Heading Home
Michael Wilbon and Frank Isola come together to discuss the biggest topics in sports including how the 76ers should feel going home to Philly for games 3 and 4, how the Warriors will react tonight in Game 2 after losing Game 1, and if Draisaitl’s 4 goals were more compelling than the the Golden Knight’s win.
5/4/2023
24:08
Should He Play?
Tony Kornheiser and Pablo Torre come together to discuss the biggest topics in sports including what Game 1 told them about the Warriors/Lakers matchup, if the 76ers should risk putting the freshly minted NBA MVP Joel Embiid on the court tonight, and Kendrick Perkins joins the show for 5 Good Minutes.
5/3/2023
24:08
A Beantown Beatdown
Tony Kornheiser and Pablo Torre come together to discuss the biggest topics in sports including what word they would use for James Harden’s monster performance to lead the 76ers over the Celtics in Game 1, where the injury to Chris Paul and the Game 2 loss leaves the Suns, and if they favor the Lakers or the Warriors with their series kicking off tonight.
5/2/2023
24:04
Did They Choke?
Tony Kornheiser and Pablo Torre come together to discuss the biggest topics in sports including if they now believe in the Warriors after beating the Kings in Game 7, if the Bruins choked last night in their loss to the Panthers after being up in the series 3-1, and if Joel Embiid’s or Jimmy Butler’s injury looms larger.
5/1/2023
24:11
Aaron Arrives
Tony Kornheiser and Pablo Torre come together to discuss the biggest topics in sports including their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ comments during his introductory press conference with the Jets, how the Clippers should move forward after being eliminated from the playoffs with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injured, and Booger McFarland joins the show for 5 Good Minutes.
