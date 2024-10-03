O’Shea and TJ react to WWE Raw’s Premiere on Netflix
O’Shea and TJ discuss their attendance of WWE Raw’s Premiere on Netflix at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. What did the guys think of The Rock’s appearance, how could Roman Reign’s victory solidifying him as Tribal Chief possibly affect SmackDown, Rhea Ripley’s reclaiming the Woman’s World Championship and the fireworks after that match with Dom Mysterio and celebration with The Undertaker. Also, Jey Uso’s takedown of Drew McInyre and the how CM Punk defeating Seth Rollins could lead to WrestleMania storylines. Plus TJ and O’Shea describe how it was in the stadium when Hulk Hogan made an appearance and let you know how they felt about it.
1:08:36
Best Of 2024
O’Shea & T.J. ring in the new year by looking back at the best moments from the first season of No-Contest Wrestling. We re-live our conversations with CM Punk, Mark Henry, Swerve Strickland, Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, and more!
2:16:40
Dominik Mysterio: Took Me A While To Get Comfortable Being A Heel
“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio joins the show to discuss what it was like growing up in the world of wrestling and his hatred for “deadbeat Dad”, Rey Mysterio, and the rest of his dysfunctional family. Dom also discusses his epic WrestleMania 39 entrance, his “welcome to wrestling” moment, and he gives props to those that helped train him. Hint: it wasn’t his dad! Also, you won’t want to miss what he said about CM Punk.
The former World Tag Team and NXT North American Champion talks about the impact Eddie Guerrero’s death had on him and the wrestling world, gives us 3 matches that would get someone hooked on wrestling and of course, chooses his #BarFightCrew!
50:30
The New Day Breakup Still Hurts
O’Shea & T.J. react to the last two weeks of wrestling action. The shocking breakup of The New Day as a trio is still a sore spot and the fans let Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hear about it (and not in a good way) this week on Raw. O’Shea and TJ also discuss WarGames and whether it should continue after numerous injuries happened in the steel cage match. Oba Femi and Guilia are the winners of NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge making them the top contenders for the Men’s and Women’s NXT titles and the guys wonder what comes next for the two. With DIY turning Heel and becoming the new SmackDown tag team champions, where is the tag division heading? Plus, O’Shea also promotes his upcoming movie, “Den of Thieves 2” by revealing who would make up his “Alll-Time Movie Heist” crew!
57:50
Trick Williams: Iron Survivor Challenge Is My Favorite Match
Trick Williams joins O’Shea and TJ to discuss how his path to becoming a WWE Superstar took him from the gridiron, to the classroom, and into the wrestling ring. He discusses the influence of Carmelo Hayes early on his career, the genesis of “Whoop That Trick”, the importance of intro music and diss tracks in his career, and the exact moment and conversation that convinced him to go for his dreams in the WWE. Also, could it be possible that a Trick Williams / Booker T fight could be in the future? Plus NCW staples of which 4 wrestlers would Trick pick to fight in the bar, what moment broke his heart as a wrestling fan?
O’Shea Jackson Jr., known for his starring roles in Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Den of Thieves, and Cocaine Bear, teams up with TJ Jefferson, on-camera producer of and on-air talent for 3-Time Sports Emmy nominated The Rich Eisen Show, to host “No-Contest Wrestling.”
Lifelong, passionate wrestling fans, O’Shea and TJ bring their unique take on sports entertainment by interviewing the biggest stars and taking you behind the scenes with untold stories from the world of wrestling. Their all-encompassing approach will cover the past, present, and future of WWE and AEW.
Listen to No-Contest Wrestling