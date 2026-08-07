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1073 episodes
- Mason and Andy Kamen kick off the hour with Sports Graffiti before diving into The New York Times' ranking of the 100 best movies of the 21st century. They also discuss why the combination of Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett would be a nightmare for opposing offenses. Plus, Greg checks in with Boys in Blue and sticks around to reveal his five favorite movies of the 21st century.
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- Andy Kamenetzky fills in for John Ireland as Mason and the crew discuss whether John's house might actually be haunted, the Dodgers' six-game losing streak, and Pete Crow-Armstrong's comments about wanting to take down L.A. Plus, Mase shares his latest music obsession, the show reacts to Greg's interview with Myles Garrett, and Jeff Passan explains why he gave up his Hall of Fame vote. They also dive into the TV shows and movies they're watching—including House of the Dragon—before wrapping up with Ice Breakers.
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- Mason and Ireland kicked things off with Fast Track before discussing whether the Savannah Bananas have found a way around ticket service fees. The guys reacted to breaking Aaron Donald news, debated The Athletic's NFL quarterback tier list, talked about the ideal temperature for a good night's sleep, and wrapped up the show with Game of Games.
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- Mason and Ireland kicked off the show with Sports Graffiti before Justin Tinsley joined to discuss the latest on Aaron Donald. The guys reacted to the University of Akron's unique "Offensive Coordinator of the Game" promotion, debated how Mase should handle a porch pirate, and discussed the Big Ten and SEC's joint support of the Protect College Sports Act.
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About Mason & Ireland
LA's #1 Sports Show is Mason and Ireland. React to LA's top sports stories with the guys afternoons from 3pm-630pm PT on ESPN LA 710 and the ESPN App.Podcast website
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