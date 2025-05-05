Wyatt Moss: The Man Who Ran a Marathon Every Week for a Year In All 50 States
What does it take to run 50 marathons in 50 states all in one year and then follow it with 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days? On this episode of The Runna Podcast, we're joined by Wyatt Moss, whose pursuit to "live the greatest day ever, every day" took him across the globe. From missing flights and running out of money, to pushing his grandma across the finish line in a wheelchair, Wyatt's story is one of grit, hustle and unstoppable passion. We unpack:🏃 50 Marathons in 50 States: How Wyatt ran one marathon every week of 2024 🧳 The Crazy Logistics: Missed flights, manual labour, and why South Dakota didn't go to plan 🪵 How he financed the entire challenge through manual labour, making wooden tables 🐧 Antarctica in a Penguin Suit: Running 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days ❤️ Heartfelt Moments, including pushing his grandma the final half mile of a raceThis is one of the wildest running stories we've ever heard and proof that if you're willing to hustle hard enough, the world will make room for your dreams.
1:02:19
Lucy Charles-Barclay on Becoming Ironman World Champion and Setting a Course Record with a Torn Calf
What does it take to go from Olympic rejection to becoming the fastest woman to ever win Ironman Kona?This week on The Runna Podcast, we're joined by Lucy Charles-Barclay, the 2023 Ironman World Champion and Kona course record holder.From missing out on the 2012 Olympics as a competitive swimmer and being rejected for a British pro triathlon licence, to finishing 2nd at Ironman Kona four times before finally claiming the crown—Lucy's story is the definition of mental resilience.We unpack: 🥇 Winning Kona in the fastest time ever and in the strongest female field in history🔥 Her brutal six-week Kona prep - spending lonely 15-hour weeks on the bike indoors, climate training, and 5am swims🥈 What it taught her to finish second, again and again, before finally taking the crown💪 Running the Kona Ironman marathon with a torn calf🧠 Her "mindset of steel" and why she's proud of the journey, not just the result🏊♀️ Essential tips for the swim leg of a triathlonLucy's journey is one of rejection, resilience, and the kind of mindset that wins world titles - on the fifth attempt, in record time, with a torn calf.
45:16
I Consistently Showed for Myself and It Changed Everything: Randi Zuckerberg, CEO, Mum, and Ultrarunner
In this episode of The Runna Podcast, we're joined by entrepreneur, ultramarathoner, and media powerhouse Randi Zuckerberg, fresh off completing her sixth World Marathon Major in Tokyo.As CEO of Zuckerberg Media, mother of three, and now a Cocodona 250 trainee, Randi opens up about what running has taught her—not just about physical endurance, but about presence, perseverance, and the joy of showing up even when motivation runs dry.We unpack: Her path to becoming a 6-Star Finisher, including 16 marathons and 11 ultras 🏃♀️ The leap from entrepreneur to ultrarunner: how running helped her navigate stress and build resilience Training for Cocodona 250, a grueling 250-mile ultra in Arizona and one of the toughest footraces on the planet How she balances family, business, and a race calendar that spans continents The power of community, showing up when you're tired, and what it really means to redefine your limitsThis episode is packed with wisdom and some serious motivation from one of the busiest, and boldest women on the planet.
48:50
"I Thought It Was Never Going to End": Romesh Ranganathan's Unfiltered London Marathon Experience
In this episode of The Runna Podcast, we sit down with Romesh Ranganathan, fresh off the finish line of his second London Marathon.World-renowned comedian Romesh takes us behind the scenes of his marathon journey—from training to race day antics. He shares how his relationship with running has evolved, from hating school cross-country to completing his second marathon. Along the way, he set personal targets—and had some hilariously unhinged conversations you won't want to miss.We unpack:🏁 "It was better than any other career highlight" – Romesh reflects on the full marathon experience, start to finish🏃♂️ How his training went: from running "comedically slowly" to the strategic disguises he wears while out on a run👟 "I got goosebumps" – a reflection on the power of the running community🤝 A Deal with Coach Ben – An unexpected agreement that could lead to some truly entertaining outcomes😂 Other hilarious highlights that left Ben, Anya and the production crew in stitchesThis episode is full of honest reflection, unfiltered humour, and surprisingly heartfelt insights—a reminder that you don't need to be "a runner" to run a marathon. You just need to show up.
1:04:55
From 135kg to 2:52 Marathon: How El Burrito Proved Everyone Wrong
What happens when you don't just challenge expectations—but set out to break the rules entirely?In this episode of The Runna Podcast, we sit down with Oli Paterson (aka El Burrito) just days after running a 2:52 marathon. Having turned his life around from addiction and weighing 135kg, Oli is now on a mission to defy the limits that coaches, data, and even physics claim a 100kg+ runner can achieve. He proves that not being built like a typical runner doesn't define your speed, strength, or potential. With an outlandish, daring, and fiercely competitive mindset, he's rewriting the rules and proving anything is possible if you put your mind to it. We unpack:🧨 Oli's transformation from alcohol, gambling, and tobacco addiction to chasing personal bests⚡ 135kg to Sub-3 – The story behind his dramatic weight loss and breakthrough marathon time🧠 Oli's interesting perspective on the power of running🎯 His Next Guinness World Record ⚖️ Finding YOUR Balance – A raw chat with Anya, Ben, and Oli on how to live fully while training hard🍔 How Oli manages to still enjoy the crazy food he makes whilst going after ridiculously quick times Oli's journey is bold, inspiring, and refreshingly honest—a reminder that progress isn't linear, and sometimes the best path is the one no one thought was possible.
Welcome to the Runna Podcast! Each week we deep dive into the world of running with some truly inspiring individuals. Join our hosts, Coach Ben (Head Coach and Co-Founder of Runna) and Coach Anya Culling (professional marathon runner), as they sit down with passionate individuals from all walks of life who share a common love for running.Expect a blend of captivating interviews exploring inspirational journeys, hilarious tales of running mishaps, and invaluable coaching tips from Olympian and Coach, Steph Davis. Each episode is packed with wisdom, encouragement, and plenty of motivation to fuel your next run.From seasoned athletes to beginners taking their first strides, Runna is here to support you every step of the way. Whether you're aiming to conquer a faster 5k or cross the finish line of your first ultra-marathon, our tailored Runna plans and weekly podcast episodes are designed to keep you motivated.