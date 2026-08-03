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227 episodes
- In this episode, Jon breaks down a pressure-filled tournament round in extreme heat and the mental strategies that helped him shoot three under and earn medalist honors in a difficult qualifier. He and Adam discuss what happens when golfers become attached to a score, why thoughts about protecting a good round can become distractions, and how simple reminders like “the score isn’t yours yet” can keep attention on the next shot. They also explore when, if ever, golfers should abandon the driver during a bad round and why repeatedly avoiding an uncomfortable club can make the problem even harder to solve. The broader lesson is that improvement often requires confronting fear, understanding what is actually causing the problem, and staying committed to the process even when the result is uncertain.
Thank you to our show sponsors Hackmotion, LMNT, and Ethos
HackMotion provides real-time feedback to help golfers improve clubface control and build more meaningful practice habits. 73% of users see measurable improvement within two weeks, and every purchase includes lifetime feature updates with no subscription required. Right now, you can save up to $50 on the new HackMotion or get $70 off the limited-stock HackMotion Sensor 3. Every order is also backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it and see whether it improves your game - visit hackmotion.com/sweetspot to learn more
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As the weather gets warmer, staying properly hydrated on the golf course becomes even more important. LMNT’s new Lemonade Iced Tea flavor combines electrolytes, magnesium, and potassium with no sugar or questionable sports drink ingredients, plus caffeine from black tea extract for a steadier energy boost. Because the caffeine comes from tea, it’s naturally paired with L-theanine and polyphenols, which can feel smoother than the spike-and-crash effect of many energy drinks. For golfers looking for hydration and a little back-nine energy, this is a great option to try. With any purchase you're going to get a free sample pack. To claim your special offer visit drinklmnt.com/sweetspot
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Protect your family’s financial future with life insurance through Ethos. Ethos makes the process simple and 100% online—you can get a quote in seconds and apply in as little as 10 minutes, with coverage options up to $3 million and some policies starting around $30 per month. There’s no medical exam required—just answer a few health questions online to get started. Learn more and get your free quote at https://ethos.com/SWEETSPOT
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How Visualization Is the Secret to Feeling Like You’ve Been There Before w/ Jim Doorley07/27/2026 | 1h 26 mins.To learn more about the Kairo app, visit their website here: https://kairoapp.co/
In this episode, Jon and Adam are joined by sports psychologist Jim Doorley to explore how visualization can improve both the mental and physical sides of golf. Jim explains why effective visualization is really a form of multisensory mental rehearsal, how it can help golfers prepare for pressure, refine movement patterns, and manage anxiety, and why it works best alongside physical practice rather than replacing it.
Jon also shares how a structured visualization routine with the Kairo app helped him feel more prepared for a wedge shot that had caused significant anxiety in tournament play—and ultimately helped him execute it under pressure. They also discuss the research behind visualization, common misconceptions, and practical ways golfers can build it into their weekly routine.
Thank you to our show sponsors Lagoon Sleep, Momentous, and Ultra Pouches
Lagoon Sleep helps you find the right pillow for your sleep position and body type with a quick two-minute quiz, giving you a more personalized setup for better rest and recovery. Their adjustable pillows are trusted by elite athletes and can help with neck support, cooling, and waking up without aches or pains. Sweet Spot listeners can get 15% off by going to lagoonsleep.com/sweetspot and using promo code SWEETSPOT.
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The supplement industry can be hard to trust, but Momentous is built around quality, transparency, and third-party testing. Every product is NSF Certified for Sport®, tested for contaminants, banned substances, and label accuracy, so you know exactly what you’re putting in your body. Get up to 35% off your first order at livemomentous.com with promo code SWEETSPOT.
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Ultra Pouches are nicotine-free and caffeine-free pouches designed to provide smooth energy, focus, and mental clarity without the usual crash. They’re made with ingredients including Enfinity® PX, L-theanine, Alpha GPC, and vitamins B6 and B12, and come in five flavors ranging from Cool Mint to Blue Razz. They’re an easy option to keep at your desk, in your gym bag, or anywhere you want a quick boost without nicotine or caffeine. New customers can get 15% off at TakeUltra.com with code SWEETSPOT
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- Mike Hutchinson from Arccoss Golf joins us with extensive research from their massive database of golf shots. Our main topic is uncovering what causes double bogeys the most and how they translate to scoring potential across all handicap levels. We think you'll be surprised by the results.
Thank you to our show sponsors, For Wellness, Monarch, LMNT, and CashApp
Golfers who care about their game should care about taking care of their bodies too. The Good Stuff from For Wellness is a small scoop that can be added to coffee, smoothies, or protein shakes, with ingredients like collagen for joint support, L-theanine for focus, MCTs for energy, cinnamon for antioxidants, and Himalayan salt for minerals and electrolytes. For Wellness conducted an IRB-approved study showing up to an 85% reduction in joint stiffness in 60 days, and the brand has over 12,000 five-star reviews. Sweet Spot listeners can get the best price on a 90-day subscription and welcome kit at forwellness.com/sweetspot with promo code SWEETSPOT for an extra 10% off.
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Monarch is a personal finance app that helps track everything in one place — accounts, investments, savings goals, and spending. Instead of only showing what has already been spent, Monarch helps users plan ahead, map out bigger purchases, monitor cash flow, and see whether they’re actually on track. Features like AI Insights, the Weekly Recap, and the AI Assistant can help flag spending changes, upcoming expenses, and patterns that are easy to miss. Sweet Spot listeners can get their first year of Monarch Core for half off — just $50 — with promo code SWEETSPOT. Visit: monarch.com
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As the weather gets warmer, staying properly hydrated on the golf course becomes even more important. LMNT’s new Lemonade Iced Tea flavor combines electrolytes, magnesium, and potassium with no sugar or questionable sports drink ingredients, plus caffeine from black tea extract for a steadier energy boost. Because the caffeine comes from tea, it’s naturally paired with L-theanine and polyphenols, which can feel smoother than the spike-and-crash effect of many energy drinks. For golfers looking for hydration and a little back-nine energy, this is a great option to try. With any purchase you're going to get a free sample pack. To claim your special offer visit drinklmnt.com/sweetspot
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Download Cash App Today by visiting this link New Cash App customers can earn $10 if they use code CASHAPP10 in their profile at signup and send $5 to a friend within 14 days. Terms apply.
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
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- In this episode, Jon and Adam take a deep dive into one of golf’s most feared problems: the shanks. They explain what is actually happening at impact, why many common swing fixes can make the problem worse, and how golfers can use face spray, strike-location practice, and simple constraints to regain control. Adam also breaks down how setup, hand position, body movement, and equipment can influence heel and toe contact—but emphasizes that learning to intentionally move strike around the clubface is often the most effective long-term solution. They also discuss the anxiety these misses can create and why removing emotion, avoiding endless mechanical rabbit holes, and focusing on basic problem-solving can help golfers find their way out.
Thank you to our show sponsors Lagoon Sleep, Warby Parker, and Ridge
Lagoon Sleep helps you find the right pillow for your sleep position and body type with a quick two-minute quiz, giving you a more personalized setup for better rest and recovery. Their adjustable pillows are trusted by elite athletes and can help with neck support, cooling, and waking up without aches or pains. Sweet Spot listeners can get 15% off by going to lagoonsleep.com/sweetspot and using promo code SWEETSPOT.
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Warby Parker Sport combines the look of everyday sunglasses with performance features designed for golf, running, tennis, hiking, and other active pursuits. The frames are lightweight and flexible, with no-slip nose pads, an expanded field of vision, and polarized lenses that reduce glare while blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They’re available in prescription and non-prescription options, so you can get clearer, more comfortable vision without sacrificing style. Buy one pair of glasses and get 20% off any additional pairs at WarbyParker.com/sweetspot.
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Ridge gives you a slim, modern alternative to the bulky traditional wallet, with room for up to 12 cards plus cash. Each wallet is made from premium materials like aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber, and includes RFID-blocking technology for added peace of mind. With more than 50 colors and styles, over 100,000 five-star reviews, and a lifetime warranty, it’s built to be the last wallet you need. Get 10% off at Ridge.com/sweetspot with code SWEETSPOT at checkout
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- In this episode, Jon and Adam are joined by instructor and 3D motion capture expert Jon Sinclair for a deep dive into what the best players actually do — and what everyday golfers should not blindly copy. Sinclair explains why many so-called fundamentals, like grip, stance, and posture, are not universal, and how great players often succeed by building around their own “superpowers.” The conversation explores how golfers create consistency through better thought processes, why trying to fix every bad shot can make things worse, and how swing changes need to evolve into playable skills on the course. They also get into wedge technique, short-game launch conditions, shaft consistency, and why better data should simplify your golf game rather than make it more confusing.
Visit Jon's website to learn more about his services here: https://www.sinclairgolf.com/
Thanks to our show sponsors, For Wellness, LMNT, Ethos, and Pestie
Golfers who care about their game should care about taking care of their bodies too. The Good Stuff from For Wellness is a small scoop that can be added to coffee, smoothies, or protein shakes, with ingredients like collagen for joint support, L-theanine for focus, MCTs for energy, cinnamon for antioxidants, and Himalayan salt for minerals and electrolytes. Sweet Spot listeners can get the best price on a 90-day subscription and welcome kit at forwellness.com/sweetspot with promo code SWEETSPOT for an extra 10% off.
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As the weather gets warmer, staying properly hydrated on the golf course becomes even more important. LMNT’s new Lemonade Iced Tea flavor combines electrolytes, magnesium, and potassium with no sugar or questionable sports drink ingredients, plus caffeine from black tea extract for a steadier energy boost. Because the caffeine comes from tea, it’s naturally paired with L-theanine and polyphenols, which can feel smoother than the spike-and-crash effect of many energy drinks. For golfers looking for hydration and a little back-nine energy, this is a great option to try. With any purchase you're going to get a free sample pack. To claim your special offer visit drinklmnt.com/sweetspot
•
Protect your family’s financial future with life insurance through Ethos. Ethos makes the process simple and 100% online—you can get a quote in seconds and apply in as little as 10 minutes, with coverage options up to $3 million and some policies starting around $30 per month. There’s no medical exam required—just answer a few health questions online to get started. Learn more and get your free quote at https://ethos.com/SWEETSPOT
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Pestie makes pest control simple by giving you a DIY kit with the pro-grade treatment, sprayer, mixing bag, gloves, and instructions you can complete in less than 10 minutes. Each plan is customized to your location, season, bugs, and climate, so you can protect your home year-round without waiting around for contractors, dealing with service windows, or signing expensive contracts. Fix your bug problem before it gets worse — go to https://pestie.com/SWEETSPOTS for 10% off your order.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Sweet Spot - Golf Podcast
A deeper look into golf improvement. Adam Young and Jon Sherman provide real, actionable game-improvement advice for golfers of all levels. If you want to take your game to the next level, this is the podcast for you.Podcast website
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