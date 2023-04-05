Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

The #1 Dynasty League fantasy football podcast. We talk fantasy strategy, trades, free-agent signings, weekly sits and starts, buy lows and sell highs, rookies ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Ep. 469 - SF TEP Rookie Mock Draft | Post 2023 NFL Draft
Hosts Rich Dotson (@DynastyRich), Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), and Matt O'Hara (@DynastyMatt) analyze the 2023 NFL Draft class in a superflex tight end premium rookie mock draft. They discuss top prospects, sleepers, and debate on rookies' dynasty values based on their new NFL homes. Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.
In this action-packed episode of the Dynasty Nerds Podcast, the trio – Rich Dotson (@DynastyRich), Matt O'Hara (@DynastyMatt), and Jared Wackerly (@JaredWackerly) – dive deep into the world of dynasty fantasy football to give you a winning edge in your 2023 rookie drafts. Our experts break down the best strategies for approaching this year's class, taking into account the hit rates of various positions and how to maximize value with your draft picks. The hosts also reveal their average pre-draft rankings, comparing notes and discussing the rationale behind their choices. From sleepers to potential busts, they cover all the angles to help you make the most informed decisions on draft day. Don't miss this essential episode as you prepare to build your championship-winning dynasty team! Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.
In this episode, Rich Dotson (@DynastyRich), Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), and Matt O'Hara (@DynastyMatt) continue their comprehensive analysis of the 2023 rookie wide receiver class. Join us as we discuss the potential of these prospects and offer valuable insights to help you dominate your dynasty league! In this episode, we cover: Jordan Addison, USC Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Kayshon Boutte, LSU Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss Puka Nacua, BYU Rakim Jarrett, Maryland Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.
In this episode, Rich Dotson (@DynastyRich), Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), and Matt O'Hara (@DynastyMatt) dive deep into the 2023 rookie wide receiver class. This is Part 1 of our comprehensive analysis, where we'll break down the skill sets, potential, and fantasy impacts of some of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class. Tune in to gain valuable insights and get a leg up on your competition! In this episode, we cover: Quentin Johnston, TCU - 8:50 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma - 23:30 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 34:07 Rashee Rice, SMU - 42:58 Tyler Scott, Cincinnati - 52:02 Jayden Reed, Michigan State - 59:07 Don't miss out on this opportunity to get ahead in your dynasty league! Listen now to learn about these prospects, and stay tuned for Part 2 of our 2023 Rookie Wide Receiver Breakdowns episode we cover for the #NerdHerd. Subscribe, rate, and review the Dynasty Nerds Podcast to ensure you never miss an episode! Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.
4/13/2023
1:05:22
Ep. 465 – 2023 Rookie Tight End Breakdowns – Part 1
In this episode, your hosts, Rich Dotson, and Matt O'Hara dive deep into the incoming 2023 rookie tight end class. As dynasty fantasy football enthusiasts, it's essential to stay ahead of the game and know the potential impact these rookies can have on your roster. Join us as we evaluate their skills, assess their NFL potential, and discuss how they could fit into your dynasty strategy. In this episode, we cover the following players: Michael Mayer Darnell Washington Sam Laporta Will Mallory Josh Whyle Davis Allen Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.
About Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football
The #1 Dynasty League fantasy football podcast. We talk fantasy strategy, trades, free-agent signings, weekly sits and starts, buy lows and sell highs, rookies breakdowns, and everything else NFL. Whether you're just starting a league or have been in a dynasty fantasy league for years this podcast has it all! We're here to help you create your dynasty and win league championships!