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1892 episodes
- College Football fall camps are open. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 751 Josh Pate shares the latest whispers and intel from across the country. There are allegations of SEC bias flying after the coaches; poll release. Do UGA and Texas own the SEC or will Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama be contenders? How will the Big Ten stack up beyond Ohio State, Oregon, and Illinois? Can anyone past Miami and Texas Tech break through in the ACC and Big12? What about Notre Dame? With a loaded QB field this season we take a look at players like CJ Carr, Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Darian Mensah, and more. Which players are we buying and selling? Which College Football Playoff contenders have the biggest questions this season? What are the boldest predictions you can come up with for this season? Josh also debuts the Pate State 2026 tour name and logo.Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!
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- College Football Playoff predictions are here. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 750 Josh Pate looks at the CFP picture plus predicts every conference winner. Do UGA and Texas own the SEC or will Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama be contenders? How will the Big Ten stack up beyond Ohio State, Oregon, and Illinois? Can anyone past Miami and Texas Tech break through in the ACC and Big12? What about Notre Dame? Top 25 rankings are out as the coaches poll was released. Who is overrated and underrated? Josh Pate and Brandon Walker appeared together for the first time last night. Josh delivers a first-hand account of the festivities. Which Transfer Portal players will provide the biggest impact this season? Josh takes a look at all that plus several things to watch as fall camps open across the country. Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!
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- College Football season is here. Fall camps are opening. The show has returned. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 749 Josh Pate looks at the CFP and national title picture. Will we see Indiana repeat? What will Oregon and Ohio State look like? How will the SEC fare with Texas, UGA, Texas A&M, UGA, LSU, and Alabama being contenders? We also look at Miami and Notre Dame. The Big Ten vs SEC schedule debate has ramped up ahead of the season. Tonight we separate fact from fiction. The Bill Belichick North Carolina pairing looks to be on shaky ground. Did this ever have a chance to succeed? Bold Predictions also return as we enter August plus Josh updates everyone on several developments. Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!
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- College Football season is getting closer. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 748 Josh Pate looks at predicting the AP preseason poll. Where will UGA and Texas be in comparison to Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana? Will Alabama and Oklahoma be top 10? What about Notre Dame? Josh has a huge mailbag episode tonight including which CFB games from the past are best to rewatch. Bold Prediction season continues tonight as we look at takes viewers are willing to put their name behind. What about Ole Miss winning the SEC and CFP? Could Oklahoma beat Texas twice? What about Utah vs Michigan in the CFP or Duke winning the ACC? Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- College Football season is getting closer. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 747 Josh Pate looks at the pressure SEC teams are feeling as they look to end their national title drought. What about teams on the clock? From Lincoln Riley and USC to Dabo Swinney and Clemson, who needs to deliver the most this year? The CFP committee draws criticism every season when it comes to playoff rankings. What’s the truth about the process? Josh also responds to criticism about Ohio State QB Julian Sayin entering 2026 and an outsider asking about the value of College Football rivalries. Bold Prediction season continues tonight as we look at takes viewers are willing to put their name behind. Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Josh Pate's College Football Show
Josh Pate's College Football Show delivers college football the way you want it. Behind-the-scenes whispers and intel thanks to a network of team insiders. Game breakdowns and rapid reaction along with the occasional gambling and recruiting twist. No offseason, no low-hanging fruit, no hot take — just the information you need to know on a show built with YOU in mind.Podcast website
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