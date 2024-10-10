Inside Carolina: A UNC athletics podcast

In this episode of the 'Shooting It Straight' podcast, Justin Jackson and producer John Bauman go deep on UNC's defense. How can the Tar Heels improve on that end of the floor? Justin and John break down clips from the Maui Invitational, pointing out areas where North Carolina can get better. The duo also discuss Drake Powell's strong tournament and whether or not he needs more minutes. To close, Justin previews the UNC-Alabama game and calls out the similarities - and one key difference - between the two squads.
Schoett & Vipp: Mack Brown Era Ends; What's Next?
Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis and former Carolina linebacker Jeff Schoettmer analyze UNC's loss against NC State and discuss what comes next for the program on this edition of the Schoett and Vipp Show.
Coast to Coast: Time for UNC to Make Adjustments
The Tar Heels split their trip to the islands last week and now return home for a bit of regrouping before hosting Alabama. Sean Moran, Sherrell McMillan and Joey Powell break down the Maui results and look ahead to the Crimson Tide on this edition of the Inside Carolina Coast to Coast podcast.
The Day After: A Fitting End, Carolina Falls to NC State
If one game could sum up the Mack Brown 2.0 era, Saturday night in Kenan Stadium would be it. North Carolina scored late to take an improbable lead and simply could not seal the deal in the end. UNC’s defense, playing without its best player after a questionable hit knocked Kaimon Rucker out of the game in the second quarter, gave up points on all six of State’s second half drives including the game winner negating Omarion Hampton’s 263 yards of total offense (185 on the ground). Brown’s tenure comes to a close with the Heels limping to a 6-6 record with a low level bowl game to be determined. Inside Carolina’s Jason Staples, Buck Sanders and Tommy Ashley break down the game and what lies ahead for the program.
The Postgame: Another Sluggish Start Dooms Tar Heels
The trend of slow starts continued in the Maui Invitational third place game as Michigan State jumped out to a double digit first half lead on North Carolina and eventually held off the Heels 94-91 in overtime. Hubert Davis’s team could not execute consistently on either end of the floor as six Spartans scored in double figures led by Tre Holloman’s 19. Freshman Drake Powell led Carolina’s scoring with 18 points off the bench. On Inside Carolina’s Postgame show, Rob Harrington and Tommy Ashley break down the defeat and what lies ahead for the now 4-3 Tar Heels.
The Inside Carolina Podcast network features a wide range of current UNC sports topics, from game previews and instant postgame analysis, to recruiting breakdowns. IC’s stable of writers, insiders and analysts -- plus special guests -- comprise each program.