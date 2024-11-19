11/19 7 AM: Is Caleb Williams Chasing Greatness?

Hour 1: The guys discussed the Bears Sunday loss to the Packers, but it was also a win for Caleb Williams, who played his best game yet as a Bear and proved his ability in the clutch, connecting with Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen to lead the Bears down the field and put them in position to win the game. Are your concerns with Caleb Williams alleviated after Sunday?