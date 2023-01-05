How To Take Care of Your Body w/ Dr. Greg Rose from TPI

Dr. Greg Rose, the co-founder of the Titleist Performance Institute, joins us for a wide-ranging discussion on how to take care of your body for golf. We discuss mobility, pain, injury prevention, strength training, how to increase swing speed, and plenty of other topics. Dr. Rose shares tons of research from TPI that will help dispel many myths and hopefully motivate you to do the right kind of work to play golf pain-free and improve your performance! Thank you to our show sponsors SwingU and HelloFresh! The SwingU is the #1 GPS app for golfers who want to become better course managers and take a deeper dive into their games with strokes-gained analysis. It's jam-packed with features that will help you on and off the golf course. Sweet Spot listeners can get 30% off their first year's annual subscription to SwingU Plus or SwingU Pro. Use code SWEETSPOT at https://www.swingu.com/upgrade/ • With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Skip trips to the grocery store and count on HelloFresh to make home cooking easy, fun, AND affordable – that's why it's America's #1 meal kit, and Jon has been a customer for over a year. To get 50% off and free shipping on your first box use code sweetspot50 or visit this link: https://hellofresh.com/sweetspot50