their first Asked and Answered mailbag.
(0:00) Welcome to The McShay Show!
(1:50) Travis Hunter vs. Utah: 5 Rec, 55 Yards, 3 Tackles, 1 INT
(6:10) Prospect Profile: Travis Hunter (Cornerback)
(13:55) Evaluating Travis Hunter's CB Draft Stock
(20:40) Prospect Profile: Travis Hunter (Wide Receiver)
(32:35) Evaluating Travis Hunter's WR Draft Stock
(35:30) Will Travis Hunter Play Both CB and WR in the NFL?
(40:20) 2025 NFL Draft Top 5 Pick Projections
(46:25) Chris "The Bear" Fallica Joins the Show
(50:10) Week 13 Matchup: (5) Indiana vs. (2) Ohio State [-12.5]
(54:45) Todd's Odds: Indiana vs. The SEC
(57:08) Expect (3) Texas to Make the CFP?
(1:02:45) Projecting the Final 12 CFP Teams
(1:09:00) The Bear's Top 10 Power Rankings
(1:11:35) Previewing Week 13 Matchups
(1:13:10) Heisman Futures: Hunter [-330] Jeanty [+340] Ward [+1400] Milroe [+3500]
(1:15:30) The Bear's Favorite Futures and Week 13 Picks
(1:28:40) Mailbag: Asked and Answered
(1:29:40) Mailbag: Where Would Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Rank in the 2025 Draft?
(1:32:45) Mailbag: Evaluating QB Prospect Traits
(1:35:55) Mailbag: Historical Comps for the 2025 O-Line Class
(1:38:40) Breaking News: Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas
Host: Todd McShay
Guest: Steve Muench and Chris "The Bear" Fallica
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Mark Panik, Conor Nevins, and Daniel Comer
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
1:51:08
Georgia Topples Tennessee, Oregon's Close Call, and Travis Hunter’s Historic Heisman Case. Plus: A Texas Temperature Check
McShay and Muench fire up the mics after end of Georgia-Tennessee with their instant reactions to Week 12 of college football! They kick off with Georgia’s win and Carson Beck’s bounceback performance (03:18). Then, they hit on Oregon’s scare against Wisconsin (28:08), LSU’s fading playoff hopes after a third straight loss (32:13), and some Texas concerns (50:42). Finally, they discuss if Travis Hunter’s historic season has locked him in for the Heisman (01:02:48).
Host: Todd McShay
Guest: Steve Muench
Producers: Dan Comer, T Cruz, Marcelino Ortiz, and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
1:19:20
Coach Prime’s NFL Influence, a College Football Playoff Confidence Draft, and Previewing Tennessee-Georgia
Todd and Steve open by reacting to news that Deion Sanders will influence the NFL draft destinations of his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. They discuss which teams make sense for Shedeur, the implications of Deion’s interference, and the risks and rewards of drafting the Colorado standouts. Then, they debut their College Football Playoff Confidence Draft and rank the teams they think can win the national championship. To wrap the show, the guys preview Tennessee-Georgia, give their “guys” for Week 12, and Todd shares his go-to Athens food spots.
(0:00) Welcome to The McShay Show!
(1:00) Coach Prime will "Privately" Step in if the Wrong Team Drafts Shedeur or Travis Hunter
(10:25) Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders are "A Package Deal."
(19:25) Which Team Should Draft Shedeur Sanders?
(29:35) CFP Champion Confidence Draft: Week 12
(51:00) Week 12 Preview: (6) Tennessee vs. (11) Georgia [-10.5]
(1:00:50) Evaluating Nico Iamaleava
(1:14:10) "That's Muh-Guy!" Week 12 Picks
(1:14:40) Muench’s Guy: Harold Fannin Jr. (TE - Bowling Green)
(1:17:15) Todd’s Guy: Cam Skattebo (RB - Arizona State)
(1:20:55) Where are the Scouts this week?
(1:21:55) Where would Todd Scout this week?
(1:36:15) Thanks For Watching!
Host: Todd McShay
Guest: Steve Muench
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Mark Panik, Conor Nevins, and Daniel Comer
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
1:41:17
A Shedeur Sanders Deep Dive, Caleb Williams Concerns, and Bama and Ole Miss Surging in the SEC
Todd and Steve open the show by discussing what Shane Waldron’s firing in Chicago means for the Bears and Caleb Williams moving forward. Then, they talk Shedeur Sanders’s tape, his place as the QB1 in the 2025 draft, and what his NFL ceiling could be. To cap the show, the guys discuss how big wins by Alabama and Ole Miss could shake up the College Football Playoff race.
(0:00) Welcome to The McShay Show!
(0:10) Today's Show: Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss and more!
(1:15) Bears Fire OC Shane Waldron
(3:05) State of the Rookie QB Class: What have we Learned?
(6:55) Caleb Williams Needs More Support
(15:30) NFL Week 10 Takeaways
(18:45) Evaluating Shedeur Sanders vs. Texas Tech: 291 Pass, 4 TD
(33:30) 2025 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Shedeur Sanders
(43:55) NFL Comps for Shedeur Sanders
(45:35) Todd's Top 5 QB Prospects
(50:25) (16) Ole Miss Upsets (3) Georgia: 28-10
(52:45) Ole Miss is a Contender
(1:05:30) (11) Alabama Defeats (15) LSU: 42-13
(1:12:45) What was Different with Alabama against LSU?
(1:18:10) This Week on the McShay Show
(1:21:20) Hypothetical Odds: Alabama vs. OSU [-4.5] &
Alabama vs. Oregon [-3]
(1:23:00) Thanks For Watching!
Host: Todd McShay
Guest: Steve Muench
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Mark Panik, Conor Nevins, and Daniel Comer
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
1:27:55
Bama’s Big Night, Miami's First Loss, and A Shedeur Sanders Check-In
After LSU’s dominant win over Alabama, Todd and Steve hop on to give their instant reactions to the biggest results from Week 11 of college football. They discuss Jalen Milroe’s electric performance, why this version of the Crimson Tide is scary, and whether Garrett Nussmeier’s performance proves he isn’t ready to go pro (01:04). Then, they discuss Ole Miss’ upset over Georgia (35:53), Miami’s undefeated bid ending (01:05:11), and Shedeur Sanders continuing to build up his Heisman-caliber season (01:11:58).
Host: Todd McShay
Guest: Steve Muench
Producers: Conor Nevins, Dan Comer, T Cruz, and Marcelino Ortiz
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Long time NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Todd McShay brings you inside his unique world of an NFL talent evaluator. From the football season to the draft he’ll be following the top draft prospects, sharing the inside scoops from NFL front offices, talking to some of his friends in the industry, and regularly discussing his latest mock drafts. Join Todd on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week and don't miss his Saturday game day reaction shows.