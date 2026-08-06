Pat Mayo and Keith Stewart of Read The Line discuss the odds for the 2026 Wyndham Championship Tournament making their Final Bets, One & Done selections. The guys preview which golfers fit the course, the weather draw and more in a free flowing golf conversation to have the final world on golf for the week at the Wyndham Championship form Sedgefield CC. Them Alex Blickle joins to make Wyndham Championship DraftKings Picks and break down the entire slate.







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CHAPTERS



0:00 – Intro



1:00 – Can a 3-Man Scramble Beat Keith Stewart? (Tiger Scramble Story)



5:35 – Wyndham Championship Course Fit & Sedgefield Breakdown



8:00 – Detroit GC Course Renovations Recap



11:10 – Sedgefield’s Grown-Out Rough & Spongy Conditions



17:20 – What Makes Sedgefield Unique? (Angles, Ross Greens, & Field Depth)



20:00 – FedEx Cup Playoff Cutoff: The Battle for the Top 70



23:20 – Giving Sponsor Exemptions to Young Phenoms



27:50 – State Funding & Tournament Title Sponsor Changes



30:10 – PGA Tour Trivia: Wyndham & Players Championship Winners



32:50 – Ryder Cup Course Setup Strategies & Hazeltine Lessons



34:40 – Hosting Championship Golf (Hazeltine, Sawgrass, TPC Toronto)



37:35 – Russell Henley's Absence & Regional Ties in Greensboro



39:20 – One & Done League Strategy & Season Resets



41:10 – Outright Betting Picks: Young Guns vs. Proven Winners



47:30 – Mid-Tier Outright Value (Tom Kim, Blades Brown, Bud Collie)



55:30 – Longshot Card & Betting Justin Thomas at 30/1



1:00:40 – First Round Leader (FRL) Picks



1:02:00 – Blades Brown’s Path to Keeping His PGA Tour Card



1:06:45 – Final One & Done Picks & How to Read Bermuda Putting Greens



1:08:40 – Keith Stewart’s Lacrosse Background & Transitioning to Bermuda Grass



1:12:00 – Rapid Fire Questions: Standings Jumps, Tokyo, School Subjects, & Lunch



1:18:20 – Alex Blickle Joins the Show for DraftKings & Analytics



1:18:50 – Predictive Course Splits: Why Brian Harman & Hideki Matsuyama Pop



1:24:10 – Driving Accuracy Weights & Course Fit Breakdown



1:29:00 – Building a Pure Course Fit DraftKings Lineup



1:32:45 – Projected DraftKings Ownership (Cam Young & High-Priced Chalk)



1:36:25 – 7K Salary Range Values (Sungjae Im, Doug Gim, & Budget Plays)



1:40:50 – Why Blades Brown is Built for DraftKings Scoring



1:42:45 – 6K Dumpster Diving (Davis Chatfield, Chris Ventura, & William Mouw)



1:45:00 – Final DraftKings Lineup Builds & Fading Cam Young Strategy







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