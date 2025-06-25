Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentRebuilding L.A.
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Rebuilding L.A.
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Rebuilding L.A.

LA Times Studios
GovernmentNews
Rebuilding L.A.
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • High Temps, Dry Brush, and Winds. How We Can Live Smarter In the Face of Climate-Fueled Fires.
    When the Eaton and Palisades fires started in January, the winter in Southern California had been extremely dry. Following two very wet years and the hot summer in 2024,  that meant the hillsides were covered with dry, desiccated grasses and chaparral. It was a lot of fuel for any fire. Layer in hurricane-force winds and disaster was pretty much inevitable.But that’s only part of the story. As we discussed in a previous episode, California already has a climate prone to catching fire. It has always burned and it always will. The hotter, drier days that are forecast to keep coming just exacerbate it.In this episode, we explore how a warming planet could increase conditions for urban conflagrations like the Palisades and Eaton fires to erupt — and what we can do to to live better, and safer, with a climate in which we know the winds will blow and another fire will start.First up, Altadena resident Kristin Sweredoski shares her story of why she decided pretty quickly to rebuild her home. Then, Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle talks to L.A. Times Environment reporters Hayley Smith and Ian James about how climate change affected January’s fire, followed by UCLA climate scientist Alex Hall about the steps that could be taken by officials and individuals to reduce risks in these areas.Guests:Kristin Sweredoski, Altadena ResidentHayley Smith, Environment Reporter, L.A. TimesIan James, Staff Writer, focusing on water and climate change, L.A. TimesAlex Hall, Director, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability; Professor, Atmospheric and Oceanic SciencesSustainable LA Grand ChallengeClimate & Wildfire Research InitiativeThe Climate & Wildfire Research Initiative homepage. The CWRI is an initiative of the Sustainable LA Grand Challenge.
    --------  
    49:57
  • LA is 'Built to Burn': What Can We Do About It?
    The first big city fire in modern history here was the Bel-Air Fire in 1961. It destroyed 484 homes and triggered regulations and new safety standards. The one thing that didn’t change though: real-estate development deeper and higher into the hills, creating an even greater risk. This isn’t just an issue in LA either. It happens all over California and other communities that have faced climate related devastation in states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.In this episode, we discuss the history here, what lessons were learned — and not — and how that can inform what we we do this time around as we attempt to rebuild Altadena and the Pacific Palisades.In this episode we will first hear from long-time Pacific Palisades resident Sue Kohl who raised her family here and currently serves as the president of the Palisades Town Council. Then we will turn to Jenny Jarvie, National Correspondent for the LA Times, and Char Miller, the W.M. Keck Professor of Environmental Analysis and History at Pomona College.
    --------  
    47:39
  • Where Do We Go From Here?
    The Pacific Palisades and Altadena will rebuild. In fact, with debris clearance on track to wrap up by the end of the year, some residents have already begun the process. But for many, the path is less clear. There are a lot of questions about how we will bring back 16,000 homes, schools, businesses, and community centers, and rebuild two beloved and vibrant communities. Can people afford to rebuild? Do residents have the energy or the time? Is the soil safe? Can we build back better, and more fire resilient? LA Times reporter Liam Dillon joins us to talk about where we are in the moment as residents assess the path forward. How are people grappling with the decision to rebuild and, ultimately, what factors are playing into those plans? Also, Altadena resident and lawyer Kelsey Szamet shares her very personal story about her efforts to get back home to the town where she was born and raised, and now lives with her own family.
    --------  
    35:04
  • Introducing: Rebuilding L.A.
    What’s next for L.A. in the wake of its recent wildfires? In “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” broadcast journalist Kate Cagle examines the systems that failed us, the path forward and the innovative fire recovery efforts making L.A. more resilient. You’ll also hear inspiring stories from real Angelenos working to restore their lives and rise from the ashes. “Rebuilding Los Angeles” is more than an essential resource for California — it’s a cautionary tale for everyone affected by climate change.
    --------  
    2:39

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Rebuilding L.A.

What’s next for L.A. in the wake of its recent wildfires? In “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” broadcast journalist Kate Cagle examines the systems that failed us, the path forward and the innovative fire recovery efforts making L.A. more resilient. You’ll also hear inspiring stories from real Angelenos working to restore their lives and rise from the ashes. “Rebuilding Los Angeles” is more than an essential resource for California — it’s a cautionary tale for everyone affected by climate change.
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsSociety & Culture

Listen to Rebuilding L.A., The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Rebuilding L.A.: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.19.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/2/2025 - 2:32:56 AM