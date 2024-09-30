11/20/24 - Hour 3
Guest host Mike Hill, a die-hard Yankees fan, has a message for free agent OF Juan Soto, and reveals his biggest disappointments of the NFL season so far including takes on the Cowboys, Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Caleb Williams and the Bears, 49ers, and Dolphins.
Comedian Tony Rock joins Mike in-studio to discuss his Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Mets fandom, how stand-up comedy has changed in recent years, what it’s like having Chris Rock for a brother, and more.
55:20
Bruce Feldman: Ohio State Will Rally And Beat Indiana
11/20/24 - Hour 2
Rich reveals his latest NFL Power rankings on the heels of the Chiefs’ first loss of the season.
FOX Sports/The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman discusses the latest College Football Playoff rankings, previews the pivotal Big Ten showdown between 9-1 Ohio State vs 10-0 Indiana, how Alabama QB Jalen Milroe compares to 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, says what’s at stake for Notre Dame and Army in their matchup this week, and discuses the chances Deion Sanders will leave Colorado for the NFL.
57:14
Should Deion Sanders Leave Colorado For The Cowboys?
11/20/24 - Hour 1
Guest host Mike Hill and the guys debate if Deion Sanders should leave Colorado for the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot for Coach Prime, break down the Celtics handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the season, react to Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht tying the NBA rookie record with 9 three-pointers against the Utah Jazz, and debate if former Giants QB Eli Manning should be a first-ballot hall of famer.
57:20
What The Football w/Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask: Kevin Harlan
Kevin Harlan joins Suzy and Amy fresh off of calling Monday Night Football in Dallas. Kevin discusses the Cowboys’ struggles continuing against the Texans, why we didn’t see Trey Lance getting reps, and what now for Dallas. Kevin also discusses what he witnessed in calling the Lions’ complete dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, how impressed he was with Buffalo derailing the Chiefs perfect season, and could the Week 15 Bills vs Lions be a preview of the Super Bowl? Amy also explains why she thinks Kansas City losing to Buffalo was a good thing for the Chiefs.
The Rich Eisen Show mixes sports analysis with pop culture, humor and interviews. The show attracts the most recognizable names including Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers and Morgan Freeman. Now in its sixth year, the Emmy-nominated show originates out of Los Angeles, airing weekdays Noon-3pm ET/9am-Noon PT on SiriusXM and the Roku Channel. As Eisen said, “After all these years of seeing TV add ten pounds, I’m hoping phones and tablets will only add five.”