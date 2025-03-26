The NBA Finals are set. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks will face Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics and JJ Redick and LeBron James are here to break it all down in Episode 9 (dropping tomorrow). What advantages do the Mavs and the Celtics have and how can they exploit one another?Subscribe to Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick today for more NBA insight, analysis, highlights and more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:00:43
The 2024 Conference Finals
Welcome to Episode 8 of the Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick and LeBron James. We have a fantastic show for you all today covering all things 2024 NBA Playoffs. First up, we discuss Bronny James going through the combine and the NBA draft process and what it's like for LeBron as a father. Then we dive into the NBA Playoffs - starting with a conversation around the MVPs of these playoffs - the role players. Guys like Naz Reid, P.J. Washington, T. J. McConnel and more. Then we dive into the Eastern Conference Finals between Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. We discuss why the Celtics are so difficult to guard and how Indiana makes defenses uncomfortable. Then we dive into the Western Conference Finals between Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron and JJ discuss Ant and Luka's ability to go away from ballscreens like Dwyane Wade and how the Wolves make the court smaller with their defense. Finally, LeBron weighs in on the hate Caitlin Clark has gotten so far in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.
--------
48:53
Breaking Down the 2024 NBA Playoffs (So Far) | LeBron James & JJ Redick
Welcome to Episode 7 on Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick. This episode was recorded last week, shortly after LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers first round series against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and the Denver Nuggets. LeBron explains why he thinks he, Anthony Davis and the Lakers lost the series and what simply made the Nuggets the better team. He also opens up about how he's personally feeling heading into the offseason. Then, they get into some of the observations and takeaways from other series' in the playoffs including; actions that make Jamal Murray, Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) the most dangerous. They also share what they think gives Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota Timberwolves an advantage in the playoffs, what it's like facing elite defenders like Luguentz Dort (Lu Dort) (Oklahoma City Thunder) for multiple games throughout a series, and much more.
--------
57:13
How Three-Point Shooting Changed Everything
Welcome to Episode 6 of Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick. This episode was recorded a few weeks and it's our favorite one yet. Here we discuss the evolution of shooting in the NBA and how it's completely changed the way basketball is played. First we discuss how purpose of the modern NBA offense is to put two on the ball and the best players at doing that (Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, James Harden). Then the guys dig into early shot clock three-pointers and self created three-pointers like step-back threes and how those have also expanded the modern NBA offense. Which leads us into how difficult it is for defenses today to stop these offenses covering so much space. And finally, JJ and LeBron tough on the catch-and-shoot three-pointers and play a thought experiment where LeBron has to draw up his favorite ATOs for JJ — plays like "Victory", "Oklahoma", and "Clippers Down." Again this is one of the nerdiest episodes of Mind the Game we'll ever do and we can't wait for you all to see it!
--------
1:02:54
The NBA Playoffs and Coach Keith Dambrot
Welcome to Episode 5 of Mind the Game with LeBron James (The Los Angeles Lakers) and JJ Redick, where we talk all things NBA Playoffs and welcome in LeBron's high school coach, Keith Dambrot. Our full episodes are available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and wherever you get your podcasts. First, we open with JJ's brief explanation of concepts like Icing, Top-Locking and Motion Offense. Then LeBron and JJ open up about the difference between regular season basketball and playoff basketball. JJ asks LeBron about his first ever playoff game with the Cavs (Cleveland Cavaliers) and his big game winner in 2009 against the Orlando Magic. Then the guys talk about the mental toll of a 7 game playoff series and JJ highlights some of his own mental mistakes in the playoffs. We also have a deep discussion about the role of luck or chance in the playoffs and talk about THE SHOT from Ray Allen in the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs. Then we bring in LeBron's high school coach, Keith Dambrot to talk about what it was like to coach LeBron at such a young age. Keith provides wisdom for all coaches at any level about working with stars, role players and more. This is a special one so let's get to it!
Presented by Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions, Mind The Game is an entry into the heralded basketball minds of LeBron James and JJ Redick. The two sit down weekly to discuss the state of the game, dissect X’s and O’s, and wax poetic about the game they love.