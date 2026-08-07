Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers shake up their front office as Paraag Marathe exits after 25 years, paving the way for new leadership by Brian Hampton and former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Could this transition end the Niners’ long-running contract drama and fast-track major deals? Brian Peacock, Nick Winkler, and Eric Crocker break down how this move might redefine the team’s strategic future while highlighting early standouts in training camp.







Deebo Samuel’s new incentive-laden contract raises big questions about his return impact, both as a wide receiver and a kick return threat. Meanwhile, players like Ji'Ayir Brown and Nick Martin see their stock rise as defensive winners early in camp. Will the 49ers’ aging core lead a Super Bowl charge, or will fresh faces steal the spotlight? Tune in for essential updates on the 49ers’ shifting power structure and on-field prospects.







San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.







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