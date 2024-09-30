The reliever market heated up in a big way Wednesday, with several pitchers agreeing to terms with new teams. MLB.com's Mandy Bell gets you up to speed, then is joined by Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell to see what's in store in San Diego in 2025. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After ending a postseason drought in '22, Seattle looked ready to contend for seasons to come. But the M's haven't been back to the playoffs since. They're among a handful of teams desperate to win. Also, a look at a much-improved Rockies squad. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This weekend’s big NBA trade got us thinking. What deals have created huge waves in the baseball world? Babe Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees immediately comes to mind. Also, sources tell MLB.com that Jack Flaherty is set to return to the Tigers. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

We dive into the latest projections to identify 10 players who could put together record-breaking performances this upcoming season, and our preview series continues with a look at the Brewers as they attempt to defend their NL Central title. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About MLB Morning Lineup Podcast

Are you a baseball fan looking for a quick, easy way to catch up on all the scores and stories from the night before? To hear the craziest stat from every team? To learn which player dominated the day? To find out who tied Boots Poffenberger’s 90-year-old hit-by-pitch record? MLB.com’s Morning Lineup podcast will be coming to you five days a week – Monday through Friday – all in under 10 minutes. A rotating group of hosts will get you up to date on everything you need to know first thing in the A.M., so you can move on with your day, watch more baseball, and then (hopefully) listen to our podcast again the next morning. We can’t wait to meet you all there!