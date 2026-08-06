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2234 episodes
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Tiers | Biggest Draft Values, Sleepers & Busts08/06/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Pat Mayo, Ian Hartitz (RotoWire), and Tony Squares break down the complete 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Tiers. From top-tier superstars like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson to late-round sleepers like Kyler Murray and Tyler Shuck, the guys debate who to target and who to avoid in your drafts.
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RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8
Fantasy Football Injury Guide: https://youtu.be/9NSAGRFITDE
PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y
PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc
WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw
NFL AFC North Best Bets: https://youtu.be/W5BsbNZsUJk
NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=
NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w
Ian’s 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings & Content at Rotowire. Code "Ian20" for 20% off: https://www.rotowire.com/football/expert-rankings.php?id=1490
CHAPTERS
0:00 - Intro
0:45 - 2026 QB Tier Rankings Overview
3:30 - Tier 1: Is Josh Allen In A Tier Of His Own?
6:35 - Lamar Jackson & Early QB Draft Strategy
10:00 - Drake May & Sophomore Year Regression Risks
14:00 - Joe Burrow vs. High-Volume Late QBs
24:00 - Jaden Daniels & Washington's Offense
31:00 - Jalen Hurts Value & Tush Push Regression
33:25 - Caleb Williams Darkhorse MVP Case?
35:20 - Justin Herbert & Chargers Rest Disadvantage
40:30 - Voting & Finalizing The Top 8 QBs
44:00 - Trevor Lawrence & Early Schedule Concerns
46:05 - Bo Nix, Jackson Dart & Late-Round Rushing Upside
49:50 - Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy & Mid-Round Value
55:45 - Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love & Late-Round Sleepers
1:03:15 - Tyler Slough, Kyler Murray & Malik Willis BUST/SLEEPER Debate
1:11:25 - Final Thoughts & Wrap Up
#FantasyFootball #2026FantasyFootball #QBRankings #PatMayoExperience #FantasyFootball2026 #Quarterbacks #UnderdogFantasy #UDPartner
2026 QB RANKINGS TIERS
Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
Matt Stafford
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
CJ Stroud
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
Fernando Mendoza
Aaron Rodgers
Geno Smith
Shedeur Sanders
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Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)
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Wyndham Championship 2026 Bets, One & Done, Weather | Wyndham Championship DraftKings Picks08/04/2026 | 1h 54 mins.Pat Mayo and Keith Stewart of Read The Line discuss the odds for the 2026 Wyndham Championship Tournament making their Final Bets, One & Done selections. The guys preview which golfers fit the course, the weather draw and more in a free flowing golf conversation to have the final world on golf for the week at the Wyndham Championship form Sedgefield CC. Them Alex Blickle joins to make Wyndham Championship DraftKings Picks and break down the entire slate.
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BLICKLE DISCORD: https://www.oddsshopper.com/experts/alexblickle1/subscribe?packageId=568&priceId=1020&code=Mayo
Subscribe, Rate and Review
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FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK
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__________________________
#wyndhamchampionship
#FantasyGolf
#DraftKings
#UnderdogFantasy
#PGADFS
#GolfDFS
#FantasyGolfPicks
#Golfpicks
#UDPartner
CHAPTERS
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Can a 3-Man Scramble Beat Keith Stewart? (Tiger Scramble Story)
5:35 – Wyndham Championship Course Fit & Sedgefield Breakdown
8:00 – Detroit GC Course Renovations Recap
11:10 – Sedgefield’s Grown-Out Rough & Spongy Conditions
17:20 – What Makes Sedgefield Unique? (Angles, Ross Greens, & Field Depth)
20:00 – FedEx Cup Playoff Cutoff: The Battle for the Top 70
23:20 – Giving Sponsor Exemptions to Young Phenoms
27:50 – State Funding & Tournament Title Sponsor Changes
30:10 – PGA Tour Trivia: Wyndham & Players Championship Winners
32:50 – Ryder Cup Course Setup Strategies & Hazeltine Lessons
34:40 – Hosting Championship Golf (Hazeltine, Sawgrass, TPC Toronto)
37:35 – Russell Henley's Absence & Regional Ties in Greensboro
39:20 – One & Done League Strategy & Season Resets
41:10 – Outright Betting Picks: Young Guns vs. Proven Winners
47:30 – Mid-Tier Outright Value (Tom Kim, Blades Brown, Bud Collie)
55:30 – Longshot Card & Betting Justin Thomas at 30/1
1:00:40 – First Round Leader (FRL) Picks
1:02:00 – Blades Brown’s Path to Keeping His PGA Tour Card
1:06:45 – Final One & Done Picks & How to Read Bermuda Putting Greens
1:08:40 – Keith Stewart’s Lacrosse Background & Transitioning to Bermuda Grass
1:12:00 – Rapid Fire Questions: Standings Jumps, Tokyo, School Subjects, & Lunch
1:18:20 – Alex Blickle Joins the Show for DraftKings & Analytics
1:18:50 – Predictive Course Splits: Why Brian Harman & Hideki Matsuyama Pop
1:24:10 – Driving Accuracy Weights & Course Fit Breakdown
1:29:00 – Building a Pure Course Fit DraftKings Lineup
1:32:45 – Projected DraftKings Ownership (Cam Young & High-Priced Chalk)
1:36:25 – 7K Salary Range Values (Sungjae Im, Doug Gim, & Budget Plays)
1:40:50 – Why Blades Brown is Built for DraftKings Scoring
1:42:45 – 6K Dumpster Diving (Davis Chatfield, Chris Ventura, & William Mouw)
1:45:00 – Final DraftKings Lineup Builds & Fading Cam Young Strategy
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Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)
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NFL Best Bets 2026: AFC North Betting Preview, Predictions | 2026 NFL Division Previews08/04/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Pat Mayo, Rob Pizzola, and Cam Stewart preview the AFC North for the upcoming NFL season! The guys break down team win totals, division futures, and best bets for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. Plus home renovation etiquette, tarot card curses, and 8-hour sex pills.
RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8
FANTASY FOOTBALL INURIES: https://youtu.be/9NSAGRFITDE
PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y
PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc
WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw
NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=
NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w
Sharp Stack Betting Tool DISCOUNT at https://www.4for4.com/mayo
Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account
Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW
Subscribe, Rate and Review
Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes
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FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK
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TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network
YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/YTMMN
#NFL #AFCNorth #Ravens #Bengals #Steelers #Browns #SportsBetting #PatMayoExperience #udpartner
CHAPTERS/IINDEX
0:00 - INTRO
2:30 - Home Improvement Etiquette & The Hoarder's Basement Cursed Water
4:50 - Baltimore Ravens Division Preview & Win Totals (11.5)
11:00 - Cleveland Browns: Rebuild, Deshaun Watson & Shedeur Sanders
17:30 - Are the Ravens Overvalued Super Bowl Contenders?
20:20 - Historical Defense vs. Trash Offenses (The 2023 Jets Parallel)
25:00 - Cam's Tarot Card Reading, Witch Curses & Gerbil Removal
31:50 - Cleveland Browns Win Total (6.5) & Quarterback Disaster
36:00 - Breakfast Speeds, Kosher Salt & Gym Lifts
41:25 - Cincinnati Bengals Win Total (9.5) & Division Value
46:15 - Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files & Angry Interns at The Score
52:10 - Raven/Crow Lore & Eerily Accurate Owl Theories
1:00:10 - CarGurus & Monarch Money
1:02:20 - Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total (8.5): Mike McCarthy & Aaron Rodgers
1:08:45 - Tanking in the NFL & Aging Veterans
1:14:50 - South American Travel, Golf & Godfather Duties
1:18:20 - Child-Coated vs. Adult-Coated Desserts
1:20:20 - Final Bets & Forward Progress Wrap-Up
MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.
HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.
JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.
CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com
Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)
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2026 Wyndham Championship Picks, Bets, One and Done | Rocket Recap, Michael Thorbjornsen for Pres Cup???08/03/2026 | 2h 17 mins.Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2026 Wyndham Championship Picks, Bets, and One and Done selections. We’re diving deep into key stats, course fit, sleepers, fades, and model insights to help you attack Wyndham Championship week from every angle. Plus, a recap of Michael Thorbjornsen winning the Rocket Classic and the goings on from Detroit.
Get 25% off the Rabbit Hole at https://betspertsgolf.com/mayo with code “MAYO”
Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account
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Subscribe, Rate and Review
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FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK
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#rocketclassic
#wyndhamchampionship
#GolfBetting
#PGATour
#FantasyGolf
#OneAndDone
#GolfDFS
#GolfPicks
#udpartner
Wyndham Championship 3 Man ONE AND DONE Picks
Mayo: Ryan Gerard
Geoff: Tom Kim
Cust: Aaron Rai
SHOW INDEX
00:00 Intro
00:45 Rocket Recap/Michael Thorbjornsen Wins
53:30 Presidents Cup
1:18:25 Wyndham Championship
1:22:55 Top Odds
1:30:00 Rest Of Odds
2:01:00 Quick Picks
2:07:45 One and Done
MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.
HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.
JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.
CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com
Message and data rates apply. Must be WildCard+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)
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2026 Fantasy Football NFL Injury Guide ft. Dr. Edwin Porras | Malik Nabers, George Kittle, Daniel Jones08/02/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Physical Therapist and injury analyst Dr. Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc) joins Pat Mayo to break down the most critical NFL preseason injuries and reveal how medical data should shape your 2026 Fantasy Football draft strategy.
Together, they analyze post-op recovery timelines, scar tissue setbacks, and reinjury risks to help you navigate draft-day landmines and identify massive late-round values.
📱 Connect with Guest & Show:
• Follow Edwin Porras on X: https://x.com/FBInjuryDoc
• Subscribe to Mayo Media Network for rankings, division previews, and betting guides!
RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8
PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y
PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc
WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw
NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg
NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=
NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w
Sharp Stack Betting Tool DISCOUNT at https://www.4for4.com/mayo
Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account
Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW
Subscribe, Rate and Review
Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes
Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH
FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK
Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network
YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/YTMMN
#FantasyFootball #NFLInjuries #FantasyFootball2026 #PatMayo #DraftStrategy #UDPartner
CHAPTERS
00:00 - Introduction: The Preseason Injury Dilemma
01:15 - Welcome Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc)
01:35 - Which Preseason Injuries Matter Most?
02:15 - Malik Nabers: ACL Rehab & Scar Tissue Setbacks
07:45 - Cam Skattebo: Open Fracture Recovery & Realistic Expectations
10:05 - NY Giants Offense & Draft Strategy
12:05 - Nostalgia Interlude: Our Favorite Fantasy Seasons
14:00 - Daniel Jones: Achilles Tear & Mobility Concerns
18:40 - Alec Pierce: Ankle Cleanup & Downfield Projection
22:30 - Josh Downs vs. Alec Pierce Target Share
26:50 - George Kittle: Achilles Recovery & Tight End ADP Value
30:20 - Tucker Kraft: ACL Return & Tight End Tier Comparison
35:35 - Draft Strategy: Kittle vs. Kraft vs. Kyle Pitts
41:05 - Jonathan Brooks: Multiple Knee Reconstructions & Outlook
45:40 - Quinshon Judkins: Fractured Fibula Recovery
49:20 - Zach Charbonnet: PUP List & Seattle Backfield
55:00 - Tyreek Hill: Knee Injury & Career Outlook
56:35 - Ricky Pearsall: PCL Issues & Injury Reserve News Update
59:00 - Tank Dell: Massive Knee Reconstruction & Return
01:04:40 - Michael Penix Jr. vs. Tua Tagovailoa: Atlanta QB Situation
01:09:45 - Future of NFL Expansion & Schedule Demands
01:13:50 - Flag Football & Olympic Discussion
01:19:45 - Edwin's New AI Injury Database Tool & Closing
MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.
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Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)
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About Pat Mayo Experience
Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing. Produced daily, Pat Mayo guides you through the world of NFL, PGA, and UFC betting and Fantasy Sports, along with the latest in TV and Movies. Use code “MAYO” at underdog for a deposit bonus up to $1000: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-pat-mayoPodcast website
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