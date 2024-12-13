Powered by RND
Locked On Mets - Daily Podcast On The New York Mets

Locked On Podcast Network, Ryan Finkelstein
Locked On Mets podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Amazin’ New York...
SportsBaseball

  • Could Boras and Steve Cohen Have a Larger $1 Billion Plan?
    Behind the scenes, the New York Mets are crafting a potential World Series-winning roster, with Juan Soto at the center of their ambitious plans.  This episode of Locked on Mets explores the intriguing possibility of the Mets signing more Scott Boras clients, aiming to build a billion-dollar dynasty in MLB.  Host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the strategic moves, including Soto's massive contract and the potential return of Pete Alonso.  Could the Mets' relationship with Boras lead to a historic spending spree?  JOIN THE LOCKED ON METS INSIDER COMMUNITY: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmets  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Omaha Steaks﻿From legendary steaks to mouthwatering desserts and more, save fifty percent off site-wide at OmahaSteaks.com. Plus, our listeners get an extra thirty dollars off with Promo Code MLB and a thirty-dollar reward card when you shop early.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    31:29
  • Mets Introduce Juan Soto: Gut Reaction to the Presser
    Juan Soto's monumental move to the New York Mets is shaking up MLB.  This episode of Locked on Mets explores the seismic impact of Soto's record-breaking contract and what it means for the franchise's future.  With a $765 million deal, the Mets are not just investing in a player but in a vision of becoming a dynasty. Host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the excitement surrounding Soto's introduction, the strategic moves by owner Steve Cohen, and the familial atmosphere that swayed Soto's decision. How will this signing redefine the Mets' legacy and their quest for a championship?Join Ryan as he discusses the implications of Soto's arrival alongside other key figures like Francisco Lindor and potential future moves involving Pete Alonso.  JOIN THE LOCKED ON METS INSIDER COMMUNITY: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmets  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Omaha Steaks﻿From legendary steaks to mouthwatering desserts and more, save fifty percent off site-wide at OmahaSteaks.com. Plus, our listeners get an extra thirty dollars off with Promo Code MLB and a thirty-dollar reward card when you shop early.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    31:28
  • Trade Rumors Swirling for the Mets After the Winter Meetings
    As the winter meetings conclude, the buzz around potential trades intensifies. Could the Mets target pitchers like Mitch Keller or Luis Castillo to bolster their rotation?  Host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the latest developments, including Juan Soto's official signing and its impact on the team's future.  The episode also explores the potential trade of Starling Marte. With the Mets actively engaging in the trade market, what moves will they make to strengthen their lineup? JOIN THE LOCKED ON METS INSIDER COMMUNITY: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmets  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Omaha Steaks﻿From legendary steaks to mouthwatering desserts and more, save fifty percent off site-wide at OmahaSteaks.com. Plus, our listeners get an extra thirty dollars off with Promo Code MLB and a thirty-dollar reward card when you shop early.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    36:59
  • Why the Mets Are the Perfect Landing Spot for Roki Sasaki
    Explore the New York Mets' potential pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki in this MLB-focused episode.  As the Winter Meetings heat up, the Mets are eyeing Sasaki, a 23-year-old phenom known for his blazing fastball and devastating splitter.  With Sasaki's agency valuing the Mets' pitching development, could New York be his next destination?  Host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the Mets' strategy, including their recent acquisition of Juan Soto and the implications for their rotation.  The episode also touches on other MLB teams like the Dodgers and Padres, who are in the mix for Sasaki, and discusses the Mets' financial maneuvering to secure this potential ace. JOIN THE LOCKED ON METS INSIDER COMMUNITY: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmets  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Omaha Steaks﻿From legendary steaks to mouthwatering desserts and more, save fifty percent off site-wide at OmahaSteaks.com. Plus, our listeners get an extra thirty dollars off with Promo Code MLB and a thirty-dollar reward card when you shop early.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    31:10
  • Top Rumors Swirling Around the Mets at the Winter Meetings
    Explore the latest buzz surrounding the New York Mets as they navigate the MLB Winter Meetings.  With Pete Alonso's potential return and the pursuit of Garrett Crochet, the Mets are making strategic moves to bolster their lineup.  Host Ryan Finkelstein dives into David Stearns' media session, revealing insights on the Mets' financial strategies and player positioning, including Mark Vientos and Brett Baty.  The episode also touches on the Mets' pitching prospects, discussing potential acquisitions like Walker Buehler and Sean Manaea. JOIN THE LOCKED ON METS INSIDER COMMUNITY: https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonmets  Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!Omaha Steaks﻿From legendary steaks to mouthwatering desserts and more, save fifty percent off site-wide at OmahaSteaks.com. Plus, our listeners get an extra thirty dollars off with Promo Code MLB and a thirty-dollar reward card when you shop early.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    35:46

About Locked On Mets - Daily Podcast On The New York Mets

Locked On Mets podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Amazin’ New York Mets and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Ryan Finkelstein, the Locked On Mets podcast provides your daily Mets fix with all the back page stories, expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Mets franchise. Locked On Mets takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Mets locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Mets podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
