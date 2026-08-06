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Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

Dynasty Fantasy Football
Fantasy SportsSports
Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football
Latest episode

906 episodes

  • Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

    Top 12 Consensus RBs For Dynasty | Dynasty Fantasy Football Podcast Ep. 879

    08/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Dynasty Running Back Rankings: The Top 12, Dark Horses, and Guys to Avoid

    Part two of the positional primer lands on the most volatile spot in fantasy football. Rich Dotson, Matt O'Hara, and Garret Price lay out the consensus top 12 dynasty running backs and disagree hard on what any of them are actually worth in a trade. 🏈

    Listen to This Episode:

    🎧 Apple Podcasts🎙️ Spotify▶️ YouTube

    Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs sit alone at the top, and the crew agrees almost nobody dislodges them. Below that, Ashton Jeanty, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, and Omarion Hampton form a tier, though Rich is not convinced Hampton belongs in it and would rather have Breece Hall. The real fireworks come over price. Garret will pay three firsts for the top two and two firsts plus for the next tier. Rich has a personal rule against paying multiple firsts for any running back, and explains exactly why. Treveon Henderson gets called the hardest player in the sport to rank.

    RJ Harvey, Jonathan Brooks, and Bhayshul Tuten get the dark horse nods for a top six finish. On the avoid list, Chase Brown, Josh Jacobs, and one popular rookie whose ADP has climbed past the guys these three would rather roster.

    Compare their board to the current Dynasty Rankings.

    Explore more tools and resources to stay ahead of your league.

    📊 Rookie Big Boards📝 Rookie Mock Drafts📈 Dynasty Rankings📱 Dynasty Nerds App🧱 IDP Hub

    👉 Upgrade your strategy and dominate your dynasty league.

    FFPC: New Users: Use promo code NERDS for $25 off your first FFPC Startup Team!Check out the Ugly Company: https://www.theuglyco.com/

    00:00 Start

    02:02 Bijan Robinson & Jahmyr Gibbs

    04:38 Top 6 RBs

    22:16 Top 12 RBs

    28:45 The Ugly Company

    31:37 FFPC

    33:36 RJ Harvey

    36:51 Jonathon Brooks

    41:41 Bhayshul Tuten

    47:11 Kyren Williams & Chase Brown

    49:09 Josh Jacobs

    51:47 Jadarian Price

    54:54 Roster Rescue
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  • Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

    Top 12 Consensus QBs For Dynasty | Dynasty Fantasy Football Podcast Ep. 878

    08/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    The quarterback position is about to get shaken up, and the 2027 class has not even arrived yet. Rich Dotson, Matt O'Hara, and Garret Price kick off a two week positional primer with a full breakdown of the dynasty quarterback landscape heading into 2026. 🏈

    Listen to This Episode:

    🎧 Apple Podcasts🎙️ Spotify▶️ YouTube

    Josh Allen or Drake Maye at the top? The crew is split, and the tiebreaker comes down to five elite years versus ten good ones. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels round out a top four dominated by the 2024 class. Then comes the murky middle with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, where the community and the nerds disagree sharply. Rich makes an aggressive case for Trevor Lawrence as a top five dynasty asset that Garret is not quite ready to sign off on.

    Kyler Murray in a quarterback friendly system gets multiple votes as the guy who could vault into the top six out of nowhere. Rich likes Daniel Jones more than anyone expects. On the avoid side, one Super Bowl winning quarterback and one riser are getting valued far higher than this crew is comfortable paying.

    See where they all land on the current Dynasty Rankings.

    Explore more tools and resources to stay ahead of your league.

    📊 Rookie Big Boards📝 Rookie Mock Drafts📈 Dynasty Rankings📱 Dynasty Nerds App🧱 IDP Hub

    👉 Upgrade your strategy and dominate your dynasty league.

    FFPC: New Users: Use promo code NERDS for $25 off your first FFPC Startup Team!Check out the Ugly Company: https://www.theuglyco.com/

    00:00:00 Start

    00:04:27 Top 4 QBs

    00:12:42 Top 8 QBs

    00:21:24 Top 12 QBs

    00:28:18 FFPC

    00:28:41 The Ugly Company

    00:30:44 Trevor Lawrence

    00:41:45 Kyler Murray

    00:44:29 Daniel Jones

    00:49:47 Jalen Hurts

    00:52:32 Lamar Jackson

    00:55:13 Tyler Shough

    01:01:17 Roster Rescue
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

    Picks or Players | Dynasty Fantasy Football Podcast Ep. 877

    08/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    Picks Versus Players: Would You Rather Bet on 2027 or Take the Production Now?

    The 2027 draft class hype is real, but how much are you willing to give up to chase it? Garret Price and Andrew Mott run through six picks versus players matchups, no contender or rebuilder context, just pure value in a vacuum. 🏈

    Listen to This Episode:

    🎧 Apple Podcasts🎙️ Spotify▶️ YouTube

    Is Quinshon Judkins worth more than a mid 2027 first? Does Joe Burrow hold up against a top three pick that could land Jeremiah Smith? Garret and Andrew split on that one, and the reasoning behind the disagreement is the whole point of the exercise. They also weigh Chase Brown against a 2028 first and explain why renting production and buying the pick back later is an underrated move.

    Jordan Tyson forces Andrew into the hardest decision of the show. Eli Stowers runs into a Dalton Kincaid comparison that should worry his managers. And the 2026 1.06 versus Javonte Williams debate splits the guys again over floor versus upside.

    Line these up against the current Dynasty Rankings before you accept anything in your inbox.

    Explore more tools and resources to stay ahead of your league.

    📊 Rookie Big Boards📝 Rookie Mock Drafts📈 Dynasty Rankings📱 Dynasty Nerds App🧱 IDP Hub

    👉 Upgrade your strategy and dominate your dynasty league.

    FFPC: New Users: Use promo code NERDS for $25 off your first FFPC Startup Team!Check out the Ugly Company: https://www.theuglyco.com/
    00:00 Start

    01:08 Quinshon Judkins or Mid '27 1st

    04:29 Joe Burrow or Early '27 1st

    09:07 Chase Brown or '28 1st?

    13:04 The Ugly Company

    15:48 Eli Stowers or Early '27 2nd

    20:18 Javonte Williams or 1.06?

    24:44 Jordyn Tyson or Mid '27 1st

    28:26 Drake London or Early '27 1st
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

    Winners & Losers From Training Camp | Dynasty Fantasy Football Podcast Ep. 876

    08/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    NFL Training Camp News and Notes: Who to Buy and Who to Worry About

    Training camp is in full swing and the news cycle is moving fast. Garret Price and Andrew Mott go through the biggest camp reports and sort out what actually moves the needle for your dynasty teams and what is just noise. 🎧

    Listen to This Episode:

    🎧 Apple Podcasts🎙️ Spotify▶️ YouTube

    Malik Nabers is running routes, taking part in individual drills, and the Giants are openly talking about week one. After an entire offseason of fading him, did we all miss the discount? Garret breaks down what a healthy Nabers unlocks for Jaxson Dart and this entire offense. The guys also hit the early chemistry bumps between Drake Maye and AJ Brown, and why the panic in your league might be your best opening of the summer.

    Not everything is trending up. Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling and the crew wonders if his window has quietly closed. Zach Charbonnet could be back far sooner than anyone projected, which scrambles the Seattle backfield math. Andrew explains his growing De'Von Achane problem in best ball, why Baker Mayfield playing without an extension matters for dynasty, and whether Marvin Harrison Jr. is a buy or a player who has already told you who he is.

    Update your board with the latest Dynasty Rankings before your next trade offer goes out.

    Explore more tools and resources to stay ahead of your league.

    📊 Rookie Big Boards📝 Rookie Mock Drafts📈 Dynasty Rankings📱 Dynasty Nerds App🧱 IDP Hub

    👉 Upgrade your strategy and dominate your dynasty league.

    FFPC: New Users: Use promo code NERDS for $25 off your first FFPC Startup Team!
    Check out The Ugly Company!

    00:00 Start

    00:37 Malik Nabers is Practicing!

    04:01 AJ Brown is Struggling

    06:55 Ricky Pearsall is Out for the Season

    10:12 Zach Charbonnet Could be Back Soon?

    14:36 The Ugly Company

    17:47 Jacksonville RBs

    21:07 De'Von Achane's Potential Volume

    24:27 Baker Mayfield's Contract

    30:00 Is Marvin Harrison Jr. A Dynasty Buy?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

    An Overpay Today Is An Underpay Tomorrow | Dynasty Fantasy Football Podcast Ep. 875

    07/30/2026 | 53 mins.
    Which players should you pay above market for right now because their price is only going up? 🏈 Rich Dotson, Matt O'Hara, and Garret Price run back their favorite mantra, overpay today and underpay tomorrow, to spotlight dynasty assets they are happy to buy at a premium.

    Listen to This Episode:

    🎧 Apple Podcasts

    🎙️ Spotify

    ▶️ YouTube

    The crew leans into proven talent stuck in soft markets. Zay Flowers headlines the group as a wide receiver one being valued like a WR3, while Garrett Wilson offers league winning upside once the Jets fix their quarterback room. Jayden Higgins is the long game bet, a target away from breaking out in Houston. 🔥

    On the ground, Javonte Williams and Cam Skattebo fit the contender mold, physical backs in strong situations that a late first can still land. And Kyle Pitts may be the biggest steal, a 26 year old former generational prospect finally landing in an offense that feeds the tight end. 🤔 See how it all stacks up in the latest Dynasty Rankings.

    Explore more tools and resources to stay ahead of your league.

    📊 Rookie Big Boards

    📝 Rookie Mock Drafts

    📈 Dynasty Rankings

    📱 Dynasty Nerds App

    🧱 IDP Hub

    👉 Upgrade your strategy and dominate your dynasty league.

    FFPC: New Users: Use promo code NERDS for $25 off your first FFPC Startup Team!

    00:00 Start

    06:28 Jayden Higgins

    13:42 Zay Flowers

    19:02 Javonte Williams

    24:52 FFPC

    25:52 Cam Skattebo

    34:28 Kyle Pitts

    49:49 Roster Rescue
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football
The #1 Dynasty League fantasy football podcast. We talk fantasy strategy, trades, free-agent signings, weekly sits and starts, buy lows and sell highs, rookies breakdowns, and everything else NFL. Whether you're just starting a league or have been in a dynasty fantasy league for years this podcast has it all! We're here to help you create your dynasty and win league championships!
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