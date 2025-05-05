Wyatt Moss: The Man Who Ran a Marathon Every Week for a Year In All 50 States

What does it take to run 50 marathons in 50 states all in one year and then follow it with 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days? On this episode of The Runna Podcast, we're joined by Wyatt Moss, whose pursuit to "live the greatest day ever, every day" took him across the globe. From missing flights and running out of money, to pushing his grandma across the finish line in a wheelchair, Wyatt's story is one of grit, hustle and unstoppable passion. We unpack:🏃 50 Marathons in 50 States: How Wyatt ran one marathon every week of 2024 🧳 The Crazy Logistics: Missed flights, manual labour, and why South Dakota didn't go to plan 🪵 How he financed the entire challenge through manual labour, making wooden tables 🐧 Antarctica in a Penguin Suit: Running 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days ❤️ Heartfelt Moments, including pushing his grandma the final half mile of a raceThis is one of the wildest running stories we've ever heard and proof that if you're willing to hustle hard enough, the world will make room for your dreams.