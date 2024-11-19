The Kap & J. Hood Morning Show weekdays 7a-10a (CT) on ESPN Chicago listen live on the ESPN Chicago app.
11/19 9 AM: Bears: Next Head Coaching Cycle.... Who's On The List?
Hour 3: The guys discussed the possibility of a new Head Coach for the Bears an alpha male.... Who's on the list? Shea Norling's Snorpom College Football Weekly Rankings and the Kap & J. Hood Cut Of The Day.
11/19 8 AM: Albert Breer
Hour 2: The guys played Shot or No Shot then took a trip Around The NFL - Don't Be Surprised if, and more of your reaction to the latest Bears loss. NFL Insider for SI.com Albert Breer joined Kap & J. Hood with updates on the Bears and the latest NFL storylines.
--------
11/19 7 AM: Is Caleb Williams Chasing Greatness?
Hour 1: The guys discussed the Bears Sunday loss to the Packers, but it was also a win for Caleb Williams, who played his best game yet as a Bear and proved his ability in the clutch, connecting with Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen to lead the Bears down the field and put them in position to win the game. Are your concerns with Caleb Williams alleviated after Sunday?
--------
11/18 Kap & J. Hood Shorts
