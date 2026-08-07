Sunday-Thursday at 11:15 PM ET. Hosted by Emmanuel Acho with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and "Carebear" Kieran Hickey-Semple, the show brings hot takes, cold truths, and culturally forward conversations that connect sports and culture in real time. ⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ Facebook Discord PrizePicks x Speakeasy Pick MORE or LESS. Win cash. Talk your talk. Play $5, get $50 in lineups → PrizePicks | America's #1 Fantasy Sports App Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sunday-Thursday at 11:15 PM ET. Hosted by Emmanuel Acho with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and "Carebear" Kieran Hickey-Semple, the show brings hot takes, cold truths, and culturally forward conversations that connect sports and culture in real time. ⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ Facebook Discord PrizePicks x Speakeasy Pick MORE or LESS. Win cash. Talk your talk. Play $5, get $50 in lineups → PrizePicks | America's #1 Fantasy Sports App Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sunday-Thursday at 11:15 PM ET. Hosted by Emmanuel Acho with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and "Carebear" Kieran Hickey-Semple, the show brings hot takes, cold truths, and culturally forward conversations that connect sports and culture in real time. ⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ Facebook Discord PrizePicks x Speakeasy Pick MORE or LESS. Win cash. Talk your talk. Play $5, get $50 in lineups → PrizePicks | America's #1 Fantasy Sports App Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sunday-Thursday at 11:15 PM ET. Hosted by Emmanuel Acho with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and "Carebear" Kieran Hickey-Semple, the show brings hot takes, cold truths, and culturally forward conversations that connect sports and culture in real time. ⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠Discord⁠ PrizePicks x Speakeasy Pick MORE or LESS. Win cash. Talk your talk. Play $5, get $50 in lineups → ⁠PrizePicks | America's #1 Fantasy Sports App Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sunday-Thursday at 11:15 PM ET. Hosted by Emmanuel Acho with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and "Carebear" Kieran Hickey-Semple, the show brings hot takes, cold truths, and culturally forward conversations that connect sports and culture in real time. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Discord⁠⁠ PrizePicks x Speakeasy Pick MORE or LESS. Win cash. Talk your talk. Play $5, get $50 in lineups → ⁠⁠PrizePicks | America's #1 Fantasy Sports App Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Speakeasy

About Speakeasy

About Speakeasy

Speakeasy is where sports meet sophistication. Emmy-winning host Emmanuel Acho, Eagles Hall of Famer LeSean “Shady” McCoy, and the Speakeasy Sidekick break down the biggest games, hottest takes, and cultural conversations you can’t ignore. From post-game adrenaline to thoughtful late-night debates, Speakeasy delivers the kind of sports talk that’s as smart as it is entertaining. Stream new episodes Sunday–Thursday nights — because the conversation doesn’t end when the game does.