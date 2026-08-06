In this special edition of Straight Shooter with Stephen A., CNN Chief Legal Analyst and anchor Laura Coates steps in as guest host to tackle a fiery week of political showdowns on Capitol Hill.



At the center of the episode is Dr. Anthony Fauci’s contentious appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights—over 100 times—when questioned by Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson about his private 1,000-page "daily diary" from the COVID-19 pandemic, gain-of-function research, and his presidential pardon.



Coates breaks down the collision of political theater, legal strategy, and public accountability. She delivers her own "Dear Diary" monologue on America's exhaustion with partisan scapegoating and circular firing squads, before bringing on expert guests to dissect the legal ramifications of Fauci's testimony and the political stakes for Democrats with less than 100 days until the midterm elections.



Guest Norm Eisen, Co-founder & Board Member, Democracy Defenders Action; former U.S. Ambassador & Defense Attorney, explains why a figure with a federal presidential pardon would invoke the Fifth Amendment (state-level exposure, civil liability, and avoiding perjury traps), the difference between public statements and private contemporaneous diaries, and how courts are handling congressional subpoenas.



Karen Finney, Democratic Strategist; former DNC Communications Director & Campaign Advisor, discusses how Democrats can navigate voter frustration over economic affordability and healthcare, avoiding internal party finger-pointing ahead of the midterms, and why delivering tangible results matters more than political theater.







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