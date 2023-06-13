LA's #1 Sports Show is Mason and Ireland. React to LA's top sports stories with the guys afternoons from 3pm-630pm PT on ESPN LA 710 and the ESPN App. More
HR 3: Mind your Business!
Can people mind their own business? we play a a clip of a woman complaining of pollution and another complaining about a girl wearing pink! but why?! Did you see what happened with the Oakland A's last night? Plus, there are big name golfers that are investing in a NEW thing called INDOOR GOLF. We explain what it is? but will it work? Kappy joins us to play another edition of GAME OF GAMES and SUPER CROSSTALK with SEDANO and KAP! Who will manage the ALL STAR SOFTBALL Tournament this year in WEST COVINA!
6/14/2023
1:05:13
HR 2: The Dodgers need a Closer
2 O'clock call of the Day. Listeners want to talk about the NBA's punishment for Ja Morant. The Dodgers need a closer! Mason says that he now misses Kenley Jansen. What the Dodgers are doing is not working and they have to be shopping for a closer. Mason and Ireland got plaques for their 10 years of being in the Disney Company! But according to them the math doesn't add up we have some fun with that. Los Angeles Rams Head Football Coach Sean McVay calls in to talk about the upcoming season, their roster, Cooper Kupp's contract and pokes some fun at our outfits from the Mandys. And the topics are in for another version of WASSUP FOO!
6/14/2023
50:26
HR 1: Mason's Gift
SUPER CROSSTALK with TRAVIS and SLIWA - Good Afternoon! John talks about Greg and him playing Golf at Mountain Gate but will they be joined by any of John's celebrity friends? We talk to friend of the show O'shea Jackson Jr. as he is filming in Spain but sent Mason a very special gift. Find out what it is? WHEEL OF QUESTIONS - If you are in love with your Boss how do you tell him/her? Would you date anyone at work? and we talk to Deondre, Parker and Kody about their podcast that supposedly launched last night and we listen to ta bit of it and give them pointers. Plus, Mason has the Vegas odds about what teams will win the NBA Championship next year?
6/14/2023
52:42
HR 3: What would you save?
NBA Play by Play announcer Mike Breen had a house fire and talked about what items he was able to recover. It got us thinking, what would you save? Are you ready for WINNING TIME Season 2? we have the trailer and John explains what this season will be about. Is the end of TWITTER coming soon? there is something NEW coming that looks very similar to it, Mason explains what it is? and Jacob Emrani joins the guys in studio for another edition of GAME OF GAMES and SUPER CROSSTALK with SEDANO and KAP.
6/13/2023
1:07:16
HR 2: Worst ERA
2 O'clock call of the day. Pat Sajak is retiring from Wheel of Fortune. Would that gig be a good one for Mase? Also, where do the Dodgers ERA rank this season? Mason has a fear of sharks and he found a study that talk about where you can spot them and there is drone footage of this and we give Deondre, Parker and Kody more grief about not having their podcast up and running. The topics are in for another version of WASSUP FOO!
