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PTI

ESPN, Tony Kornheiser, Michael Wilbon
Sports
PTI
Latest episode

464 episodes

  • PTI

    Who's Going Home with the NL MVP?

    08/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Michael Wilbon and Frank Isola discuss Shohei and PCA NL MVP race, Red Sox/Braves streaking, Jefry Yan's celebrations, Messi scores two in 1st start since WC, Infantino gets vote of confidence and more!
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  • PTI

    Tarik Skubal's Dodgers Era Begins

    08/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser break down Tarik Skubal's Dodgers debut, Stefon Diggs joining the Commanders, and more of the day's biggest sports stories.
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  • PTI

    Which MLB Teams Fumbled the Trade Deadline?!

    08/04/2026 | 24 mins.
    Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser start with a Dodgers vs. Cubs preview, recap the biggest news and trade winners from the MLB deadline, and dive deeper into the controversy of Indiana canceling their 2030-31 Notre Dame series,.
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  • PTI

    FIFA Presses Ahead with 64-Team World Cup Expansion

    07/31/2026 | 24 mins.
    Michael Wilbon and Frank Isola tackle FIFA’s New Venture, WNBA Betting Scandal, and LeBron-to-Philadelphia
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  • PTI

    Could College Teams Soon Have Owners?!

    07/30/2026 | 24 mins.
    Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser react to Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly's response on Bryce Harper's honesty, dive into Luka Dončić's new mini-camp post-Lebron, and talk the possibility of college basketball teams having owners!
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About PTI
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon face off in the nation's capital on the day's hottest topics.
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