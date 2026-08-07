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1896 episodes
- Cardinal Territory host Jim Hayes hits us with where the Cardinals stand after the trade deadline. Did they get good value? We also ask Hayes about any more extensions for the young core and the strong managing performance by Oli Marmol.
(21:23) What is going on with Paul Skenes? Bucco Territory host Noah Hiles breaks down why the stuff isn't the same this year. Hiles also dives into the offense and what led to Marcell Ozuna being DFA'd.
Hosts: AJ Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Scott Braun
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- Fair Territory host Ken Rosenthal reacts to the Red Sox extending their winning streak to seven games and the Dodgers dropping six straight. Plus, Ken weighs in on the Braves' surge despite a quiet deadline.
(5:00) Ken and Alanna explore the tightening National League MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
(12:15) Grillin' Ken answers questions about the Pirates, Angels, Giants, and more.
(19:39) Ken also previews this weekend's Guardians-White Sox series on FOX and FOX One before handing out his Dude and Dork of the Week.
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Benches clear in Mariners-Tigers, Aaron Judge will be back, Braves quietly soar, Gausman’s viral quote08/06/2026 | 38 mins.Casey Mize didn't make the first impression he wanted in his Padres debut. Any concern here? (Top of show) Plus, is the ivy on the wall at Wrigley Field the best quirk in the game?
(5:04) Benches cleared in Mariners-Tigers after multiple batters were hit, with Gabe Speier and manager Dan Wilson both getting tossed. How does this M's team turn its season around?
(16:48) The Braves are RED HOT, having won seven straight.
(19:36) Watch out…Aaron Judge has been cleared for baseball activity. What does this lineup look like when he's back?
(24:51) Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas had surgery on his left wrist. Will we see him in a Red Sox uniform again? Plus, Twins starter Joe Ryan is out with a lower-body issue.
(27:43) Hunter Greene got an MRI on his right elbow and is seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache to get it checked out, plus Brewers starter Kyle Harrison left his blazing start with nbd calf cramps.
(30:01) Was new Cubs starter Kevin Gausman taking a shot at Toronto with this interview answer?
(35:12) Pat Murphy's message to the fans worked. Brewers fans gave Christian Yelich a standing ovation after his RBI double. And a tip of the cap to legendary broadcaster Mike Krukow announcing his retirement!
Hosts: AJ Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Scott Braun
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- Did the Red Sox do what they needed to do at the Trade Deadline? MassLive reporter Sean McAdam examines how the Adley Rutschman trade came together, what pushed Craig Breslow to make the moves he did, and how it could all play out. He also explains why the Red Sox moved on from top prospect Marcelo Mayer and shares insight into where Jarren Duran stands mentally.
(21:10) Friar Territory host Marty Caswell recaps the Padres’ Trade Deadline moves, how A.J. Preller navigated a limited farm system, and whether the new-look rotation can fuel a playoff push. She also discusses Manny Machado’s offensive surge, Nick Pivetta’s rehab start, and optimism surrounding the new ownership group.
Hosts: Pierzynski, Kratz, Braun
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New info revealed on Brewers offer for Tarik Skubal amps up debate, Mariners plan for Kade Anderson08/06/2026 | 33 mins.This segment got heated. More details emerged about the Brewers offering prospects for Tarik Skubal. There are so many layers to this one.
Plus, Pat Murphy defended Christian Yelich after fans let the boos rain down, and Mariners POBO Jerry Dipoto spoke about the club's plans for top prospect Kade Anderson.
Hosts: Pierzynski, Kratz, Braun
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About Foul Territory
Baseball the way it should be covered and exclusive interviews with MLB studs #FTLive hosted by AJ Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Todd Frazier, Kevin Pillar, Trevor May, Jason Kipnis, Jonathan Papelbon, Scott Braun, insider Ken Rosenthal and PTBNL. The world is our clubhouse.Podcast website
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