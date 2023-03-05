The Shutdown Fullcast, the world's only college football podcast, is only about college football when there are no weirder topics available. However, there are ... More
NBA Eastern Conference Finals Recap And Haters’ Picnic
But first: Free The Italian Killer Bear, he is needed at the railroad
Where do this year’s NBA playoffs fit within the wider galaxy of the Hating Economy
Which division almanac forecasts a bumper crop of disrespect in 2023 for league frontrunners?
5/31/2023
1:15:40
Amateurism Hour
A special demographic survey of UCF
Great week for scandals! Kevin Warren, you’re up first
Spencer presents Big Ten Lawyer Anime
Now, with some real grown person problems: the Pac-12!
Which school would make the best use of an extra 7 billion dollars?
Charity Bowl wrapup and negotiations for Spencer’s subsequent humiliation
A surprise musical number
5/24/2023
1:06:15
The Flu Game Charity Bowl Episode
Down half the host roster, Spencer and Ryan have control of this ship and take it to totally normal places like:
Why West Virginia fans should contribute $19.07 to this year's Charity Bowl at www.edsbscharitybowl.com
A passionate defense of Dog Law (the laws by which dogs live)
Imagining what the world looks like if South Carolina wins an SEC title
Issuing a challenge of historical import to NBA2K YouTubers
Taking Canada down a damn peg for once
5/17/2023
1:27:26
College Sports Gambling News + Large Jeans, Reviewed
The gang prepares to be lovingly profiled by the New York Times
Spencer makes a friend at the airport
Planning our 2023 seasonal travel
E-sports cheating tutorial
A long-awaited bit of podcast business 🌝🌝🌝
5/10/2023
1:12:30
Sexy King Charles Coronation Special, or RAT KINGS OF LOW EARTH ORBIT
Our horniest ever episode begins, as so many of our shows do, on the moon
Yes, Stanford figures prominently during the show; we promise there's sexy stuff later
Multi-species Taco Tuesday remains a far-off dream, but Zoom Divorce Court is already here
An interview with a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and if you don't understand why that's significant, just go with it
Orgies, defined
Pretty sure we could all take this "King's Champion"
The gang becomes increasingly upset at the poorly managed inventory of Charles and Camilla
