Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

NFL Training Camp News and Notes: Who to Buy and Who to Worry About



Training camp is in full swing and the news cycle is moving fast. Garret Price and Andrew Mott go through the biggest camp reports and sort out what actually moves the needle for your dynasty teams and what is just noise. 🎧



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Malik Nabers is running routes, taking part in individual drills, and the Giants are openly talking about week one. After an entire offseason of fading him, did we all miss the discount? Garret breaks down what a healthy Nabers unlocks for Jaxson Dart and this entire offense. The guys also hit the early chemistry bumps between Drake Maye and AJ Brown, and why the panic in your league might be your best opening of the summer.



Not everything is trending up. Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling and the crew wonders if his window has quietly closed. Zach Charbonnet could be back far sooner than anyone projected, which scrambles the Seattle backfield math. Andrew explains his growing De'Von Achane problem in best ball, why Baker Mayfield playing without an extension matters for dynasty, and whether Marvin Harrison Jr. is a buy or a player who has already told you who he is.



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00:00 Start



00:37 Malik Nabers is Practicing!



04:01 AJ Brown is Struggling



06:55 Ricky Pearsall is Out for the Season



10:12 Zach Charbonnet Could be Back Soon?



14:36 The Ugly Company



17:47 Jacksonville RBs



21:07 De'Von Achane's Potential Volume



24:27 Baker Mayfield's Contract



30:00 Is Marvin Harrison Jr. A Dynasty Buy?

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