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132 episodes
- PrizePicks will give you $150 in lineups when you play your first $5 Lineup, if your lineup hits! Use promo code BDS when you download the app and sign up today! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BDSP... Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
Check out Bob Does Sports -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqr4sONkmFEOPc3rfoVLEvg
Breezy Apparel - https://breezygolf.com/
TRY OUR DRINK - https://drinkhaveaday.com/pages/store-locator
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IZW9li...
APPLE : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
MERCH: https://bobdoessports.com/
Follow Bob - https://www.instagram.com/brilliantly...
Follow Cold Cuts - https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Follow Fat Perez - https://www.instagram.com/thefatperez...
Follow The Jet - https://www.instagram.com/thejet/?hl=en
- PrizePicks: Play $5, Get $50 in lineups with code BDS. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BDSPODCAST10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
BREEZY APPAREL AND BDS MERCH - https://breezygolf.com/
OUR DRINK - https://drinkhaveaday.com/
Our Putter - https://labgolf.com/
We all play Takomo Irons and Wedges!
Bob's Irons: https://takomogolf.com/products/iron-201-mkii?utm_source=bds&utm_medium=collab
Joey's Irons: https://takomogolf.com/products/iron-101t?utm_source=bds&utm_medium=collab
FP's Irons: https://takomogolf.com/products/iron-301-cb?utm_source=bds&utm_medium=collab
Wedges Used: https://takomogolf.com/products/skyforger-002-wedges?utm_source=bds&utm_medium=collab
FOLLOW THE SHOW:
https://www.instagram.com/bobdoessports/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRvvbHtV/
Follow Bob - https://www.instagram.com/brilliantlydumb/
Follow Cold Cuts - https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Follow Fat Perez - https://www.instagram.com/thefatperez/?hl=en
Follow The Jet - https://www.instagram.com/thejet/
- PrizePicks: Play $5, Get $50 in lineups with code BDS. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BDSPODCAST10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
Check out Bob Does Sports -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqr4sONkmFEOPc3rfoVLEvg
Breezy Apparel - https://breezygolf.com/
TRY OUR DRINK - https://drinkhaveaday.com/pages/store-locator
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IZW9li...
APPLE : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
MERCH: https://bobdoessports.com/
Follow Bob - https://www.instagram.com/brilliantly...
Follow Cold Cuts - https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Follow Fat Perez - https://www.instagram.com/thefatperez...
Follow The Jet - https://www.instagram.com/thejet/?hl=en
- PrizePicks: Play $5, Get $50 in lineups with code BDS. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDSUse our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BDSPODCAST10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discountCheck out Bob Does Sports - / @bobdoessports Breezy Apparel - https://breezygolf.com/TRY OUR DRINK - https://drinkhaveaday.com/pages/store...SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IZW9li...APPLE : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...MERCH: https://bobdoessports.com/Follow Bob - https://www.instagram.com/brilliantly...Follow Cold Cuts - https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/Follow Fat Perez - https://www.instagram.com/thefatperez...Follow The Jet - https://www.instagram.com/thejet/?hl=en
- PrizePicks: Play $5, Get $50 in lineups with code BDS. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/BDS
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BDSPODCAST10
Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
Check out Bob Does Sports - / @bobdoessports
Breezy Apparel - https://breezygolf.com/
TRY OUR DRINK - https://drinkhaveaday.com/pages/store...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IZW9li...
APPLE : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
MERCH: https://bobdoessports.com/
Follow Bob - https://www.instagram.com/brilliantly...
Follow Cold Cuts - https://www.instagram.com/joey.coldcuts/
Follow Fat Perez - https://www.instagram.com/thefatperez...
Follow The Jet - https://www.instagram.com/thejet/?hl=en
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About Bob Does Sports Podcast
Bobby Fairways, Joey Cold Cuts, Fat Perez and The Jet break down all things Bob Does SportsPodcast website
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