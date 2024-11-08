Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors

Marcus, Anthony and Tim get together to talk about the Warriors unable to beat the Clippers in two tries this season, De'Anthony Melton's injury, the offensive struggles of Brandon Podziemski, where this team falls in the contender ranks and more.
--------
46:48
Warriors/Grizzlies Postgame & in the Locker Room w/ Buddy Hield
Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson talk about the win over the Grizzlies leading to a 2-0 record in the NBA Cup, with an interesting ending as Draymond Green got ejected and Steve Kerr was not happy about it. Plus, Marcus interviews Buddy Hield in the locker room postgame. Which Warrior would win a mile race?
--------
33:49
Steph Stars as Warriors Beat Mavs in Klay's Return
Anthony, Tim and Marcus come at you live in person after the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Mavericks in Klay Thomoson's return to Chase Center.
--------
33:13
Warriors' Successful Road Trip & Klay's Return to Chase Center
Marcus, Anthony and Tim discuss the Warriors' victory in OKC to cap a tremendous 4-1 road trip. Also, we preview Klay Thompson's return game on Tuesday at Chase Center.
--------
41:17
Warriors Plus-Minus is Back & Maybe So Are the Warriors
WE ARE BACK. Catch Tim Kawakami, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson on an all-new episode talking about the Warriors 7-1 start to the season, how they played in the absence of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield fitting in like a glove, Jonathan Kuminga's playing time, the big win over Boston and more.
