Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp discuss whether or not to trust ADP. They break down whether Jalen Hurts is worth a sixth-round pick, if Justin’s lowest-ever ADP makes him a first-round steal, and whether you should trust George Kittle as your TE1 despite the injury concerns. Then Dopp shares players that stand out to him before the duo wraps things up by answering your fantasy questions in Fantasy Therapy.







0:00 - Welcome



1:17 - What the ADP?! Who’s catching our eye?



2:00 - Jalen Hurts ADP at 54.5, should he go in the 6th round?



4:26 - Justin Jefferson’s ADP is at an all-time low (12), are you in or out?



7:22 - George Kittle ADP at 95.6, trust him to be your TE?



10:00 - Dopp’s out of the box players!



10:36 - Has Travis Kelce lost his pop?



13:22 - Isiah Pacheco is being criminally overlooked



15:57 - Time to think twice about Nico Collins as WR1?



19:18 - Fantasy Therapy



20:04 - Could Cam Skattebo be an RB1?



22:33 - Draft Omarion Hampton or Saquon Barkley?



24:55 - Will Mike Evans get similar usage to Davante Adams?



27:28 - Last Call: The tush push end …is near?

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