Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
346 episodes
Field Yates’ RB Targets You Need to Know 🚨 Gibbs, Henry & More | Fantasy Focus08/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Welcome back to Fantasy Focus! Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza are breaking down everything you need to know at the RB position. Should Jahmyr Gibbs be the number one overall pick? Can Derrick Henry be an RB1 on your roster in 2026? Will Saquon Barkley have a monster season? Plus, Eric Moody is in the chat to answer all your pressing questions!
Get your tickets for the Fantasy Focus live show in New York City: https://www.axs.com/events/1526710/the-fantasy-focus-football-live-podcast-tickets?skin=racket
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp discuss whether or not to trust ADP. They break down whether Jalen Hurts is worth a sixth-round pick, if Justin’s lowest-ever ADP makes him a first-round steal, and whether you should trust George Kittle as your TE1 despite the injury concerns. Then Dopp shares players that stand out to him before the duo wraps things up by answering your fantasy questions in Fantasy Therapy.
0:00 - Welcome
1:17 - What the ADP?! Who’s catching our eye?
2:00 - Jalen Hurts ADP at 54.5, should he go in the 6th round?
4:26 - Justin Jefferson’s ADP is at an all-time low (12), are you in or out?
7:22 - George Kittle ADP at 95.6, trust him to be your TE?
10:00 - Dopp’s out of the box players!
10:36 - Has Travis Kelce lost his pop?
13:22 - Isiah Pacheco is being criminally overlooked
15:57 - Time to think twice about Nico Collins as WR1?
19:18 - Fantasy Therapy
20:04 - Could Cam Skattebo be an RB1?
22:33 - Draft Omarion Hampton or Saquon Barkley?
24:55 - Will Mike Evans get similar usage to Davante Adams?
27:28 - Last Call: The tush push end …is near?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Field Yates Reveals the WRs He's Watching Closely in 2026: Puka, CeeDee & More 👀 | Fantasy Focus08/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Welcome back to Fantasy Focus! Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza are breaking down everything you need to know at the WR position. Is Puka Nacua worth drafting in the first three picks? Will CeeDee Lamb return to his 2024 form? Could A.J. Brown bounce back in New England? Plus, Eric Moody is in the chat to answer all your pressing questions!
Get your tickets for the Fantasy Focus live show in New York City: https://www.axs.com/events/1526710/the-fantasy-focus-football-live-podcast-tickets?skin=racket
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome back to Fantasy Focus! Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza do their first mock draft of the Fantasy Focus season. First, we discuss what impact Bijan Robinson's contract will have on the NFL landscape. Then, we dive into a 12-team PPR mock draft. What takeaways will they draw as a result? Plus, Eric Moody is in the chat to answer all your pressing questions!
Get your tickets for the Fantasy Focus live show in New York City: https://www.axs.com/events/1526710/the-fantasy-focus-football-live-podcast-tickets?skin=racket
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Welcome back to Fantasy Focus! Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza are here to get you set for the 2026 Fantasy Football season. Will A.J. Brown return to elite fantasy option form in New England? Does Kenneth Walker have RB1 upside with the Chiefs? Will Mike McDaniel help the Los Angeles Chargers be fantasy relevant? And should you draft Omarion Hampton and Justin Herbert as a result? Plus, Eric Moody is in the chat to answer all your pressing questions!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Sports podcasts
- Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football PodcastFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The Dan Le Batard ShowSports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- 30 for 30 PodcastsSports
- The Pat McAfee ShowFootball, Sports
- Fantasy Focus FootballSports
- The Bill Simmons PodcastSports
- The Dan Patrick ShowComedy, Society & Culture, Sports
- The MeatEater PodcastSports, Wilderness
- Pardon My TakeFootball, Sports
Trending Sports podcasts
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Jim Cornette ExperienceHistory, Sports, Wrestling
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
- The Audible with Stew, Bruce & Ralph: A show about college footballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- SNR Drive (Pittsburgh Steelers)Football, Sports
- The Musers The PodcastComedy, Sports
- Mason & IrelandSports
- The Ringer's Philly SpecialSports
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- World Cup After DarkSoccer, Sports
- Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal PodcastSoccer, Sports
- Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh SteelersFootball, Sports
- Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns PodcastFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
- Austin & BirmSports
- The Sheet with Jeff MarekHockey, Sports
- Off The Pike with Brian BarrettSports
- The Solid Verbal College FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- HuskerOnline PodcastFootball, Sports
- Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- Beltway FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
About Fantasy Focus Football
ESPN Fantasy Football experts Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay and Stephania Bell provide daily strategy, previews, injury reports, and debates around news and notes of the day.Podcast website
Listen to Fantasy Focus Football, Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Fantasy Focus Football
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.