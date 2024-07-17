#29 GETTING SHOT and STRUCK BY LIGHTNING While Fishing! Wild Story!!! Dan The Shark Man

In this episode, we sit down with Dan Tabatabai to hear his incredible stories about catching massive sharks from the beach, satellite tagging, and releasing sharks. He also shares the tales of getting shot through both legs and being struck by lightning. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ► SPARTAN FORGE → https://outfitter.spartanforge.ai/signin (register via this link and use code "seek one" for 20% off.) ► MASTERCLASS on Urban Hunting → https://bit.ly/3DkwgGr ► PODCAST on Spotify → https://spoti.fi/3LlCqsK ► PODCAST on Apple Podcast → https://apple.co/3tIGPjo ► Get Seek One MERCH Here - http://seek-one.com/shop/​​​​​​​​​ ► Mathews Archery → https://www.mathewsinc.com ► Vortex Optics → www.VortexOptics.com ► Tethrd Tree Saddles → www.TethrdNation.com ► HHA Bow Sights → https://www.hhasports.com ► Morrell Targets → https://www.morrelltargets.com ► Seek One WEBSITE → https://seek-one.com​​ ► REALTREE → https://store.realtree.com/men/clothing► HOIST → https://drinkhoist.com/ (use code "SEEKONE" for 20% off.) - - - - FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA BELOW!! - - - - ► INSTAGRAM → https://bit.ly/2TdXZBq​​​​​​​​​ ► FACEBOOK → https://bit.ly/2M8W68qs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices