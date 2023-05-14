Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mayo Media Network
Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing. Produced daily, Pat Mayo guides you through the world... More
SportsFantasy Sports
Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing. Produced daily, Pat Mayo guides you through the world... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1199
  • PGA Championship Picks, Best Bets, Special Markets
    Pat Mayo, David Barnett, and Cam Stewart give their 2023 PGA Championship Best Bets with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP RAKE FREE DraftKings Listeners League: https://bit.ly/23PGACPMELLDK Get 20% off https://www.fantasynational.com/mayo with code “MAYO” Join Mayo Media Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/people/32468255-mayo-media Sub to the Mayo Media Network: https://bit.ly/YTMM XFL/NFL Stats & Tools Code “MAYO” for discount: https://www.runthesims.com/mayo Use code DOP at Prize Picks for a deposit match up to $100: https://bit.ly/DOPPrizePicks INDEX 00:00 Intro 1:19 Intro 2:23 Gold Picks 17:29 Silver Picks 38:49 Bronze Picks HEALTHYCELL — Go to healthycell.com slash MAYO and use promo code MAYO to get 20% off your first order. That’s healthycell dot com slash M-A-Y-O to get 20% off your first order with promo code MAYO Sub to PME Audio Podcast Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes  Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr Google: http://bit.ly/GooglePodPME Pat Mayo Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePME Pat Mayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePME Pat Mayo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepme/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    57:54
  • PGA Championship Picks, Bets, One and Done + MOST CURSED
    Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 PGA Championship Picks. Plus, Tim Anderson stops by to talk LIV players and the most ANDERCURSED players of the week.  PGA CHAMPIONSHIP RAKE FREE DraftKings Listeners League: https://bit.ly/23PGACPMELLDK Get 20% off https://www.fantasynational.com/mayo with code “MAYO” Join Mayo Media Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/people/32468255-mayo-media Sub to the Mayo Media Network: https://bit.ly/YTMM XFL/NFL Stats & Tools Code “MAYO” for discount: https://www.runthesims.com/mayo Use code DOP at Prize Picks for a deposit match up to $100: https://bit.ly/DOPPrizePicks SHOW INDEX 00:00 Intro 00:47 Quick Info/Giveaways 3:54 CUST/LIV 10:17 CURSED 17:49 Best PGA Championships 29:33 CANT WIN 32:51 Top Odds 48:05 25-50 1:09:48 50-100 1:14:33 100+ 1:21:55 Quick Picks/One and Done HEALTHYCELL — Go to healthycell.com slash MAYO and use promo code MAYO to get 20% off your first order. That’s healthycell dot com slash M-A-Y-O to get 20% off your first order with promo code MAYO Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr  Google: http://bit.ly/GooglePodPME Castbox: http://bit.ly/PMECastbox Pat Mayo Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePME Pat Mayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePME  Pat Mayo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepme/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    1:30:11
  • PGA Championship Picks, Research, Course Preview
    Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2023 PGA Championship Picks in a his first look and research for this week’s PGA event.  RAKE FREE DraftKings Listeners League: https://bit.ly/23PGACPMELLDK Get 20% off https://www.fantasynational.com/mayo with code “MAYO” Join Mayo Media Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/people/32468255-mayo-media Sub to the Mayo Media Network: https://bit.ly/YTMMN XFL/NFL Stats & Tools Code “MAYO” for discount: https://www.runthesims.com/mayo Use code DOP at Prize Picks for a deposit match up to $100: https://bit.ly/DOPPrizePicks SHOW INDEX 00:00 Intro 0:25 Quick Info/Giveaways 2:24 Course/Notes 17:50 History 20:07 Weather  23:20 Field 34:06 Stats/Model 48:36 Difficult Courses  HEALTHYCELL — Go to healthycell.com slash MAYO and use promo code MAYO to get 20% off your first order. That’s healthycell dot com slash M-A-Y-O to get 20% off your first order with promo code MAYO Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr  Google: http://bit.ly/GooglePodPME Castbox: http://bit.ly/PMECastbox Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/14/2023
    54:51
  • PGA Championship DraftKings Player by Player Picks
    Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 PGA Championship DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.  PGA CHAMPIONSHIP RAKE FREE DraftKings Listeners League: https://bit.ly/23PGACPMELLDK Get 20% off https://www.fantasynational.com/mayo with code “MAYO” Join Mayo Media Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/people/32468255-mayo-media Sub to the Mayo Media Network: https://bit.ly/YTMM XFL/NFL Stats & Tools Code “MAYO” for discount: https://www.runthesims.com/mayo Use code DOP at Prize Picks for a deposit match up to $100: https://bit.ly/DOPPrizePicks Show Index 00:00 Intro 00:36 Giveaways 3:49 Course/Skills 10:46 Jon Rahm 13:10 Scottie Scheffler 19:13 Rory McIlroy 23:09 Xander Schauffele 27:15 Justin Thomas 33:34 Jordan Spieth 36:55 Collin Morikawa 41:45 Patrick Cantlay 44:33 Brooks Koepka 47:22 Cameron Smith 49:23 Dustin Johnson 53:32 Tony Finau 56:49 Cameron Young 1:00:51 Viktor Hovland 1:03:55 Max Homa 1:06:20 Sungjae Im 1:10:54 Shane Lowry 1:11:57 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1:13:39 Jason Day 1:15:23 Sam Burns 1:17:12 Hideki Matsuyama 1:19:33 Tom Kim 1:19:53 Sahith Theegala 1:20:32 Tyrrell Hatton 1:21:06 Joaquin Niemann 1:21:56 Tommy Fleetwood 1:22:14 Patrick Reed 1:22:39 Keegan Bradley 1:23:21 Justin Rose 1:24:38 Corey Conners 1:24:50 Bryson DeChambeau 1:25:41 Rickie Fowler 1:26:36 Talor Gooch 1:27:44 Rest HEALTHYCELL — Go to healthycell.com slash MAYO and use promo code MAYO to get 20% off your first order. That’s healthycell dot com slash M-A-Y-O to get 20% off your first order with promo code MAYO Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr  Google: http://bit.ly/GooglePodPME Castbox: http://bit.ly/PMECastbox Pat Mayo Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePME Pat Mayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePME  Pat Mayo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepme/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    1:36:36
  • NFL Schedule Release Reaction
    Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson discuss the 2023 NFL Schedule. The guys talk strength of schedule, soft spots, international and primetime games before revealing the schedules of the Jets and Chargers to Cust and Geoff LIVE on the show and getting them to pick wins and losses game-by-game for the 2023 NFL Season. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP RAKE FREE DraftKings Listeners League: https://bit.ly/23PGACPMELLDK Get 20% off https://www.fantasynational.com/mayo with code “MAYO” Join Mayo Media Newsletter: https://mayomedia.substack.com/people/32468255-mayo-media Sub to the Mayo Media Network: https://bit.ly/YTMM XFL/NFL Stats & Tools Code “MAYO” for discount: https://www.runthesims.com/mayo Use code DOP at Prize Picks for a deposit match up to $100: https://bit.ly/DOPPrizePicks Show Index 00:00 Intro 00:48 Giveaways 8:57 Chargers Schedule 36:21 Jets Schedule ﻿HEALTHYCELL — Go to healthycell.com slash MAYO and use promo code MAYO to get 20% off your first order. That’s healthycell dot com slash M-A-Y-O to get 20% off your first order with promo code MAYO Sub To PME Audio Podcasts Apple: http://bit.ly/PMEiTunes Spotify: https://goo.gl/VboemH Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr  Google: http://bit.ly/GooglePodPME Castbox: http://bit.ly/PMECastbox Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    1:27:45

About Pat Mayo Experience

Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing. Produced daily, Pat Mayo guides you through the world of NFL, PGA, and UFC betting and Fantasy Sports, along with the latest in TV and Movies.
Podcast website

