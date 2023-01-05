Josh Pate's College Football Show

The Late Kick with Josh Pate delivers College football the way you want it. Behind-the-scenes whispers and intel thanks to a network of team insiders. Game brea... More
College Football Bias + Best Play-By-Play Guys | Late Kick Extra Ep. 166
The Late Kick Extra Podcast is back with a fresh batch of burning questions spanning the landscape of college football. Should the college football media embrace their bias when it comes to covering the sport? Who is Josh's favorite play-by-play announcer in the college football? What is the biggest threat to CFB as a whole? These questions and many more will be answered on this episode of the Late Kick Extra Podcast. Please be sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to the podcast feed!
5/2/2023
1:01:16
Star Rankings Win...Again + Transfer Portal Chaos | Late Kick Live Ep. 383
5/1/2023
1:04:22
Buchner To Bama + Deion Makes History | Late Kick Extra Ep. 165
The Late Kick Extra Podcast returns with a brand new batch of hot topics spanning the world of college football. What does former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama mean for the state of the Crimson Tide offense? Is the mass exodus of players to the transfer portal at Colorado a cause of concern for Deion Sanders and the program? Who are the top coaches in college football and will any of them be dethroned by the next generation? These questions and many more will be answered on this episode of the Late Kick Extra Podcast. Please be sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to the podcast feed!
4/27/2023
46:36
Transfer Portal Chaos + Colorado Churning | Late Kick Live Ep. 382
Late Kick Live Ep. 382 features Josh Pate taking a look at the Transfer Portal as it has officially opened for the post-spring window with several notable names having already entered. In this show we get the latest whispers and intel regarding who could be moving where. With Tyler Buchner possibly leaving Notre Dame, who could be in line to pick up his services? DJ Uiagalelei had some interesting comments about his time at Clemson and how much better the fit could be at Oregon State. The Mood Tracker segment returns tonight with a look at the Alabama fan base. Josh also responds to a fan question about what he’ll be looking for during the NFL Draft this week.
4/26/2023
54:35
Spring Game Reactions + College Football's New Rules | Late Kick Live Ep. 381
Late Kick Live Ep. 381 features Josh Pate reacting to several spring games dotting the College Football landscape from Saturday. Nick Saban has a QB battle on his hands at Alabama with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe failing to separate much. Brian Kelly and LSU are also looking to make more noise after a surprise run to Atlanta in 2022. How did Nebraska look in their debut under new head coach Matt Rhule? Josh also looks at Oklahoma along with Deion Sanders and the new era cranking up at Colorado with a sold out spring game. The Transfer Portal has officially opened for the post-spring window with several notable names having already entered. In this show we get the latest whispers and intel regarding who could be moving where. All that plus a look at several new rules that are being implemented for the 2023 College Football season.
