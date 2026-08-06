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1247 episodes
- Brock and Salk start their countdown of the 25 most intriguing Seahawks list, starting with WR Cooper Kupp. They talk about the Mariners much needed win over the Tigers, Seahawks training camp, and more in Need To Know. As they continue to look back on the Hawks run to the Super Bowl, they recap a nail-biting win over the Phillip Rivers and the Colts. And they go around the NFL and talk about the league’s top headlines.
- Brock and Salk listen to your messages about the Mariners, Seahawks, and Love Island in Here’s The Thing. They talk about the Mariners crucial win over the Tigers, Seahawks training camp, and more in Need To Know. And ESPN’s Brady Henderson joins the show to talk about what he’s seen at Hawks training camp so far, his takeaways from the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Leonard Williams’ importance to the team, and much more.
- Brock and Salk react to last night’s Mariners game, and they have something to say to the fans who said the season was over. They talk more about the M’s win over the Tigers, Seahawks training camp, and more in Need To Know. They discuss the benches clearing incident in last night’s game and talk about how the Mariners can use it as a springboard to rally the team. And Brock talks about the narrative around the Seahawks after the first episode of Hard Knocks, Aaron Donald working out in LA, and more in Blue-88.
- The Mariners showed last night that they still might have some fight in them. Salk asks the question, does a win like that wake up this team? He talks about Seahawks training camp, Derrick Halls hilarious comments to the media, and more in Need To Know. And Detroit Tigers Play-By-Play announcer Jason Bennetti joins the show to talk about last night’s game, the swing decisions that might be contributing to the Mariners struggles, his relationship with Rick Rizzs, and much more.
- Brock and Salk react to their conversation with Jason Benetti and talk about their discussion on the lack of slug from the Mariners. They talk about the roster changes the M’s made after the trade deadline, the Seahawks on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and much more in Need To Know. As they continue to look back at the Hawks run to the Super Bowl Brock and Salk recap the dismantling of the Falcons in week 14. And they finish out the show with Trash Takes.
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About Brock and Salk
Tune in from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. for engaging sports talk and in-depth analysis with Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App.Podcast website
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