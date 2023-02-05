Seattle's favorite sports show with Brock Huard and Mike Salk, returns to Seattle Sports weekdays from 6:00am - 10:00am. More
Hour 4-Kraken keep rolling, KJ Wright's concern's on defense and Ranked
The Kraken are playing well and utilizing their depth perfectly, but Dallas showed that this will be another tough series. What do they need to so moving forward in this series without McCann? Then, KJ Wright's comments on the Seahawks void at ST have us a little concerned. Should we expect more additions? Plus, Salk and Justin rank nothing.
Hour 3-KJ Wright Show
KJ is back to talk recap the Seahawks draft and share stories from his experience announcing the 2nd round pick in KC, why he still doesn't believe Jalen Carter would be a fit in Seattle and much more.
Salk is upset about M's fans who are acting like they're embarrassed by a win and says they need to chill. Former UCLA and newest Seahawk RB Zach Charbonnet joins Salk to discuss his time in college and what is ahead of him in the NFL. Brady Henderson (in for Brock) for Blue 88.
Hour 1-Seattle Kraken win game 1 in OT vs Dallas, Mariners get W in Oakland
The Seattle Kraken get a huge OT win in game 1 vs Dallas and Salk couldn't be more impressed with their resolve. Once again their depth is the reason they won and Grubauer played really well. The Mariners were no-hit through most of the game but had an incredible outing from Bryce Miller's MLB debut. We revisit yesterday's conversation with Jeff Passan.
Hour 4-What's going on with Julio Rodriguez?
Are you ready for another stressful playoff hockey experience? We discuss the match-up between the Kraken and the Stars. Then, we revisit Jeff Passan's comments on Julio Rodriguez's struggles. Are you concerned at all or is too early for that? Plus, Justin and Salk have a Ranked with a questionable music choices.