Dynasty Nerds Podcast | Dynasty Fantasy Football

Ep. 466 – 2023 Rookie Wide Receiver Breakdowns – Part 1

In this episode, Rich Dotson (@DynastyRich), Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), and Matt O'Hara (@DynastyMatt) dive deep into the 2023 rookie wide receiver class. This is Part 1 of our comprehensive analysis, where we'll break down the skill sets, potential, and fantasy impacts of some of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class. Tune in to gain valuable insights and get a leg up on your competition! In this episode, we cover: Quentin Johnston, TCU - 8:50 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma - 23:30 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 34:07 Rashee Rice, SMU - 42:58 Tyler Scott, Cincinnati - 52:02 Jayden Reed, Michigan State - 59:07 Don't miss out on this opportunity to get ahead in your dynasty league! Listen now to learn about these prospects, and stay tuned for Part 2 of our 2023 Rookie Wide Receiver Breakdowns episode we cover for the #NerdHerd. Subscribe, rate, and review the Dynasty Nerds Podcast to ensure you never miss an episode! Sign up using promo code NERDS and deposit $10 with Underdog Fantasy and receive a FREE DynastyGM + NerdHerd annual bundle membership (new users only) - Click Here to sign up Check out FFPC's dynasty orphans and use promo code NERDS to receive $25 off your first buy-in (new users only). Join millions of players today on SLEEPER, the #1 fantasy football platform.