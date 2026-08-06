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Pat Mayo Experience

Mayo Media Network
Fantasy SportsFootball
Pat Mayo Experience
Latest episode

2234 episodes

  • Pat Mayo Experience

    2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Tiers | Biggest Draft Values, Sleepers & Busts

    08/06/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Pat Mayo, Ian Hartitz (RotoWire), and Tony Squares break down the complete 2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Tiers. From top-tier superstars like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson to late-round sleepers like Kyler Murray and Tyler Shuck, the guys debate who to target and who to avoid in your drafts.

     

    4FOR4/SharpStack Discount: https://4for4.com/mayo

    Get 25% off the Rabbit Hole at https://betspertsgolf.com/mayo with code “MAYO”

    Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account

    Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW

     

    Subscribe, Rate and Review the PME

    Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH

     

    FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK

    Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/

    TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network

    YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/YTMMN

     

    RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8

    Fantasy Football Injury Guide: https://youtu.be/9NSAGRFITDE

     

    PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y

    PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc

    WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw

     

    NFL AFC North Best Bets: https://youtu.be/W5BsbNZsUJk

    NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=

    NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w

     

    Ian’s 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings & Content at Rotowire. Code "Ian20" for 20% off: https://www.rotowire.com/football/expert-rankings.php?id=1490

     

    CHAPTERS

    0:00 - Intro

    0:45 - 2026 QB Tier Rankings Overview

    3:30 - Tier 1: Is Josh Allen In A Tier Of His Own?

    6:35 - Lamar Jackson & Early QB Draft Strategy

    10:00 - Drake May & Sophomore Year Regression Risks

    14:00 - Joe Burrow vs. High-Volume Late QBs

    24:00 - Jaden Daniels & Washington's Offense

    31:00 - Jalen Hurts Value & Tush Push Regression

    33:25 - Caleb Williams Darkhorse MVP Case?

    35:20 - Justin Herbert & Chargers Rest Disadvantage

    40:30 - Voting & Finalizing The Top 8 QBs

    44:00 - Trevor Lawrence & Early Schedule Concerns

    46:05 - Bo Nix, Jackson Dart & Late-Round Rushing Upside

    49:50 - Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy & Mid-Round Value

    55:45 - Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love & Late-Round Sleepers

    1:03:15 - Tyler Slough, Kyler Murray & Malik Willis BUST/SLEEPER Debate

    1:11:25 - Final Thoughts & Wrap Up

     

    #FantasyFootball #2026FantasyFootball #QBRankings #PatMayoExperience #FantasyFootball2026 #Quarterbacks #UnderdogFantasy #UDPartner

     

    2026 QB RANKINGS TIERS

     

    Josh Allen

     

    Lamar Jackson

    Drake Maye

     

    Jayden Daniels

    Joe Burrow

    Caleb Williams

    Jalen Hurts

    Justin Herbert

     

    Trevor Lawrence

    Dak Prescott

    Jaxson Dart

    Bo Nix

     

    Matt Stafford

    Brock Purdy

    Patrick Mahomes

    Tyler Shough

    Malik Willis

    Kyler Murray

     

    Jared Goff

    Baker Mayfield

    Jordan Love

    Jacoby Brissett

    Sam Darnold

    Daniel Jones

     

    CJ Stroud

    Cam Ward

    Bryce Young

    Fernando Mendoza

    Aaron Rodgers

    Geno Smith

    Shedeur Sanders

     

    MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.

    HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.

    JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.

    CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com

     

    Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Pat Mayo Experience

    Wyndham Championship 2026 Bets, One & Done, Weather | Wyndham Championship DraftKings Picks

    08/04/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Pat Mayo and Keith Stewart of Read The Line discuss the odds for the 2026 Wyndham Championship Tournament making their Final Bets, One & Done selections.  The guys preview which golfers fit the course, the weather draw and more in a free flowing golf conversation to have the final world on golf for the week at the Wyndham Championship form Sedgefield CC. Them Alex Blickle joins to make Wyndham Championship DraftKings Picks and break down the entire slate.

     

    Get 25% off the Rabbit Hole at https://betspertsgolf.com/mayo with code “MAYO”

    Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account

    Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW

    Join Keith’s Newsletter: https://www.readtheline.com/subscribe/

    BLICKLE DISCORD: https://www.oddsshopper.com/experts/alexblickle1/subscribe?packageId=568&priceId=1020&code=Mayo

     

    Subscribe, Rate and Review

    Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH

     

    FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK

    Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/

    TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network

    YOUTUBE:  https://bit.ly/YTMMN

    __________________________

     

    #wyndhamchampionship

    #FantasyGolf

    #DraftKings

    #UnderdogFantasy

    #PGADFS

    #GolfDFS

    #FantasyGolfPicks

    #Golfpicks

    #UDPartner   

     

    CHAPTERS

    0:00 – Intro

    1:00 – Can a 3-Man Scramble Beat Keith Stewart? (Tiger Scramble Story)

    5:35 – Wyndham Championship Course Fit & Sedgefield Breakdown

    8:00 – Detroit GC Course Renovations Recap

    11:10 – Sedgefield’s Grown-Out Rough & Spongy Conditions

    17:20 – What Makes Sedgefield Unique? (Angles, Ross Greens, & Field Depth)

    20:00 – FedEx Cup Playoff Cutoff: The Battle for the Top 70

    23:20 – Giving Sponsor Exemptions to Young Phenoms

    27:50 – State Funding & Tournament Title Sponsor Changes

    30:10 – PGA Tour Trivia: Wyndham & Players Championship Winners

    32:50 – Ryder Cup Course Setup Strategies & Hazeltine Lessons

    34:40 – Hosting Championship Golf (Hazeltine, Sawgrass, TPC Toronto)

    37:35 – Russell Henley's Absence & Regional Ties in Greensboro

    39:20 – One & Done League Strategy & Season Resets

    41:10 – Outright Betting Picks: Young Guns vs. Proven Winners

    47:30 – Mid-Tier Outright Value (Tom Kim, Blades Brown, Bud Collie)

    55:30 – Longshot Card & Betting Justin Thomas at 30/1

    1:00:40 – First Round Leader (FRL) Picks

    1:02:00 – Blades Brown’s Path to Keeping His PGA Tour Card

    1:06:45 – Final One & Done Picks & How to Read Bermuda Putting Greens

    1:08:40 – Keith Stewart’s Lacrosse Background & Transitioning to Bermuda Grass

    1:12:00 – Rapid Fire Questions: Standings Jumps, Tokyo, School Subjects, & Lunch

    1:18:20 – Alex Blickle Joins the Show for DraftKings & Analytics

    1:18:50 – Predictive Course Splits: Why Brian Harman & Hideki Matsuyama Pop

    1:24:10 – Driving Accuracy Weights & Course Fit Breakdown

    1:29:00 – Building a Pure Course Fit DraftKings Lineup

    1:32:45 – Projected DraftKings Ownership (Cam Young & High-Priced Chalk)

    1:36:25 – 7K Salary Range Values (Sungjae Im, Doug Gim, & Budget Plays)

    1:40:50 – Why Blades Brown is Built for DraftKings Scoring

    1:42:45 – 6K Dumpster Diving (Davis Chatfield, Chris Ventura, & William Mouw)

    1:45:00 – Final DraftKings Lineup Builds & Fading Cam Young Strategy

     

    MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.

     

    HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.

     

    JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.

     

    CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com

     

    Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Pat Mayo Experience

    NFL Best Bets 2026: AFC North Betting Preview, Predictions | 2026 NFL Division Previews

    08/04/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Pat Mayo, Rob Pizzola, and Cam Stewart preview the AFC North for the upcoming NFL season! The guys break down team win totals, division futures, and best bets for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. Plus home renovation etiquette, tarot card curses, and 8-hour sex pills.

     

    RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8

    FANTASY FOOTBALL INURIES: https://youtu.be/9NSAGRFITDE

    PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y

    PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc

    WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw

     

    NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=

    NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w

     

    Sharp Stack Betting Tool DISCOUNT at https://www.4for4.com/mayo

    Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account

    Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW

     

    Subscribe, Rate and Review

    Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH

     

    FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK

    Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/

    TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network

    YOUTUBE:  https://bit.ly/YTMMN

     

    #NFL #AFCNorth #Ravens #Bengals #Steelers #Browns #SportsBetting #PatMayoExperience #udpartner

     

    CHAPTERS/IINDEX

    0:00 - INTRO

    2:30 - Home Improvement Etiquette & The Hoarder's Basement Cursed Water

    4:50 - Baltimore Ravens Division Preview & Win Totals (11.5)

    11:00 - Cleveland Browns: Rebuild, Deshaun Watson & Shedeur Sanders

    17:30 - Are the Ravens Overvalued Super Bowl Contenders?

    20:20 - Historical Defense vs. Trash Offenses (The 2023 Jets Parallel)

    25:00 - Cam's Tarot Card Reading, Witch Curses & Gerbil Removal

    31:50 - Cleveland Browns Win Total (6.5) & Quarterback Disaster

    36:00 - Breakfast Speeds, Kosher Salt & Gym Lifts

    41:25 - Cincinnati Bengals Win Total (9.5) & Division Value

    46:15 - Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files & Angry Interns at The Score

    52:10 - Raven/Crow Lore & Eerily Accurate Owl Theories

    1:00:10 - CarGurus & Monarch Money

    1:02:20 - Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total (8.5): Mike McCarthy & Aaron Rodgers

    1:08:45 - Tanking in the NFL & Aging Veterans

    1:14:50 - South American Travel, Golf & Godfather Duties

    1:18:20 - Child-Coated vs. Adult-Coated Desserts

    1:20:20 - Final Bets & Forward Progress Wrap-Up

     

    MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.

    HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.

    JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.

    CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com

     

    Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Pat Mayo Experience

    2026 Wyndham Championship Picks, Bets, One and Done | Rocket Recap, Michael Thorbjornsen for Pres Cup???

    08/03/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2026 Wyndham Championship Picks, Bets, and One and Done selections. We’re diving deep into key stats, course fit, sleepers, fades, and model insights to help you attack Wyndham Championship week from every angle. Plus, a recap of Michael Thorbjornsen winning the Rocket Classic and the goings on from Detroit.

     

    Get 25% off the Rabbit Hole at https://betspertsgolf.com/mayo with code “MAYO”

    Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account

    Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW

     

    Subscribe, Rate and Review

    Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH

     

    FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK

    Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/

    TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network

    YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/YTMMN

     

    #rocketclassic

    #wyndhamchampionship

    #GolfBetting

    #PGATour

    #FantasyGolf

    #OneAndDone

    #GolfDFS

    #GolfPicks

    #udpartner

     

    Wyndham Championship 3 Man ONE AND DONE Picks

    Mayo: Ryan Gerard

    Geoff: Tom Kim

    Cust: Aaron Rai

     

    SHOW INDEX

    00:00 Intro

    00:45 Rocket Recap/Michael Thorbjornsen Wins

    53:30 Presidents Cup

    1:18:25 Wyndham Championship

    1:22:55 Top Odds

    1:30:00 Rest Of Odds

    2:01:00 Quick Picks

    2:07:45 One and Done

     

    MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.

     

    HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.

     

    JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.

     

    CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com

     

    Message and data rates apply. Must be WildCard+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Pat Mayo Experience

    2026 Fantasy Football NFL Injury Guide ft. Dr. Edwin Porras | Malik Nabers, George Kittle, Daniel Jones

    08/02/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Physical Therapist and injury analyst Dr. Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc) joins Pat Mayo to break down the most critical NFL preseason injuries and reveal how medical data should shape your 2026 Fantasy Football draft strategy.

     

    Together, they analyze post-op recovery timelines, scar tissue setbacks, and reinjury risks to help you navigate draft-day landmines and identify massive late-round values.

     

    📱 Connect with Guest & Show:

    • Follow Edwin Porras on X: https://x.com/FBInjuryDoc

    • Subscribe to Mayo Media Network for rankings, division previews, and betting guides!

     

    RETURN TO NFL + CUST CORNER: https://youtu.be/p2uh8xy-tJ8

     

    PART 1 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/EGe_9RdCa1Y

    PART 2 RB RANKINGS: https://youtu.be/nDCyYmVbAvc

    WR RANKING TIERS: https://youtu.be/QpO7522Tlhw

     

    NFL AFC East BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL NFC West BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/QxOPTLw5_Lg

    NFL AFC WEST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/ZdmeVocnsVg=

    NFL NFC EAST BEST BETS: https://youtu.be/rIJk1DA7a6w

     

    Sharp Stack Betting Tool DISCOUNT at https://www.4for4.com/mayo

    Use code “MAYO” at underdog and make a $5 Pick’em entry and instantly get $50 in your account

    Get a Deposit BONUS Coolbet: https://shorturl.at/CHfyW

     

    Subscribe, Rate and Review

    Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH

     

    FOLLOW MAYO MEDIA NETWORK

    Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayomedianetwork/

    TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/mayo-media-network

    YOUTUBE:  https://bit.ly/YTMMN

     

    #FantasyFootball #NFLInjuries #FantasyFootball2026 #PatMayo #DraftStrategy #UDPartner

     

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 - Introduction: The Preseason Injury Dilemma

    01:15 - Welcome Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc)

    01:35 - Which Preseason Injuries Matter Most?

    02:15 - Malik Nabers: ACL Rehab & Scar Tissue Setbacks

    07:45 - Cam Skattebo: Open Fracture Recovery & Realistic Expectations

    10:05 - NY Giants Offense & Draft Strategy

    12:05 - Nostalgia Interlude: Our Favorite Fantasy Seasons

    14:00 - Daniel Jones: Achilles Tear & Mobility Concerns

    18:40 - Alec Pierce: Ankle Cleanup & Downfield Projection

    22:30 - Josh Downs vs. Alec Pierce Target Share

    26:50 - George Kittle: Achilles Recovery & Tight End ADP Value

    30:20 - Tucker Kraft: ACL Return & Tight End Tier Comparison

    35:35 - Draft Strategy: Kittle vs. Kraft vs. Kyle Pitts

    41:05 - Jonathan Brooks: Multiple Knee Reconstructions & Outlook

    45:40 - Quinshon Judkins: Fractured Fibula Recovery

    49:20 - Zach Charbonnet: PUP List & Seattle Backfield

    55:00 - Tyreek Hill: Knee Injury & Career Outlook

    56:35 - Ricky Pearsall: PCL Issues & Injury Reserve News Update

    59:00 - Tank Dell: Massive Knee Reconstruction & Return

    01:04:40 - Michael Penix Jr. vs. Tua Tagovailoa: Atlanta QB Situation

    01:09:45 - Future of NFL Expansion & Schedule Demands

    01:13:50 - Flag Football & Olympic Discussion

    01:19:45 - Edwin's New AI Injury Database Tool & Closing

     

    MONARCH — Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code PATMAYO at Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.. That's 50% off your first year at Monarch.com with code PATMAYO.

     

    HELIX SLEEP — Go to helixsleep.com/mayo for 20% Off Sitewide Exclusive for listeners of Pat Mayo Experience.

     

    JOYMODE — Go to tryjoymode.com/MAYO Or enter MAYO at checkout for 20% off.

     

    CARGURUS — Buy or sell your next car today with Car Gurus at cargurus.com

     

    Message and data rates apply. Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Pat Mayo Experience
Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing. Produced daily, Pat Mayo guides you through the world of NFL, PGA, and UFC betting and Fantasy Sports, along with the latest in TV and Movies. Use code “MAYO” at underdog for a deposit bonus up to $1000: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-pat-mayo
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