#31 LEGENDARY BUCK - The Story Of Lee’s 212” Ohio Giant
In the episode, we tell the story of Lee’s recent giant buck he got in Ohio. Rumors are addressed along with the insane story of this deer. Enjoy.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
2:25:05
#30 MASSIVE BUCK That Got Away! Adding New Team Members???
In this episode, we talk about new team members joining Seek One, a massive buck that Drew missed out on and more.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
1:13:20
#29 GETTING SHOT and STRUCK BY LIGHTNING While Fishing! Wild Story!!! Dan The Shark Man
In this episode, we sit down with Dan Tabatabai to hear his incredible stories about catching massive sharks from the beach, satellite tagging, and releasing sharks. He also shares the tales of getting shot through both legs and being struck by lightning.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In this episode we sit down with Jason Whitlow of Whitlow's Wildlife Artistry to discuss all of the suburban hunting stories he has.
--------
2:20:29
#27 ELON MUSK-er of Deer (Part Deux): Bill Thompson
In this episode we sit down with Bill Thompson the founder of Spartan Forge. We talk about how Seek One got involved with Spartan Forge, our individual faith journeys, Drew and Bill's Montana elk hunt, and new features coming on the best hunting app in the game.
