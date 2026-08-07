Casey Mize didn't make the first impression he wanted in his Padres debut. Any concern here? (Top of show) Plus, is the ivy on the wall at Wrigley Field the best quirk in the game?

(5:04) Benches cleared in Mariners-Tigers after multiple batters were hit, with Gabe Speier and manager Dan Wilson both getting tossed. How does this M's team turn its season around?

(16:48) The Braves are RED HOT, having won seven straight.

(19:36) Watch out…Aaron Judge has been cleared for baseball activity. What does this lineup look like when he's back?

(24:51) Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas had surgery on his left wrist. Will we see him in a Red Sox uniform again? Plus, Twins starter Joe Ryan is out with a lower-body issue.

(27:43) Hunter Greene got an MRI on his right elbow and is seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache to get it checked out, plus Brewers starter Kyle Harrison left his blazing start with nbd calf cramps.

(30:01) Was new Cubs starter Kevin Gausman taking a shot at Toronto with this interview answer?

(35:12) Pat Murphy's message to the fans worked. Brewers fans gave Christian Yelich a standing ovation after his RBI double. And a tip of the cap to legendary broadcaster Mike Krukow announcing his retirement!

Hosts: AJ Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Scott Braun

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