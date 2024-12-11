Locked On Bama - Daily Podcast On Alabama Crimson Tide Football & Basketball

How Alabama Crimson Tide's schedule impacts playoff chances and it's portaling time!

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide bounce back after missing the College Football Playoff? With the team facing a pivotal bowl game against Michigan, the stakes are high for Nick Saban's squad. This episode dives into Alabama's playoff exclusion, exploring the impact of their strength of schedule and the strategic decisions that shaped their season. Key players like Kendrick Law and Caleb Odom are at the center of transfer portal discussions, while potential new recruits like Kevin Concepcion and Fluff Bothwell could reshape the roster. Guest Jimmy Stein from Bama Online offers his insights on these developments and the cultural implications of the upcoming game.