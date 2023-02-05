Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
FOX Sports
The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Podcast. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Jen Hale discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. It's unscripted and unf... More
The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Podcast. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Jen Hale discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. It's unscripted and unf... More

  • Best Of (Celtics tie up series, Snoop Dogg debates Lakers vs Warriors, LeBron vs Steph)
    00:00 Celtics rout 76ers 121-87. Right or wrong choice to bring Joel Embiid back for Game 2? 15:14 Snoop Dogg joins the show to debate Lakers vs Warriors Game 1 36:29 Snoop helps debate the more beloved player: LeBron or Steph? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    44:37
  • Full Show (Celtics rout 76ers, Snoop Dogg joins show, What do the Lakers need from AD?)
    00:00 Should the Lakers give Westbrook a ring if they win it all? 22:37 Celtics rout 76ers 121-87. / Who wins Game 2: Lakers or Warriors? 49:33 What do the Lakers need from AD to beat the Warriors tonight? 1:05:10 Aaron Rodgers says he’ll attend “more than half” of Jets offseason workouts 1:11:32 Was Game 1 more about the Lakers or Warriors? Snoop Dogg joins to discuss 1:32:32 Snoop Dogg joins show to discuss bidding on the Ottawa Senators 1:42:09 Snoop Dogg discusses if the Lakers should give Westbrook a ring if they win the championship 1:51:10 Snoop helps debate: LeBron or Steph? 1:56:12 Can the Lakers take a 2-0 lead on the Warriors? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    2:06:48
  • Best Of (AD dominant in Lakers win, Knicks tie series with Heat, Can the 76ers go up 2-0?)
    00:00 Lakers beat Warriors 117-112 behind AD's dominant night 23:27 What did you learn from the Knicks win over the Heat in Game 2? 31:03 Can the 76ers go up 2-0 on the Celtics with Embiid set to return? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    47:09
  • Full Show (Lakers steal Game 1, Knicks tie series, 76ers in control with Embiid returning?)
    00:00 How did the Lakers steal Game 1 on the road? 23:44 Did the Lakers taking Game 1 change your opinion of the overall series? /Dillon Brooks reportedly will not return to Grizzlies 53:09 Who was better in Game 1: Steph or LeBron? 1:03:18 Knicks beat Heat 111-105 to tie series 1-1. What did you learn from Game 2? 1:10:50 Are the 76ers in control of the series with Embiid set to return? 1:23:58 LeBron did not get an MVP vote for the first time in his career 1:34:45 Was Game 1 more about the Warriors or Lakers? 1:48:24 Are the Suns done if CP3 can't play? 1:55:20 Is it Super Bowl or bust for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    2:05:36
  • Best Of (Harden shines in 76ers win, Nuggets up 2-0 on Suns, More beloved: LeBron or Steph?)
    00:00 76ers beat Celtics 119-115. Surprised Harden was able to win without Embiid? 25:20 Can the Suns still win the series down 2-0 to Jokic and the Nuggets? 1:09:33 Who is the more beloved player: Steph Curry or LeBron James? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    57:00

The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Podcast. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Jen Hale discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. It's unscripted and unfiltered. Don't miss the television show Monday-Friday at 9:30am ET on FS1.
