What The Football w/Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask: Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan joins Suzy and Amy fresh off of calling Monday Night Football in Dallas. Kevin discusses the Cowboys' struggles continuing against the Texans, why we didn't see Trey Lance getting reps, and what now for Dallas. Kevin also discusses what he witnessed in calling the Lions' complete dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, how impressed he was with Buffalo derailing the Chiefs perfect season, and could the Week 15 Bills vs Lions be a preview of the Super Bowl? Amy also explains why she thinks Kansas City losing to Buffalo was a good thing for the Chiefs.