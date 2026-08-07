Andy Kamenetzky fills in for John Ireland as Mason and the crew discuss whether John's house might actually be haunted, the Dodgers' six-game losing streak, and Pete Crow-Armstrong's comments about wanting to take down L.A. Plus, Mase shares his latest music obsession, the show reacts to Greg's interview with Myles Garrett, and Jeff Passan explains why he gave up his Hall of Fame vote. They also dive into the TV shows and movies they're watching—including House of the Dragon—before wrapping up with Ice Breakers.

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