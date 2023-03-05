Baseball the way it should be covered and exclusive interviews with MLB studs #FTLive hosted by AJ Pierzynski, Todd Frazier, Adam Jones, Erik Kratz, Lorenzo Cai... More
FT Guest - Chris Bassitt backs his boys Vladdy Jr. and Scherzer, knocks "sweepers", and praises college ball
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt always keeps it real and that leads to some strong responses on Wander Franco's trick play, his buddy Max Scherzer's BS suspension, his teammate Vladdy Jr. hating on the Yankees, and owners who prefer dollars over W's.
C Bass also dives into his pitching philosophies (including why the "sweeper" term is a no for him) and explains why he needed a smaller school to build up to the force he is today.
Watch the full show with the real convos that are going on in clubhouses about Wander Franco's "trick shot" routine play.
5/5/2023
39:02
FT Live - Wander Franco is a smooth customer, Dan Hayes on Correa's witty cheating clapback
Wander Franco did what?! Pierzynski, Adam Jones and Braun battle on Wander's And1 mixtape move in a real game.
The Athletic's Dan Hayes swings by with a response from Carlos Correa on still being called a cheater and why do the Yanks always feast on the Twinkies?!
Adam's back from MLB's Mexico City series with famous friends and stories.
Also covered: Bryce Harper elbow guard-gate?! Dream return week for Scherzer, Verlander, and the Mets turns into a Motown nightmare. And nobody spells nightmare quite like the Cardinals right now.
Say hello and we'll say hi back on FT socials.
5/4/2023
1:40:52
Ozzie Guillén barks at leaderless Sox, smashes their interview process, and his fam isn't allowed to attend his jersey retirement!
Former World Series winning White Sox skipper Ozzie Guillén is quotable gold in this therapy session for all fans of talented teams that fall flat on their face.
Ozzie roasts specific names for lack of leadership in Chicago, opens up on his drama with the Marlins, delivers his keys to handling egos, and names his least favorite player.
The ultimate shade is Ozzie's explanation of why his family isn't allowed to attend his own jersey retirement ceremony someday!
Join the party on FT socials and we'll answer your questions on the show.
5/4/2023
1:09:42
Bryces Wild: Harper's eh return, Miller's wow debut. Yanks injury bug hits different, Ken Fazio on Scherzer's rosin trials
Phillies superhuman healer Bryce Harper's season debut was eh and AJ's rehab advice might be on the money.
Mariners super prospect Bryce Miller dominated in his debut but should we pump the brakes because it was against the A's?
Another day of miserable injury news for the Yankees has us questioning what's next.
Tyrus Baseball's Ken Fazio is the sticky stuff expert that MLB needs and he joins #FTLive with rosin expert analysis on Max Scherzer suspension return day.
Watch the full show now for loads of quotable gold from special guest Ozzie Guillén or get excited for the podcast of that convo coming soon ;)
5/3/2023
1:02:30
Ken Rosenthal on missing Yanks, iffy Cardinals, and Acuña's got his groove way back + FT players reveal their all-time cellys
FT senior insider Ken Rosenthal lays it all out with the FT crew on the Yankees injured list outweighing their active roster and who's to blame?! Ken also hypes Ronald Acuña Jr. and addresses the concern level of the Cardinals mountain of a deficit.
Then it's the latest Hot Corner seg, which leads to Pierzynski, Todd Frazier and Kratz thinking back to the best postgame 'W' celebrations in their careers. Also, Lance Lynn perfectly claps back at Steve Stone with a viral photo.
Tap in for more inside info on Ken's Fair Territory weekly Youtube show.
