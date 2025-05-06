Dinks On Tap: Life Through the Lens of Pickleball

Houston We Have a Problem Part 1: How a Houston Pickleball Tournament Exposed Our Game (and Grew It)
What happens when two confident 4.0 players stroll into a pickleball tournament thinking they’re ready… and Houston says, “Bless your hearts”?
You get this episode of Dinks on Tap.
We packed our paddles, mics, and maybe a little too much confidence for a Houston pickleball tournament, only to get served by next-level talent. Turns out, getting humbled was exactly what we needed to spark real pickleball growth. We left calling our coach and rethinking everything from strategy to mindset.
Then Andrew Kole drops in for a spicy “On the Rocks” segment and challenges us to a game-show-style throwdown about pickleball ratings. DUPR, UTR-P, USAP… none of it makes sense, and Andrew’s here to make that point, loudly and hilariously.
And don’t miss our sit-down with Hal Martin, the visionary behind one of the most impressive pickleball facilities we’ve ever set foot in. With 13 indoor pickleball courts, top-tier lighting, and built-in vibes, this spot is redefining what pickleball training spaces can be.
Just when we thought Houston couldn’t impress us more, in come Raz and Jesse, two junior players (13 and 15!) who strolled into the men’s 4.0 division and left with gold. Total naturals.
We talk about:
Why Houston might just be the unofficial capital of indoor pickleball
What it really feels like to be outplayed (and why that’s good for your game)
The acronym anarchy of pickleball ratings (we barely survived)
What makes a pickleball facility more than just a court
Grab your martini. Text your coach.
And maybe don't get too comfy. Houston’s got smoke to spare.
Cheers,
Casie & Lauren
Dinks on Tap
Let’s keep the conversation going! Connect with us:
Instagram: @dinksontap
Facebook: @DinksonTap
Website: dinksontap.com
--------
47:55
The Loud Truth About Pickleball Noise: What Denver Parks and Rec Is Doing About It
What do you get when you mix a booming pickleball community, a bunch of angry neighbors, and one very opinionated provocateur?
An episode that’s equal parts civic chaos and court-side commentary.
This week, we’re diving into the pickleball controversy that’s taking over cities everywhere, starting with our favorite instigator, Andrew Kole. He’s got numbers, bold claims, and a not-so-quiet warning about pickleball franchises that might be growing faster than they can handle.
Then we tag in Denver Parks and Rec Director Jolon Clark (and yes, Park Hill Dave makes a cameo). Jolon breaks down the rise of urban pickleball, the unexpected science of pickleball noise, and why so many noise complaints are landing on his desk.
He also shares how cities are using quiet pickleball balls, smarter urban planning, and policy pivots to keep things civil on the courts. Because when community sports grow this fast, they don’t just build connections, they stir up real pickleball drama.
We talk about:
Why your brain literally can’t ignore pickleball noise
What happens when city staff becomes a paddle referee
How pickleball tournaments fit into the future of public spaces
And what the noise ordinance means for your neighborhood court
If you love this sport, and want to keep it growing without the blowups, this one’s for you.
Grab your marg. Text your doubles partner.
And maybe don’t blast music on Court 4.
Cheers,
Casie & Lauren
Dinks on Tap
--------
1:04:48
Secret Love Affair or Smart PR? The Wild Theories Around Anna Leigh Waters vs Hayden Patriquin Pickleball Controversy
When a court clash turns spicy and the hot takes are served shaken, not stirred, you know it’s a Dinks on Tap episode.
You’ve seen the clips.
You’ve read the threads.
But now we’re talking exactly what went down between Anna Leigh Waters and Hayden Patriquin at Major League Pickleball Orlando.
Real tension? PR stunt? Secret teen love story? (We wish we were joking.)
Our friend (and professional instigator) Andrew Kole, from Pickleball is Great, joins us for our brand-new segment “On the Rocks”, and let's just say… he’s not holding back.
Then we tag in America’s pickleball referee MVP Courtney Miller Johnson (who was literally courtside for the showdown) and bring back straight-talker Ben Paquette for a brutally honest take on the DUPR rating system (a.k.a. the algorithm everyone loves to hate).
In this episode:
What really went down between Anna Leigh Waters and Hayden Patriquin
Why Major League Pickleball’s official response got roasted harder than a courtside jalapeño marg
The truth about the DUPR rating system (and why your 4.1 might be lying to you)
How even a messy pickleball controversy can level up the game
And why losing every match still counts as winning (sometimes)
Grab your paddle. Grab your marg. Let’s get into it.
Cheers,
Casie & Lauren
Dinks on Tap
--------
33:42
This Is What Happens When a Finance Guy Gets Sucked Into the Pickleball Community with Ben Paquette
What do you get when you mix a high-stress finance job, a family health scare, and a few curious visits to the local gym? If you're Ben Paquette, you get a full-on life remix served underhand.
In this episode, we sit down with the man who first taught us how to dink without overthinking: pickleball coach Ben Paquette. What started as a few casual games turned into a complete career pivot. Now he’s teaching pickleball, traveling for professional pickleball tournaments, and building a thriving pickleball community in Dallas—all while keeping that signature chill-coach energy.
We talk about:
The wake-up call that made Ben trade spreadsheets for spin serves
Why the pickleball mindset might be more important than your paddle
What those mysterious coaching certifications really mean
How to get through the dreaded YIPS (spoiler: it’s not just about your backhand)
And the true test of any partnership—pickleball doubles or otherwise
This one’s deep. It’s funny. It might even make you rethink your doubles partner.
And it’s a reminder that sometimes, the game is just the beginning of finding purpose.
So grab your marg, hit play, and meet the coach who changed our game—and maybe our lives (no pressure, Ben).
Cheers,
Casie and Lauren
Dinks on Tap
--------
1:04:40
Ivan Jakovljevic’s Pickleball Journey Started with a Crush (and Ended in Pro Pickleball)
Let’s be honest: switching careers is hard. But switching athletic careers after more than two decades? That’s a whole different level.
In this episode, we sit down with Ivan Jakovljevic, who walked away from a 23-year soccer career to go all in on the world of pro pickleball. And it all started because he had a crush!
We dig into his unexpected pickleball journey, what it’s like learning a totally new sport later in life, and how he keeps his athlete mindset sharp even when he’s running on very little sleep and way too many gummy bears.
From emotional discipline on the court to learning how to find joy in the grind, Ivan shares what helped him make a big change in career, found purpose through pickleball coaching, how he stays focused, and why connection in the pickleball community matters just as much as competitive drive.
If you’ve ever considered a bold pivot, wondered what it’s really like to go pro, or just want to hear a story that proves it’s never too late to start over, this one’s for you.
Let’s dink, sip, and get into it.
Cheers,
Casie & Lauren
About Dinks On Tap: Life Through the Lens of Pickleball
Ever wondered what the big deal is about Pickleball?
Welcome to Dinks on Tap, where the pickleball paddle meets the margarita. We’re Casie and Lauren, your pickleball partners in crime, here to spill the beans on why pickleball is more than just a game. It’s that “more” part we’re so drawn to. That “more” part which we highly suspect is about rediscovering PLAY in our lives and bringing FUN into focus.
Let’s be clear, we’re not pros. We’re just a couple of recreational players who notice, marvel, and revel in the nuances that make up the juice to this fruit’s fine squeeze. In each episode we’ll look at the life breathing behind, within, underneath and alongside the game... That momentum shift on the court, (“Why am I so ‘off’ today?”), the Fourth Man Struggle (“Seriously, who else can we get to play?”), the camaraderie that turns strangers into friends (“Do you want to exchange numbers?”) and various other dynamics that go beyond the dink to make up the humor, heart, and hard-won wisdom we find between the lines.
So join us! Pour a glass, squeeze a lime, and let’s get under the hood of just how good it feels to rediscover PLAY in our lives.