Brock and Salk react to last night’s Mariners game, and they have something to say to the fans who said the season was over. They talk more about the M’s win over the Tigers, Seahawks training camp, and more in Need To Know. They discuss the benches clearing incident in last night’s game and talk about how the Mariners can use it as a springboard to rally the team. And Brock talks about the narrative around the Seahawks after the first episode of Hard Knocks, Aaron Donald working out in LA, and more in Blue-88.