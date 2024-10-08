Nightcap - Hour 1: Belichick in Dallas, Josh Allen MVP, Lamar struggles vs PIT
Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recap the top stories from Week 10 of the NFL season including Bill Belichick could be Jerry Jones top pick for HC of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, Josh Allen passes Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff as frontrunner for MVP, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have Lamar Jackson's number and much more!03:18 - Belichick top of Jerry Jones' list of options08:30 - Are the Bengals wasting Joe Burrow?15:46 - Josh Allen has taken over as MVP front runner23:47 - Daniel Jones gets demoted?30:49 - Joey Porter Jr's family selling his tickets33:18 - Bills vs. Chiefs41:00 - Steelers vs. Ravens(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recap the top stories from Week 10 of the NFL season including Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets being a total mess this season after a 28-27 loss to Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts and Rodgers having a worse winning percentage with the Jets than Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss Cam Newton saying he feels erased and forgotten by the Carolina Panthers organization, Unc and Ocho dive into NFL "What-If" standings and much more!03:00 - Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated Bengals can't close out games07:00 - Jets vs. Colts15:32 - Lions vs. Jaguars18:00 - Lamar can't explain his 1-3 record against the Steelers28:17 - Cam Newton believes he's been erased by the Panthers33:42 - Unc and Ocho go over the "NFL What-If" Standings(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
35:48
Nightcap - Hour 1: Blame Jerry Jones, Joe Burrow’s talent being wasted, Josh Allen MVP frontrunner
Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson react to Cooper Rush & the Dallas Cowboys getting their butts kicked by C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans on Monday Night football, 34-10. Later, Unc and Ocho debate if Joe Burrow is being wasted by the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen officially passes Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff as frontrunner for NFL MVP but are adamant that Lamar will still win and much more!03:12 - Show start03:30 - Intro04:46 - Texans beat Cowboys 34-1022:36 - Belichick top of list for Jerry Jones' options31:00 - Cowboys v Bengals looks appealing39:25 - Money Moves49:30 - Daniel Jones demoted58:34 - Rough Draft Best Wide Receivers(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
1:00:29
Nightcap - Hour 2: Mike Tyson’s cheeks, Katt Williams wants round 2, Paul calls out iShowSpeed
Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson react to an adult website offering Mike Tyson $250K to show his cheeks on screen again. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss Katt Williams saying he held back in his Club Shay Shay interview and he wants a round 2, Jake Paul officially calls out iShowSpeed for his next fight and much more!03:15 - Lady puts raisins in Sunday Sauce07:30 - Jake Paul calls out iShowSpeed16:47 - Spell-o Cinco22:10 - Dunk on Unc28:11 - Q and Ayyyyy(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
43:46
Nightcap - Hour 1: Joe Burrow not enough, Patrick Mahomes poor play, Lamar struggles vs. Steelers
Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson react to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers taking it down to the wire with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss since Christmas 2023, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers beating Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens without scoring one touchdown and much more!03:13 - Show start03:41 - Intro05:00 - Chargers v Bengals21:18 - Bills v Chiefs32:10 - Steelers v Ravens51:16 - Jets v Colts1:03:39 - Detroit v Jags(Timestamps may vary based on advertisements.)
No more waiting until morning. Nightcap is the new nighttime sports talk destination with legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Hang out with Unc and Ocho as they give their unfiltered takes on the latest headlines from the NFL, NBA, and college football, and give their instant reactions to the biggest games moments after they end.