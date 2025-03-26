The NBA Playoffs and Coach Keith Dambrot

Welcome to Episode 5 of Mind the Game with LeBron James (The Los Angeles Lakers) and JJ Redick, where we talk all things NBA Playoffs and welcome in LeBron's high school coach, Keith Dambrot. Our full episodes are available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and wherever you get your podcasts. First, we open with JJ's brief explanation of concepts like Icing, Top-Locking and Motion Offense. Then LeBron and JJ open up about the difference between regular season basketball and playoff basketball. JJ asks LeBron about his first ever playoff game with the Cavs (Cleveland Cavaliers) and his big game winner in 2009 against the Orlando Magic. Then the guys talk about the mental toll of a 7 game playoff series and JJ highlights some of his own mental mistakes in the playoffs. We also have a deep discussion about the role of luck or chance in the playoffs and talk about THE SHOT from Ray Allen in the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs. Then we bring in LeBron's high school coach, Keith Dambrot to talk about what it was like to coach LeBron at such a young age. Keith provides wisdom for all coaches at any level about working with stars, role players and more. This is a special one so let's get to it! Subscribe to Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick today for more NBA insight, analysis, highlights and more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.