Locked On 49ers - Daily Podcast On The San Francisco 49ers

Grading the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Draft
NFL Draft grades for the San Francisco 49ers 2023 class that includes safety Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown, kicker Jake Moody, tight ends Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis, cornerback Darrell Luter, edge rusher Robert Beal, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, linebackers Dee Winters and Jalen Graham.
San Francisco 49ers fans are treated to daily news and analysis with Locked On 49ers, hosted by football analyst Brian Peacock and former NFL/AFL cornerback Eric Crocker.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LO49ers?sid=YouTube
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
Follow Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker on Twitter, where they’ll be sharing the latest news about the Niners and talking with fans.
Twitter: twitter.com/BDPeacock, twitter.com/eric_crocker
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
BetterHelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedon today to get 10% off your first month.
Built Bar
Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.
Ultimate Football GM
To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store.
FanDuel
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices