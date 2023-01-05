Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life in and around the NBA world. More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
Lakers Strike First In The Bay, MVP Revealed
Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton to react to the Lakers defeating the Warriors in a historic game, AD setting the tone for the series, LA’s defense on Steph, the Knicks bouncing back in Game 2, why the Heat need Butler back to win, Joel Embiid winning the MVP, the Celtics playing down to opponents, Harden turning back the clock and when we will see Embiid return.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps to talk an all-time Game 7 performance from Steph Curry, why the Kings have nothing to be ashamed of, the Heat stealing Game 1 at MSG, Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle’s injuries, how the 76ers will need a big Harden game in Boston, Embiid’s return estimate and why the Nuggets create a serious math problem for the Suns. Then, the guys preview the big Lakers-Warriors matchup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
46:06
Celtics Survive, Must Win For Lakers? Future For Bucks
Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps to talk the up & down performances of the Celtics, if LeBron can bounce back against Memphis, if the Lakers need to close it out at home, if the Grizzlies should resign Dillon Brooks, Miami’s historic win over Milwaukee, Jimmy’s insane performances, what the future direction of the Bucks is and preview Heat-Knicks.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:15:11
Playoff Jimmy Reaction & Major Offseason Questions
Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears to discuss where Jimmy Butler’s performance ranks among all-time playoff performances, the challenges of coming back from a 3-1 deficit, the Bucks looming offseason decisions, De'Aaron Fox’s injury, how close the Kings-Warriors series is, the struggles for Memphis and if the Grizzlies will resign Dillon Brooks this offseason.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
50:01
Knicks Atmosphere, Can Warriors Finally Win On The Road?
Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps to talk some near disastrous endings for the Wolves and Warriors, if Golden State can finally win a road game, Draymond’s pivotal leadership, a wild weekend at the Garden for the Knicks, if New York could make a run, the Cavs key flaws, ‘Dillon the Villain’ making more headlines and pivotal injuries to multiple star players.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices