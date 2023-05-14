Sports, Entertainment and Comedy: Together at last. You may not win, but at least you'll have fun losing.
PGA Championship Picks, Best Bets, Special Markets
Pat Mayo, David Barnett, and Cam Stewart give their 2023 PGA Championship Best Bets with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections.
INDEX
00:00 Intro
1:19 Intro
2:23 Gold Picks
17:29 Silver Picks
38:49 Bronze Picks
5/16/2023
57:54
PGA Championship Picks, Bets, One and Done + MOST CURSED
Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 PGA Championship Picks. Plus, Tim Anderson stops by to talk LIV players and the most ANDERCURSED players of the week.
SHOW INDEX
00:00 Intro
00:47 Quick Info/Giveaways
3:54 CUST/LIV
10:17 CURSED
17:49 Best PGA Championships
29:33 CANT WIN
32:51 Top Odds
48:05 25-50
1:09:48 50-100
1:14:33 100+
1:21:55 Quick Picks/One and Done
5/15/2023
1:30:11
PGA Championship Picks, Research, Course Preview
Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2023 PGA Championship Picks in a his first look and research for this week’s PGA event.
SHOW INDEX
00:00 Intro
0:25 Quick Info/Giveaways
2:24 Course/Notes
17:50 History
20:07 Weather
23:20 Field
34:06 Stats/Model
48:36 Difficult Courses
5/14/2023
54:51
PGA Championship DraftKings Player by Player Picks
Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 PGA Championship DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.
Show Index
00:00 Intro
00:36 Giveaways
3:49 Course/Skills
10:46 Jon Rahm
13:10 Scottie Scheffler
19:13 Rory McIlroy
23:09 Xander Schauffele
27:15 Justin Thomas
33:34 Jordan Spieth
36:55 Collin Morikawa
41:45 Patrick Cantlay
44:33 Brooks Koepka
47:22 Cameron Smith
49:23 Dustin Johnson
53:32 Tony Finau
56:49 Cameron Young
1:00:51 Viktor Hovland
1:03:55 Max Homa
1:06:20 Sungjae Im
1:10:54 Shane Lowry
1:11:57 Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:13:39 Jason Day
1:15:23 Sam Burns
1:17:12 Hideki Matsuyama
1:19:33 Tom Kim
1:19:53 Sahith Theegala
1:20:32 Tyrrell Hatton
1:21:06 Joaquin Niemann
1:21:56 Tommy Fleetwood
1:22:14 Patrick Reed
1:22:39 Keegan Bradley
1:23:21 Justin Rose
1:24:38 Corey Conners
1:24:50 Bryson DeChambeau
1:25:41 Rickie Fowler
1:26:36 Talor Gooch
1:27:44 Rest
5/12/2023
1:36:36
NFL Schedule Release Reaction
Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson discuss the 2023 NFL Schedule. The guys talk strength of schedule, soft spots, international and primetime games before revealing the schedules of the Jets and Chargers to Cust and Geoff LIVE on the show and getting them to pick wins and losses game-by-game for the 2023 NFL Season.
Show Index
00:00 Intro
00:48 Giveaways
8:57 Chargers Schedule
36:21 Jets Schedule
