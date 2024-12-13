Locked On Mets - Daily Podcast On The New York Mets

Why the Mets Are the Perfect Landing Spot for Roki Sasaki

Explore the New York Mets' potential pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki in this MLB-focused episode. As the Winter Meetings heat up, the Mets are eyeing Sasaki, a 23-year-old phenom known for his blazing fastball and devastating splitter. With Sasaki's agency valuing the Mets' pitching development, could New York be his next destination? Host Ryan Finkelstein breaks down the Mets' strategy, including their recent acquisition of Juan Soto and the implications for their rotation. The episode also touches on other MLB teams like the Dodgers and Padres, who are in the mix for Sasaki, and discusses the Mets' financial maneuvering to secure this potential ace.