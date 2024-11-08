Warriors Plus Minus: A show about the Golden State Warriors

Warriors Can't Beat the Clips, but 10-3 Will Do

Marcus, Anthony and Tim get together to talk about the Warriors unable to beat the Clippers in two tries this season, De'Anthony Melton's injury, the offensive struggles of Brandon Podziemski, where this team falls in the contender ranks and more.