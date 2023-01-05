Josh Pate's College Football Show

Transfer Portal Chaos + Colorado Churning | Late Kick Live Ep. 382

Late Kick Live Ep. 382 features Josh Pate taking a look at the Transfer Portal as it has officially opened for the post-spring window with several notable names having already entered. In this show we get the latest whispers and intel regarding who could be moving where. With Tyler Buchner possibly leaving Notre Dame, who could be in line to pick up his services? DJ Uiagalelei had some interesting comments about his time at Clemson and how much better the fit could be at Oregon State. The Mood Tracker segment returns tonight with a look at the Alabama fan base. Josh also responds to a fan question about what he'll be looking for during the NFL Draft this week.