A deeper look into golf improvement. Adam Young and Jon Sherman provide real, actionable game-improvement advice for golfers of all levels. If you want to take ... More
How to Acquire Skills Through Effective Practice w/ Rob Gray
In this episode, we discuss the most effective ways to increase your skills through various practice methods with motor-learning expert Dr. Rob Gray. Rob is the author of How We Learn to Move, giving a great perspective on taking your practice range performance to the golf course.
The SwingU is the #1 GPS app for golfers who want to become better course managers and take a deeper dive into their games with strokes-gained analysis.
Vuori makes incredibly comfortable and versatile activewear that you can wear on and off the golf course.
5/1/2023
1:32:51
How To Take Care of Your Body w/ Dr. Greg Rose from TPI
Dr. Greg Rose, the co-founder of the Titleist Performance Institute, joins us for a wide-ranging discussion on how to take care of your body for golf. We discuss mobility, pain, injury prevention, strength training, how to increase swing speed, and plenty of other topics. Dr. Rose shares tons of research from TPI that will help dispel many myths and hopefully motivate you to do the right kind of work to play golf pain-free and improve your performance!
The SwingU is the #1 GPS app for golfers who want to become better course managers and take a deeper dive into their games with strokes-gained analysis. It's jam-packed with features that will help you on and off the golf course. Sweet Spot listeners can get 30% off their first year's annual subscription to SwingU Plus or SwingU Pro. Use code SWEETSPOT at https://www.swingu.com/upgrade/
With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Skip trips to the grocery store and count on HelloFresh to make home cooking easy, fun, AND affordable – that’s why it’s America’s #1 meal kit, and Jon has been a customer for over a year. To get 50% off and free shipping on your first box use code sweetspot50 or visit this link: https://hellofresh.com/sweetspot50
4/17/2023
1:28:35
Should You "Swing Your Swing" Part 2
In this two-part series, Adam and Jon discuss the pros and cons of the popular phrase "swing your swing." We talk about our philosophy on the golf swing and the role of aesthetics versus functionality. Should golfers stick with a swing that feels more natural to them or try to change to another version of that swing? Lot's to discuss!
The SwingU is the #1 GPS app for golfers who want to become better course managers and take a deeper dive into their games with strokes-gained analysis. It's jam-packed with features that will help you on and off the golf course. Sweet Spot listeners can get 30% off their first year's annual subscription to SwingU Plus or SwingU Pro. Use code SWEETSPOT at https://www.swingu.com/upgrade/
With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Skip trips to the grocery store and count on HelloFresh to make home cooking easy, fun, AND affordable – that’s why it’s America’s #1 meal kit, and Jon has been a customer for over a year. To get 50% off and free shipping on your first box use code sweetspot50 or visit this link: https://hellofresh.com/sweetspot50
4/10/2023
1:40:06
Should You "Swing Your Swing" Part 1
In this two-part series, Adam and Jon discuss the pros and cons of the popular phrase "swing your swing." We talk about our philosophy on the golf swing and the role of aesthetics versus functionality. Should golfers stick with a swing that feels more natural to them or try to change to another version of that swing? Lot's to discuss!
The SwingU is the #1 GPS app for golfers who want to become better course managers and take a deeper dive into their games with strokes-gained analysis. It's jam-packed with features that will help you on and off the golf course. Sweet Spot listeners can get 30% off their first year's annual subscription to SwingU Plus or SwingU Pro. Use code SWEETSPOT at https://www.swingu.com/upgrade/
With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Skip trips to the grocery store and count on HelloFresh to make home cooking easy, fun, AND affordable – that’s why it’s America’s #1 meal kit, and Jon has been a customer for over a year. To get 50% off and free shipping on your first box use code sweetspot50 or visit this link: https://hellofresh.com/sweetspot50
4/3/2023
1:27:57
How to Build a Home Golf Simulator w/ James Laidlaw from InHome Golf
Home Golf Simulators are exploding in popularity. There are more options than ever to build it on your own or hire a company to take care of everything. James Laidlaw from InHome Golf, who recently did Jon's home installation, joins the show to share his knowledge. We cover various topics, including room sizing, launch monitors, budget, turf, projectors, impact screens, and plenty more. You can check out the progress on Jon's simulator in this Twitter thread.
If you want to download InHome Golf's free guide, you can visit their website here: https://inhomegolf.com/ and James graciously provided his email address for questions here: [email protected]
A deeper look into golf improvement. Adam Young and Jon Sherman provide real, actionable game-improvement advice for golfers of all levels. If you want to take your game to the next level, this is the podcast for you.