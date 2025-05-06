Dinks On Tap: Life Through the Lens of Pickleball

Houston We Have a Problem Part 1: How a Houston Pickleball Tournament Exposed Our Game (and Grew It)

What happens when two confident 4.0 players stroll into a pickleball tournament thinking they’re ready… and Houston says, “Bless your hearts”? You get this episode of Dinks on Tap. We packed our paddles, mics, and maybe a little too much confidence for a Houston pickleball tournament, only to get served by next-level talent. Turns out, getting humbled was exactly what we needed to spark real pickleball growth. We left calling our coach and rethinking everything from strategy to mindset. Then Andrew Kole drops in for a spicy “On the Rocks” segment and challenges us to a game-show-style throwdown about pickleball ratings. DUPR, UTR-P, USAP… none of it makes sense, and Andrew’s here to make that point, loudly and hilariously. And don’t miss our sit-down with Hal Martin, the visionary behind one of the most impressive pickleball facilities we’ve ever set foot in. With 13 indoor pickleball courts, top-tier lighting, and built-in vibes, this spot is redefining what pickleball training spaces can be. Just when we thought Houston couldn’t impress us more, in come Raz and Jesse, two junior players (13 and 15!) who strolled into the men’s 4.0 division and left with gold. Total naturals. We talk about: Why Houston might just be the unofficial capital of indoor pickleball What it really feels like to be outplayed (and why that’s good for your game) The acronym anarchy of pickleball ratings (we barely survived) What makes a pickleball facility more than just a court Grab your martini. Text your coach. And maybe don't get too comfy. Houston’s got smoke to spare. Cheers, Casie & Lauren Dinks on Tap Let’s keep the conversation going! Connect with us: Instagram: @dinksontap Facebook: @DinksonTap Website: dinksontap.com