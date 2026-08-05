0:15 "Why are you scared? I love games!"

6:37 "Why can't I do this?"

7:41 "By the way, Ryan, fuck you"

9:04 "I wanna die, this is awful"

9:34 "I ask the questions here, shut up"

11:03 "Y'all need to cheer up"

11:38 "No one wins this game"

13:13 "What is the question again?"

15:55 "You've led us all in circles!"

17:35 "Fuck no, I have honor!"

19:31 "I will never surrender"

24:32 "... did that team have a quarterback?"

25:22 "It is right, but it's not correct"

25:55 "Someone's asking me to take a lifeline right now so this will be over. No."

28:33 "No, we have to keep going"

31:03 "We got a long way to go"

31:38 "Saboteur!"

Breaking LeBron James news, to some of you, surely

Introducing the Monster Energy Independent, whether they like it or not

Mike Lombardi's here to do two things: pan-fry his brain on Instagram and cure impostor syndrome

The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 29 (twenty-nine!!) bonus episodes since launching in August 2025. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)

The Shutdown Fullcast is produced by delicious and energizing Monster Energy Master Chief Michael Ray Surber

Fullcast theme variant arranged and performed by Anjuli Shah

DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not

Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work

Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist

Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)

Purchase exclusive Shutdown Fullcast gear at preownedairboats.com, real website, not a trap

Through September 30, all proceeds from our PTKU merch collection will be donated to Alianza Translatinx