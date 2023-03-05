Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shutdown Fullcast

Podcast Shutdown Fullcast
Moon Crew
The Shutdown Fullcast, the world's only college football podcast, is only about college football when there are no weirder topics available. However, there are ... More
  • NBA Eastern Conference Finals Recap And Haters’ Picnic
    SHOW NOTES But first: Free The Italian Killer Bear, he is needed at the railroad Where do this year’s NBA playoffs fit within the wider galaxy of the Hating Economy Which division almanac forecasts a bumper crop of disrespect in 2023 for league frontrunners? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/31/2023
    1:15:40
  • Amateurism Hour
    SHOW NOTES A special demographic survey of UCF Great week for scandals! Kevin Warren, you’re up first Spencer presents Big Ten Lawyer Anime Now, with some real grown person problems: the Pac-12! Which school would make the best use of an extra 7 billion dollars? Charity Bowl wrapup and negotiations for Spencer’s subsequent humiliation A surprise musical number Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2023
    1:06:15
  • The Flu Game Charity Bowl Episode
    Down half the host roster, Spencer and Ryan have control of this ship and take it to totally normal places like: Why West Virginia fans should contribute $19.07 to this year's Charity Bowl at www.edsbscharitybowl.com A passionate defense of Dog Law (the laws by which dogs live) Imagining what the world looks like if South Carolina wins an SEC title Issuing a challenge of historical import to NBA2K YouTubers Taking Canada down a damn peg for once Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    1:27:26
  • College Sports Gambling News + Large Jeans, Reviewed
    SHOW NOTES The gang prepares to be lovingly profiled by the New York Times Spencer makes a friend at the airport Planning our 2023 seasonal travel E-sports cheating tutorial A long-awaited bit of podcast business 🌝🌝🌝 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2023
    1:12:30
  • Sexy King Charles Coronation Special, or RAT KINGS OF LOW EARTH ORBIT
    Sexy King Charles Coronation Special, or RAT KINGS OF LOW EARTH ORBIT SHOW NOTES Our horniest ever episode begins, as so many of our shows do, on the moon Yes, Stanford figures prominently during the show; we promise there's sexy stuff later Multi-species Taco Tuesday remains a far-off dream, but Zoom Divorce Court is already here An interview with a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and if you don't understand why that's significant, just go with it Orgies, defined Pretty sure we could all take this "King's Champion" The gang becomes increasingly upset at the poorly managed inventory of Charles and Camilla Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:19:13

About Shutdown Fullcast

The Shutdown Fullcast, the world's only college football podcast, is only about college football when there are no weirder topics available. However, there are not many topics weirder than college football. Hosted by Spencer Hall, Jason Kirk, and friends.
