The Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Podcast. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Jen Hale discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. It's unscripted and unf... More
Best Of (Celtics tie up series, Snoop Dogg debates Lakers vs Warriors, LeBron vs Steph)
00:00 Celtics rout 76ers 121-87. Right or wrong choice to bring Joel Embiid back for Game 2?
15:14 Snoop Dogg joins the show to debate Lakers vs Warriors Game 1
36:29 Snoop helps debate the more beloved player: LeBron or Steph?
5/4/2023
44:37
Full Show (Celtics rout 76ers, Snoop Dogg joins show, What do the Lakers need from AD?)
00:00 Should the Lakers give Westbrook a ring if they win it all?
22:37 Celtics rout 76ers 121-87. / Who wins Game 2: Lakers or Warriors?
49:33 What do the Lakers need from AD to beat the Warriors tonight?
1:05:10 Aaron Rodgers says he’ll attend “more than half” of Jets offseason workouts
1:11:32 Was Game 1 more about the Lakers or Warriors? Snoop Dogg joins to discuss
1:32:32 Snoop Dogg joins show to discuss bidding on the Ottawa Senators
1:42:09 Snoop Dogg discusses if the Lakers should give Westbrook a ring if they win the championship
1:51:10 Snoop helps debate: LeBron or Steph?
1:56:12 Can the Lakers take a 2-0 lead on the Warriors?
5/4/2023
2:06:48
Best Of (AD dominant in Lakers win, Knicks tie series with Heat, Can the 76ers go up 2-0?)
00:00 Lakers beat Warriors 117-112 behind AD's dominant night
23:27 What did you learn from the Knicks win over the Heat in Game 2?
31:03 Can the 76ers go up 2-0 on the Celtics with Embiid set to return?
5/3/2023
47:09
Full Show (Lakers steal Game 1, Knicks tie series, 76ers in control with Embiid returning?)
00:00 How did the Lakers steal Game 1 on the road?
23:44 Did the Lakers taking Game 1 change your opinion of the overall series? /Dillon Brooks reportedly will not return to Grizzlies
53:09 Who was better in Game 1: Steph or LeBron?
1:03:18 Knicks beat Heat 111-105 to tie series 1-1. What did you learn from Game 2?
1:10:50 Are the 76ers in control of the series with Embiid set to return?
1:23:58 LeBron did not get an MVP vote for the first time in his career
1:34:45 Was Game 1 more about the Warriors or Lakers?
1:48:24 Are the Suns done if CP3 can't play?
1:55:20 Is it Super Bowl or bust for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?
5/3/2023
2:05:36
Best Of (Harden shines in 76ers win, Nuggets up 2-0 on Suns, More beloved: LeBron or Steph?)
00:00 76ers beat Celtics 119-115. Surprised Harden was able to win without Embiid?
25:20 Can the Suns still win the series down 2-0 to Jokic and the Nuggets?
1:09:33 Who is the more beloved player: Steph Curry or LeBron James?
