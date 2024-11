You Might Also Like: Good Game with Sarah Spain

Introducing Nine Lifetimes with Billie Jean King from Good Game with Sarah Spain.Follow the show: Good Game with Sarah SpainBillie Jean King sits down with Sarah in Málaga, Spain to discuss the tournament that bears her name, why tennis scoring is stupid (her words, not ours!), how she and her wife Ilana Kloss helped spark the PWHL into existence, and why it's important for athletes to understand the business side of their sport. Plus, reindeer games, good boys who just wanna play ball, and rookie hardware. Find PWHL Takeover Tour tickets here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected]