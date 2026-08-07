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Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

Locked On Podcast Network, Your Boy Q
FootballSports
Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders
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2546 episodes

  • Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

    Raiders Recap Practice # 7 - DB's Win Games

    08/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    Coming up on today’s Locked On Raiders Podcast, the Raiders continue to tinker with the roster, we will tell you about the newest addition, plus recap Training Camp Day 7, who and what stood out. Also, I had a chance to catch up with CB Darien Porter following practice, you will hear that conversation. Your calls and text will close the show, on Friday 8-07-26

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

     

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.

     

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time,Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get $10 when you trade $10. 

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

    RAIDERS SQUAD SHOW: Las Vegas RAIDERS TRAINING CAMP takeaways, Fernando Mendoza & his CRITICS

    08/06/2026 | 59 mins.
    Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub 

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! 

    FanDuel 

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season. 

    Home Chef 

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL. 

    Betterhelp 

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON. 

    KALSHI 

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25. Square Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod 

    Gametime 

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Indeed Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast. 

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

    Storylines to pay attention to, as the Raiders get back to work

    08/06/2026 | 32 mins.
    Coming up on today’s Locked On Raiders Podcast, after a day off on Wednesday the Raiders are back on the practice field for day 7. We will go over some minor roster moves, talk about what I will be looking for, and position groups that could be difference makers for the team in 2026. Your calls and text will close the show on Thursday 8-06-26

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

     

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.

     

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

    Some young guys making names for themselves in Raiders camp

    08/05/2026 | 35 mins.
    Coming up on today’s Locked On Raiders Podcast: We recap the 2nd day of padded practices for the Raiders and who is starting to stack days. You will hear the status of the Raiders offensive line as they continue to find their starting 5. We also will bring you my one on one conversation with Tonka Hemingway, plus hear from you, calls and text to close the show on Wednesday 8-05-26

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

     

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.

     

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders

    Recap of the Raiders 1st padded practice

    08/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    Coming up on today’s Locked On Raiders Podcast: Recap the Raiders 1st padded practice of training camp, did the guys who looked good without pads continue to look good with pads? You will hear my 1 on 1 conversation with 2nd year Guard Caleb Rogers post practice. Calls & text will close the show on Tuesday 8-04 

    Everydayer Club
    If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub

    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!

    FanDuel

    Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.

     

    Home Chef

    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.

     

    Betterhelp

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.

    KALSHI

    For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.

    Square

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod

    Gametime

    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.

    Indeed

    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.

    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Raiders - Daily Podcast On The Las Vegas Raiders
Locked On Raiders podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Las Vegas Raiders and the National Football League. Your Boy Q brings his thoughts and expertise on Raider Nation to the Locked On Raiders podcast. You’ll get your daily Raiders fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the Raiders franchise. The Locked On Raiders podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Silver and Black’s locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Raiders podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
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