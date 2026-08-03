In this episode, Jon and Adam are joined by instructor and 3D motion capture expert Jon Sinclair for a deep dive into what the best players actually do — and what everyday golfers should not blindly copy. Sinclair explains why many so-called fundamentals, like grip, stance, and posture, are not universal, and how great players often succeed by building around their own “superpowers.” The conversation explores how golfers create consistency through better thought processes, why trying to fix every bad shot can make things worse, and how swing changes need to evolve into playable skills on the course. They also get into wedge technique, short-game launch conditions, shaft consistency, and why better data should simplify your golf game rather than make it more confusing.



Visit Jon's website to learn more about his services here: https://www.sinclairgolf.com/



Thanks to our show sponsors, For Wellness, LMNT, Ethos, and Pestie



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