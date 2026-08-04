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Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

ESPN, Omaha Productions, Brian Windhorst
BasketballSports
Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective
Latest episode

389 episodes

  • Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

    10 Biggest Questions For The 2027 NBA Offseason

    08/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks to break down the biggest questions of the 2027 offseason including why it could be a huge summer for the Nuggets & Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry & the Warriors.
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  • Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

    Most Interesting NBA Trades That Never Happened

    07/31/2026 | 44 mins.
    Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks to break down some of the most interesting trades in NBA history that never came to fruition. The guys tackle everything from Chris Paul to the Lakers, Melo to the Nets, Kobe leaving LA and much more.

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  • Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

    A Unique Situation For 76ers + What Do Teams Who Missed Out On LeBron Do Now?

    07/28/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Vince Goodwill to explain why LeBron James joining the 76ers is truly a one of a kind situation and break down who will need to sacrifice the most in order to make it work in Philadelphia. Then, we discuss if Steph Curry could have a future outside of Golden State now that the Warriors have missed out on LeBron before talking about what the other teams who missed out on LeBron can do from here. Finally, we illustrate how the Thunder put the Nuggets in a difficult position and if Jokic may not stay in Denver forever.
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  • Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

    EMERGENCY POD: LeBron Signs With 76ers Reaction

    07/24/2026 | 31 mins.
    Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks to react to LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option. The guys break down how LeBron fits with the 76ers, if a title is possible this year and what this means for the rest of the league.

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  • Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

    Biggest NBA Offseason Winners & Losers + A Major Update On NBA Ownership

    07/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks to talk about the biggest winners and losers of the NBA offseason. The guys break down why there were some interesting moves, some surprising decisions and unique trends creating the best & worst offseasons. Finally, we talk two of Brian’s favorite stories from the week including a fascinating update on the future of the Portland Trail Blazers.
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About Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life in and around the NBA world.
Podcast website
BasketballSports

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