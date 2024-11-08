Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsWarriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors
Listen to Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors in the App
Listen to Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors

Podcast Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors
Audacy
Warriors Plus Minus is the definitive weekly podcast on the Golden State Warriors, hosted by Tim Kawakami, Marcus Thompson, and Anthony Slater.
More
SportsBasketballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 404
  • Warriors Can't Beat the Clips, but 10-3 Will Do
    Marcus, Anthony and Tim get together to talk about the Warriors unable to beat the Clippers in two tries this season, De'Anthony Melton's injury, the offensive struggles of Brandon Podziemski, where this team falls in the contender ranks and more. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    46:48
  • Warriors/Grizzlies Postgame & in the Locker Room w/ Buddy Hield
    Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson talk about the win over the Grizzlies leading to a 2-0 record in the NBA Cup, with an interesting ending as Draymond Green got ejected and Steve Kerr was not happy about it. Plus, Marcus interviews Buddy Hield in the locker room postgame. Which Warrior would win a mile race? To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    33:49
  • Steph Stars as Warriors Beat Mavs in Klay's Return
    Anthony, Tim and Marcus come at you live in person after the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Mavericks in Klay Thomoson's return to Chase Center. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    33:13
  • Warriors' Successful Road Trip & Klay's Return to Chase Center
    Marcus, Anthony and Tim discuss the Warriors' victory in OKC to cap a tremendous 4-1 road trip. Also, we preview Klay Thompson's return game on Tuesday at Chase Center. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:17
  • Warriors Plus-Minus is Back & Maybe So Are the Warriors
    WE ARE BACK. Catch Tim Kawakami, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson on an all-new episode talking about the Warriors 7-1 start to the season, how they played in the absence of Steph Curry, Buddy Hield fitting in like a glove, Jonathan Kuminga's playing time, the big win over Boston and more. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:37

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Plus Minus is the definitive weekly podcast on the Golden State Warriors, hosted by Tim Kawakami, Marcus Thompson, and Anthony Slater.
Podcast website

Listen to Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:50:19 AM