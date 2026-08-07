Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers

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Brock Purdy DOMINATES 49ers Training Camp // Where He Ranks in Locked On NFL TOP 10008/07/2026 | 33 mins.Brock Purdy is poised for a BIG year in 2026, looking sharp in San Francisco 49ers training camp. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called Brock the "Layer King" for his ability to fit throws into tight spaces. The Locked On Netowrk Top 100 NFL Players has been released, where Purdy and other 49ers rank!
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.
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Follow Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker on Twitter, where they’ll be sharing the latest news about the Niners and talking with fans.
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FanDuel
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Gametime
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Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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Paraag Marathe EXITS after 25 Years, Why That Could be a GOOD Thing for the 49ers08/05/2026 | 31 mins.San Francisco 49ers shake up their front office as Paraag Marathe exits after 25 years, paving the way for new leadership by Brian Hampton and former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Could this transition end the Niners’ long-running contract drama and fast-track major deals? Brian Peacock, Nick Winkler, and Eric Crocker break down how this move might redefine the team’s strategic future while highlighting early standouts in training camp.
Deebo Samuel’s new incentive-laden contract raises big questions about his return impact, both as a wide receiver and a kick return threat. Meanwhile, players like Ji'Ayir Brown and Nick Martin see their stock rise as defensive winners early in camp. Will the 49ers’ aging core lead a Super Bowl charge, or will fresh faces steal the spotlight? Tune in for essential updates on the 49ers’ shifting power structure and on-field prospects.
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.
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🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-49ers/
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nfl/
Follow Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker on Twitter, where they’ll be sharing the latest news about the Niners and talking with fans.
Twitter: twitter.com/BDPeacock, twitter.com/eric_crocker
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
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FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- The San Francisco 49ers entered training camp with two positions shrouded in uncertainty, left guard and safety, but it seems like a leader has emerged at both spots in recent days. Several defensive players have really stood out throughout camp, but perhaps the biggest surprise has been rookie Romello Height, who has showcased explosive speed and pass-rush ability off the edge. Injuries keep stacking up as the electrical substation appears to be in mid-season form.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
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KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONfor $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- San Francisco 49ers face mounting injury woes as the substation controversy heats up—could this unusual off-field storyline be impacting player health? Mike Evans and De'Zhaun Stribling headline a growing list of sidelined wide receivers, while rookie Kealon Black battles an adductor setback. Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker dissect the ongoing debate surrounding the infamous substation near the 49ers’ training facility, questioning whether it’s a real issue or simply a public relations headache for the franchise.
Key talking points include Robert Saleh’s candid remarks, the historical data on injury rates since the 49ers’ Santa Clara move, and ideas for addressing the team’s bad luck—including changes to media strategy and facility upgrades. Plus, rookie cornerback Renardo Green emerges as a standout performer in camp, challenging for a starting role, while Jayden Dugger experiments with new defensive positions to secure his roster spot. Can the 49ers stay healthy enough for a deep playoff push?
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-49ers/
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nfl/
Follow Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker on Twitter, where they’ll be sharing the latest news about the Niners and talking with fans.
Twitter: twitter.com/BDPeacock, twitter.com/eric_crocker
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Deebo Samuel RETURNS, De'Zhaun Stribling DINGED, and the 49ers are RAZOR THIN at Edge08/03/2026 | 32 mins.Old friend Deebo Samuel is BACK on the field with the San Francisco 49ers at training camp, but unfortunately Ricky Pearsall is done for the year and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling is dealing with a strained hamstring. UDFA edge rusher Mikail Kamara has been waived/injured a depth on the defensive line becomes a problem.
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-49ers/
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nfl/
Follow Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker on Twitter, where they’ll be sharing the latest news about the Niners and talking with fans.
Twitter: twitter.com/BDPeacock, twitter.com/eric_crocker
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers
Locked On 49ers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the San Francisco 49ers and the National Football League. Hosted by Brian Peacock and former NFL player Eric Crocker, the Locked On 49ers podcast provides your daily 49ers fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the 49ers franchise. The Locked On 49ers podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the 49ers locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On 49ers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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