Inside Carolina: A UNC athletics podcast

The Day After: A Fitting End, Carolina Falls to NC State

If one game could sum up the Mack Brown 2.0 era, Saturday night in Kenan Stadium would be it. North Carolina scored late to take an improbable lead and simply could not seal the deal in the end. UNC's defense, playing without its best player after a questionable hit knocked Kaimon Rucker out of the game in the second quarter, gave up points on all six of State's second half drives including the game winner negating Omarion Hampton's 263 yards of total offense (185 on the ground). Brown's tenure comes to a close with the Heels limping to a 6-6 record with a low level bowl game to be determined. Inside Carolina's Jason Staples, Buck Sanders and Tommy Ashley break down the game and what lies ahead for the program.