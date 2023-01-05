Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers
Locked On Podcast Network, Brian Peacock
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers. Football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker ... More
SportsFootball
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers. Football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker ... More

Available Episodes

  • Who is Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown?
    Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses after film review of Tig Brown, the San Francisco 49ers 3rd round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Who is Tig Brown and is he the future starting free safety? Also, did the 49ers trade mentality for athletic traits in the 2023 draft?
    5/2/2023
    44:08
  • Grading the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Draft
    NFL Draft grades for the San Francisco 49ers 2023 class that includes safety Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown, kicker Jake Moody, tight ends Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis, cornerback Darrell Luter, edge rusher Robert Beal, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, linebackers Dee Winters and Jalen Graham.
    5/1/2023
    57:02
  • 49ers Busy in Rounds 6-7 and Landed a Prize Undrafted Free Agent
    The San Francisco 49ers added four more rookies to end the 2023 NFL Draft in the 6th and 7th rounds, including speedy linebacker Dee Winters, their second tight end of the draft in Brayden Willis, Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell and another linebacker Jalen Graham. Also, undrafted free agent Joey Fisher out of Shepherd could be a post-draft steal!
    4/30/2023
    38:55
  • Darrell Luter and Robert Beal Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 5th Round
    Live Reaction: The San Francisco 49ers made two picks in Round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft. South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and Georgia edge rusher Robert Beal Jr. have tons of athletic traits, speed and upside.
    4/29/2023
    45:30
  • 49ers Draft Safety Ji'Ayir Brown, Kicker Jake Moody, TE Cameron Latu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
    NFL Draft Live: Third round reaction of the San Francisco 49ers selecting Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown, Jake Moody kicker from Michigan and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.
    4/29/2023
    43:08

About Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers. Football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker present daily coverage, Monday through Friday, year round. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. #NFL #49ers #Niners #SF
