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464 episodes
- Michael Wilbon and Frank Isola discuss Shohei and PCA NL MVP race, Red Sox/Braves streaking, Jefry Yan's celebrations, Messi scores two in 1st start since WC, Infantino gets vote of confidence and more!
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- Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser start with a Dodgers vs. Cubs preview, recap the biggest news and trade winners from the MLB deadline, and dive deeper into the controversy of Indiana canceling their 2030-31 Notre Dame series,.
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- Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser react to Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly's response on Bryce Harper's honesty, dive into Luka Dončić's new mini-camp post-Lebron, and talk the possibility of college basketball teams having owners!
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About PTI
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon face off in the nation's capital on the day's hottest topics.Podcast website
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