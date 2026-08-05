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870 episodes
- A French artillery lesson, about butts
How to tell the Fullcast hosts apart (it's based on how long since each of us has played Wave Race)
Whole crew proceeds to fail to conclusively prove we're currently alive
What kind of boat is it on the river Styx, do you reckon
Vermont community theatre news
Thank you for emailing us from work
Holly ad Spencer made a zine, you will be able to buy it next week, like everything else they do it is nominally about college football
Catching up with Ol' Terry Bikeass
The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 32 bonus episodes since launching in August 2025, including five (5) new hours just this week. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)
The Shutdown Fullcast is produced by delicious and energizing Monster Energy Master Chief Michael Ray Surber
Fullcast theme variant arranged and performed by Christian Ashlock
DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not
Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work
Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist
Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)
Purchase exclusive Shutdown Fullcast gear at preownedairboats.com, real website, not a trap
Through September 30, all proceeds from our PTKU merch collection will be donated to Alianza Translatinx
- 0:15 "Why are you scared? I love games!"
6:37 "Why can't I do this?"
7:41 "By the way, Ryan, fuck you"
9:04 "I wanna die, this is awful"
9:34 "I ask the questions here, shut up"
11:03 "Y'all need to cheer up"
11:38 "No one wins this game"
13:13 "What is the question again?"
15:55 "You've led us all in circles!"
17:35 "Fuck no, I have honor!"
19:31 "I will never surrender"
24:32 "... did that team have a quarterback?"
25:22 "It is right, but it's not correct"
25:55 "Someone's asking me to take a lifeline right now so this will be over. No."
28:33 "No, we have to keep going"
31:03 "We got a long way to go"
31:38 "Saboteur!"
Breaking LeBron James news, to some of you, surely
Introducing the Monster Energy Independent, whether they like it or not
Mike Lombardi's here to do two things: pan-fry his brain on Instagram and cure impostor syndrome
The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 29 (twenty-nine!!) bonus episodes since launching in August 2025. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)
The Shutdown Fullcast is produced by delicious and energizing Monster Energy Master Chief Michael Ray Surber
Fullcast theme variant arranged and performed by Anjuli Shah
DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not
Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work
Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist
Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)
Purchase exclusive Shutdown Fullcast gear at preownedairboats.com, real website, not a trap
Through September 30, all proceeds from our PTKU merch collection will be donated to Alianza Translatinx
- 00:37 "Spencer let's get this out of the way right away"
03:12 "I recognize this is further derailment"
19:01 "Spencer, we'll get to you"
21:48 "So there was a song mentioned 22 minutes ago that we're about to get to"
25:13 "Anyway, tell us about the stupid song"
27:38 "Again, tell us about the song, Spencer"
29:09 "Go ahead, Spencer"
32:20 "You ever gonna talk about this damn song?"
33:40 "I like that Ryan is telling us about this song before Spencer is"
The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 29 (twenty-nine!!) bonus episodes since launching in August 2025. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)
Shutdown Fullcast is produced by Michael Ray Surber
Fullcast theme variant arranged and performed by Trey McClure
DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not
Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work
Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist
Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)
Purchase exclusive Shutdown Fullcast gear at preownedairboats.com, real website, not a trap
Through September 30, all proceeds from our PTKU merch collection will be donated to Alianza Translatinx
- This episode contains spoilers for the movie Signs (2002)
Early CFB '27 thoughts
If it's summer, you know we're getting cycling updates from Cap'n Surber
The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 29 (twenty-nine!!) bonus episodes since launching in August 2025. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)
Shutdown Fullcast is produced by Michael Ray Surber
Fullcast theme variant arranged and performed by Nick Kivi
DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not
Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work
Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist
Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)
Purchase exclusive Shutdown Fullcast gear at preownedairboats.com, real website, not a trap
Through September 30, all proceeds from our PTKU merch collection will be donated to Alianza Translatinx
- We try to figure out how Travis Kelce filled twenty minutes of wedding vows
Does the Sun have a smell?
Does Doctor Octopus just need a really good shampoo to find the light?
[Graham Norton voice] Patrick you have a story, tell us that story
Podcast business celebrates an important birthday
The Monster Energy Big 12 is real and actually it can hurt you
After four weeks of almost doing it, we discuss the most important story of the college football offseason, The World Cup
The Shutdown Fullcast is on Patreon. This is how we pay our producers, and occasionally ourselves. If you'd like to help with that, give us $4 a month (or a larger, funnier number of your choosing) and we'll give you bonus episodes. As of this recording we have delivered 29 (twenty-nine!!) bonus episodes since launching in August. We think this is a pretty good deal (for you)
NEW PTKU MERCH DROPPED. Even sharks need towels, which is why you can go to our merch store and buy our new PTKU Beach Towel. All proceeds from PTKU merch sales this quarter go to Alianza Translatinx in Orange County, California.
Shutdown Fullcast is produced by Michael Ray Surber
Shutdown Fullcast theme arranged and performed by Patrick Howell
DID YOU KNOW: Spencer and Holly write Channel 6, a year-round newsletter that is mostly about football, until it’s not
Before the world ends (again), treat yourself to Jason’s critically praised novel and other work
Travel in your mind palace to Phantom Island, Ryan’s other show with Steven Godfrey, which is not a college football show because another simply cannot exist
Check out Surber’s band, Killer Antz (new album out now!)
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About Shutdown Fullcast
The Shutdown Fullcast, the world's only college football podcast, is only about college football when there are no weirder topics available. However, there are not many topics weirder than college football. Hosted by Spencer Hall, Jason Kirk, and friends.Podcast website
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