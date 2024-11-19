FAN Q&A: Perricard a Contender? DoubleTrouble? plus Racket Ron on Serena and Federer

Send us a textWe asked your for questions last week and we received some incredible questions for this week's Fan Q&A! Before we dive into your questions, Andy Roddick gets into the Racket Rundown presented by Wilson to cover Jack Draper, Giovanni Perricard, and Qinwen Zheng winning their finals matches over the weekend. Andy then chats with Ron Rocchi, Wilson's Racket Innovation Manager, to talk about the process of players tweaking their rackets during the offseason and how Roger Federer and Serena Williams both tested their rackets when trying to find the perfect one. Finally Andy and Jon Wertheim answer your questions ranging from Andy's dream dingles partners to defining Andy's favorite word "Chucker". Stick around to the end to hear a hilarious story from Andy's weekend and a sneak peak of next week's episode!Served is sponsored by Olipop! Check out the link below and use the code: SERVED20 to get 20% off your order: https://drinkolipop.com/served20Support the showKeep up with us on socials!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/servedpodcast/X: https://twitter.com/Served_PodcastTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@served_podcast?_t=8jZtCnzdAnX&_r=1Watch the Episodes on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0k_--YLuTNuDvq1Dw4zHmw