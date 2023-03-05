Ozzie Guillén barks at leaderless Sox, smashes their interview process, and his fam isn't allowed to attend his jersey retirement!

Former World Series winning White Sox skipper Ozzie Guillén is quotable gold in this therapy session for all fans of talented teams that fall flat on their face. Ozzie roasts specific names for lack of leadership in Chicago, opens up on his drama with the Marlins, delivers his keys to handling egos, and names his least favorite player. The ultimate shade is Ozzie's explanation of why his family isn't allowed to attend his own jersey retirement ceremony someday! Join the party on FT socials and we'll answer your questions on the show.