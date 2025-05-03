Kentucky Derby 2025 Update & Racing Dudes Derby | Blinkers Off 721
The Racing Dudes give an update on the latest news & scratches in today's $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs. Then the Dudes run the Racing Dudes Derby to announce the winner of the $1,000 cash prize!
--------
30:43
Kentucky Derby 2025 Picks & Analysis | Blinkers Off 720
The Racing Dudes preview and give picks for Saturday's $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs. Who wins the "Run for the Roses"? Does Journalism have what it takes to get the job done or will we see another upset in the Derby?
--------
1:33:09
Kentucky Oaks 2025 Picks & Analysis | Blinkers Off 719
The Racing Dudes preview and give picks for Friday's $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) at Churchill Downs. Who wins America's biggest filly race of the year? Will Good Cheer back up her low odds or will a long show give her her first loss?
--------
1:20:04
Jon White’s Kentucky Derby 2025 Strikes and Picks | Blinkers Off 718
The Racing Dudes interview Jon White, former Santa Anita, Del Mar, and Breeders' Cup morning line oddsmaker, and member of the Washington Racing Hall of Fame, who gives his thoughts and picks on the upcoming 2025 Kentucky Derby. Which horses do well in Jon's Derby Strikes System? Which longshot could outrun his odds?
--------
2:37:42
Kentucky Derby 2025 Post Position Draw & Odds | Blinkers Off 717
The Racing Dudes go LIVE to cover the post draw for the 2025 Kentucky Derby (G1) and the 2025 Kentucky Oaks (G1), then give their picks and reactions to the latest updates. Who will be favored in the Run for the Roses?
