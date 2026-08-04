Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective

Brian Windhorst is joined by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Vince Goodwill to explain why LeBron James joining the 76ers is truly a one of a kind situation and break down who will need to sacrifice the most in order to make it work in Philadelphia. Then, we discuss if Steph Curry could have a future outside of Golden State now that the Warriors have missed out on LeBron before talking about what the other teams who missed out on LeBron can do from here. Finally, we illustrate how the Thunder put the Nuggets in a difficult position and if Jokic may not stay in Denver forever.

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