Dominik Mysterio: Took Me A While To Get Comfortable Being A Heel

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio joins the show to discuss what it was like growing up in the world of wrestling and his hatred for “deadbeat Dad”, Rey Mysterio, and the rest of his dysfunctional family. Dom also discusses his epic WrestleMania 39 entrance, his “welcome to wrestling” moment, and he gives props to those that helped train him. Hint: it wasn’t his dad! Also, you won’t want to miss what he said about CM Punk. The former World Tag Team and NXT North American Champion talks about the impact Eddie Guerrero’s death had on him and the wrestling world, gives us 3 matches that would get someone hooked on wrestling and of course, chooses his #BarFightCrew! Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-contest-wrestling/id1771450708 Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1GXC5I9LnXqKm7COw8OtA7 Follow on Instagram: @nocontestwrestlingpodcast Follow on X: @theresnocontest == Please check out other RES productions: The Rich Eisen Show: http://apple.co/richeisenshow What the Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask: http://apple.co/whatthefootball The Jim Jackson Show: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jim-jackson-show/id1770609432 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices