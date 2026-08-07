College Football fall camps are open. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show Ep 751 Josh Pate shares the latest whispers and intel from across the country. There are allegations of SEC bias flying after the coaches; poll release. Do UGA and Texas own the SEC or will Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama be contenders? How will the Big Ten stack up beyond Ohio State, Oregon, and Illinois? Can anyone past Miami and Texas Tech break through in the ACC and Big12? What about Notre Dame? With a loaded QB field this season we take a look at players like CJ Carr, Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Darian Mensah, and more. Which players are we buying and selling? Which College Football Playoff contenders have the biggest questions this season? What are the boldest predictions you can come up with for this season? Josh also debuts the Pate State 2026 tour name and logo.Be sure to let us know what you think, SUBSCRIBE to the channel, and CLICK THE BELL for notifications as we bring you multiple live shows per week!

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