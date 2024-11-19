JANNIK SINNER DOMINATES ATP FINALS & John Isner joins to Read Mean Tweets
Andy Roddick talks the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy where Jannik Sinner dominated the field without losing a match and Taylor Fritz finishing at World No. 4 after falling short in the final. Then, John Isner joins the show to help pick the teams for Pickleball Slam 3 with a game of reading/guessing the subject of Mean Tweets! For more information on Pickleball Slam 3, click here: https://thepickleballslam.com/
ELINA SVITOLINA talks upcoming BJK Cup Match, Supporting Ukrainian Tennis, and more
Andy Roddick talks with Elina Svitolina about the Ukrainian BJK Cup match coming up against Austria, returning to tennis after becoming a mother, injury recorders update, and her foundation supporting Ukrainian tennis.To learn/support Elina's foundation click here: www.elinasvitolinafoundation.org Grab tickets to the Ukrainian vs Austria match in McKinney, TX on November 16-17: https://www.etix.com/ticket/mvc/online/upcomingEvents/venue?venue_id=34824&performance_id=99731723&country=US&language=en
ARYNA SABALENKA joins the show plus Coco Gauff’s WTA Finals Triumph
Aryna Sabalenka joins the show after Andy and co. recounts Coco Gauff's WTA Finals win in the Racket Rundown presented by Wilson.
Zverev Wins Paris Masters, Rublev’s Latest Outburst, WTA in Riyadh plus “The Journeyman”
Andy Roddick and Jon Wertheim talk Alexander Zverev beating Hugo Humbert in the 2024 Paris Master Final and concerns for Andrey Rublev. Andy and Jon also talk about the WTA Finals in Riyadh that are currently underway, Elena Rybakina's new coach, and the announcement of Dev Patel's new tennis movie, "The Journeyman".
FAN Q&A: Perricard a Contender? DoubleTrouble? plus Racket Ron on Serena and Federer
Andy Roddick gets into the Racket Rundown presented by Wilson to cover Jack Draper, Giovanni Perricard, and Qinwen Zheng winning their finals matches over the weekend. Andy then chats with Ron Rocchi, Wilson's Racket Innovation Manager, to talk about the process of players tweaking their rackets during the offseason and how Roger Federer and Serena Williams both tested their rackets when trying to find the perfect one. Finally Andy and Jon Wertheim answer your questions ranging from Andy's dream dingles partners to defining Andy's favorite word "Chucker". Stick around to the end to hear a hilarious story from Andy's weekend and a sneak peak of next week's episode!

Served is sponsored by Olipop! Check out the link below and use the code: SERVED20 to get 20% off your order: https://drinkolipop.com/served20
