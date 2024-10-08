Nightcap - Hour 2: blame Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton disgruntled, NFL “What-If” standings

Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recap the top stories from Week 10 of the NFL season including Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets being a total mess this season after a 28-27 loss to Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts and Rodgers having a worse winning percentage with the Jets than Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss Cam Newton saying he feels erased and forgotten by the Carolina Panthers organization, Unc and Ocho dive into NFL "What-If" standings and much more!03:00 - Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated Bengals can't close out games07:00 - Jets vs. Colts15:32 - Lions vs. Jaguars18:00 - Lamar can't explain his 1-3 record against the Steelers28:17 - Cam Newton believes he's been erased by the Panthers33:42 - Unc and Ocho go over the "NFL What-If" Standings(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)#Volume #Club