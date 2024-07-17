Powered by RND
The Seek One Podcast

Seek One Productions
The official podcast of Seek One. Listen in on our “After the Hunt” breakdowns and everything else Seek One.
SportsWilderness

Available Episodes

  • #31 LEGENDARY BUCK - The Story Of Lee’s 212” Ohio Giant
    In the episode, we tell the story of Lee’s recent giant buck he got in Ohio. Rumors are addressed along with the insane story of this deer. Enjoy. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ► MASTERCLASS on Urban Hunting → https://bit.ly/3DkwgGr ► PODCAST on Spotify → https://spoti.fi/3LlCqsK ► PODCAST on Apple Podcast → https://apple.co/3tIGPjo ► Seek One WEBSITE → https://seek-one.com​​ ► Get Seek One MERCH Here - http://seek-one.com/shop/​​​​​​​​ ► HHA Bow Sights → https://www.hhasports.com ► LaCrosse Footwear → https://www.lacrossefootwear.com ► Magview Gear → https://magviewgear.com ► Mathews Archery → https://www.mathewsinc.com ► Morrell Targets → https://www.morrelltargets.com ► Moultrie: Trail Cameras, Deer Feeders & Hunting Accessories → www.moultrieproducts.com ► Realtree → https://store.realtree.com/men/clothing ► Ryan Kirby Art → https://ryankirby.com/pages/the-artist (SEEKONE for 15% off) ► SPARTAN FORGE → https://outfitter.spartanforge.ai/signin (register via this link and use code "SeekOne" for 20% off.) ► Tethrd Tree Saddles → www.TethrdNation.com ► Turtlebox → https://turtleboxaudio.com ► Vortex Optics → www.VortexOptics.com ► Yeti → https://www.yeti.com - - - - FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA BELOW!! - - - - ► INSTAGRAM → https://bit.ly/2TdXZBq​​​​​​​​​ ► FACEBOOK → https://bit.ly/2M8W68qs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:25:05
  • #30 MASSIVE BUCK That Got Away! Adding New Team Members???
    In this episode, we talk about new team members joining Seek One, a massive buck that Drew missed out on and more. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ► SPARTAN FORGE → https://outfitter.spartanforge.ai/signin (register via this link and use code "SeekOne" for 20% off.) ► MASTERCLASS on Urban Hunting → https://bit.ly/3DkwgGr ► PODCAST on Spotify → https://spoti.fi/3LlCqsK ► PODCAST on Apple Podcast → https://apple.co/3tIGPjo ► Get Seek One MERCH Here - http://seek-one.com/shop/​​​​​​​​​ ► Mathews Archery → https://www.mathewsinc.com ► Vortex Optics → www.VortexOptics.com ► Tethrd Tree Saddles → www.TethrdNation.com ► Moultrie: Trail Cameras, Deer Feeders & Hunting Accessories → www.moultrieproducts.com ► HHA Bow Sights → https://www.hhasports.com ► Morrell Targets → https://www.morrelltargets.com ► Seek One WEBSITE → https://seek-one.com​​ ► REALTREE → https://store.realtree.com/men/clothing ► HOIST → https://drinkhoist.com/ (use code "SEEKONE" for 20% off.) - - - - FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA BELOW!! - - - - ► INSTAGRAM → https://bit.ly/2TdXZBq​​​​​​​​​ ► FACEBOOK → https://bit.ly/2M8W68qs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:20
  • #29 GETTING SHOT and STRUCK BY LIGHTNING While Fishing! Wild Story!!! Dan The Shark Man
    In this episode, we sit down with Dan Tabatabai to hear his incredible stories about catching massive sharks from the beach, satellite tagging, and releasing sharks. He also shares the tales of getting shot through both legs and being struck by lightning. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ► SPARTAN FORGE → https://outfitter.spartanforge.ai/signin (register via this link and use code "seek one" for 20% off.) ► MASTERCLASS on Urban Hunting → https://bit.ly/3DkwgGr ► PODCAST on Spotify → https://spoti.fi/3LlCqsK ► PODCAST on Apple Podcast → https://apple.co/3tIGPjo ► Get Seek One MERCH Here - http://seek-one.com/shop/​​​​​​​​​ ► Mathews Archery → https://www.mathewsinc.com ► Vortex Optics → www.VortexOptics.com ► Tethrd Tree Saddles → www.TethrdNation.com ► HHA Bow Sights → https://www.hhasports.com ► Morrell Targets → https://www.morrelltargets.com ► Seek One WEBSITE → https://seek-one.com​​ ► REALTREE → https://store.realtree.com/men/clothing► HOIST → https://drinkhoist.com/ (use code "SEEKONE" for 20% off.) - - - - FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA BELOW!! - - - - ► INSTAGRAM → https://bit.ly/2TdXZBq​​​​​​​​​ ► FACEBOOK → https://bit.ly/2M8W68qs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:20:08
  • #28 STOLEN 200 INCH BUCK?? Crazy Suburban Hunting Stories w/Jason Whitlow
    In this episode we sit down with Jason Whitlow of Whitlow's Wildlife Artistry to discuss all of the suburban hunting stories he has. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:20:29
  • #27 ELON MUSK-er of Deer (Part Deux): Bill Thompson
    In this episode we sit down with Bill Thompson the founder of Spartan Forge. We talk about how Seek One got involved with Spartan Forge, our individual faith journeys, Drew and Bill's Montana elk hunt, and new features coming on the best hunting app in the game. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:16:43

About The Seek One Podcast

