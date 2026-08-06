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939 episodes
- Stephen A. discusses Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before Congress on the federal government's COVID-19 response, progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan’s primary, and the growing calls from lawmakers for a Pentagon investigation into at least 15 Trump-supported companies that have collectively received more than $3.2 billion in federal contracts, investments, and loans. Emmy Award-winning media expert, veteran political strategist, and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile joins the show to discuss the future of the Democratic Party, the shifting political landscape, and the upcoming midterm elections. Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and his daughter, Heather Manchin, also join the program to discuss the launch of their new organization, the Independent Leadership Council, and its mission to recruit, support, and elect independent candidates to Congress.
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FAUCI PLEADS THE FIFTH & MIDTERMS; Guest host Laura Coates interviews Norm Eisen and Karen Finney07/30/2026 | 1h 39 mins.In this special edition of Straight Shooter with Stephen A., CNN Chief Legal Analyst and anchor Laura Coates steps in as guest host to tackle a fiery week of political showdowns on Capitol Hill.
At the center of the episode is Dr. Anthony Fauci’s contentious appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights—over 100 times—when questioned by Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson about his private 1,000-page "daily diary" from the COVID-19 pandemic, gain-of-function research, and his presidential pardon.
Coates breaks down the collision of political theater, legal strategy, and public accountability. She delivers her own "Dear Diary" monologue on America's exhaustion with partisan scapegoating and circular firing squads, before bringing on expert guests to dissect the legal ramifications of Fauci's testimony and the political stakes for Democrats with less than 100 days until the midterm elections.
Guest Norm Eisen, Co-founder & Board Member, Democracy Defenders Action; former U.S. Ambassador & Defense Attorney, explains why a figure with a federal presidential pardon would invoke the Fifth Amendment (state-level exposure, civil liability, and avoiding perjury traps), the difference between public statements and private contemporaneous diaries, and how courts are handling congressional subpoenas.
Karen Finney, Democratic Strategist; former DNC Communications Director & Campaign Advisor, discusses how Democrats can navigate voter frustration over economic affordability and healthcare, avoiding internal party finger-pointing ahead of the midterms, and why delivering tangible results matters more than political theater.
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- Stephen A. reacts to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s $67 billion request to restock arms for the Iran War and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill’s announcement that a review found that 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote in New Jersey due to a software error. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson joins the show to discuss his split from Donald Trump and the Republican Party, the Iran War, the state of race in the U.S., and the prospect of a third political party.
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- Stephen A. explains why all factions of the Democratic Party must unite to win the midterm election and beyond. Republican Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna joins the show to discuss insider trading, working across party lines, the state of affairs within the GOP and her support for President Trump.
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Laura Coates interviews Rep. Mike Flood, Fmr Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, CNN International Reporter Josh Rogin, & Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY)07/13/2026 | 1h 40 mins.CNN's Laura Coates guest hosts for Stephen A. Smith this week. In this jam packed episode, she interviews Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE), Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, CNN International Reporter Josh Rogin, and Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY).
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About Straight Shooter with Stephen A.
Stephen A. Smith is back with a fresh spin on his hit podcast — dropping new episodes of his SiriusXM radio show Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith™ every Thursday on all podcast platforms. This time, he's going BEYOND THE WORLD OF SPORTS, taking listener calls, and talking about everything on his mind — politics, pop culture, social issues, entertainment, news, and whatever else is making noise that week. Expect real talk, sharp takes, and big conversations with people you know (and some you’ll want to know). It’s Stephen A. like you’ve never heard him — multifaceted, unpredictable, and always on point. Holla@urBoy!Podcast website
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