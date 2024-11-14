Becs Gentry: How this Peloton Instructor and 2:32 Marathoner is Running the Great World Race
If you had the chance, would you sign up to run 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 different continents? Becs Gentry is a popular One Peloton instructor, the 4th place finisher at the 2021 UK Olympic Trials, a former Nike Run Club Coach, and a 2:32:01 marathoner. She's getting ready to start the Great World Race on November 15, 2024. We talk about: Whether Becs expects more challenges physically or logistically How Becs intends to approach each of the 7 days The recovery strategies Becs will implement throughout the week Expected challenges of the Antarctica marathon Becs' goals for the weeklong race The months of preparation and training involved in the attempt Send this episode to a friend who you think would run the Great World Race! Links & Resources from the Show: Becs on Instagram My VO2 Max test results Get recovery and injury prevention tips from 9 elite runners.
54:16
Phil Batterson, PhD on Tissue Tolerance: The Key to Preventing Injuries?
Phil Batterson, PhD on Tissue Tolerance: The Key to Preventing Injuries?

"Tissue tolerance" might be a hard term for the average runner to define. But it could also be how you prevent your next big running injury. Phil Batterson, PhD, is a former competitive runner with a background in human bioenergetics. As the founder of Critical Oxygen, he gives athletes and coaches knowledge, testing, and coaching to optimize their physiology and maximize endurance performance. We talk about: How pliability, range of motion, and mobility affect tissue tolerance The impact of shock on the body while running Approaching training with injury prevention in mind Strength training and plyometrics to build tissue tolerance The role of cross training in injury prevention and adaptations How proteins help runners stay strong, but many aren't eating enough of it Hill training as a tool to improve tissue tolerance Why you don't need to barefoot run Send this episode to your friend who's prone to running injuries so they can take action today. Links & Resources from the Show: Listen to How to Improve the 3 Running Thresholds (Z2, LT, and VO2 Max) to hear Phil on another Strength Running Podcast episode. Critical Oxygen website The Critical Oxygen Podcast Phil on Instagram Critical Oxygen on YouTube Injury prone? Grab our free injury prevention email series to structure training with injury prevention ideas built directly into your training program.
1:24:13
The New Rules of Carb Loading with Sport Scientist Jonah Rosner
The New Rules of Carb Loading with Sport Scientist Jonah Rosner

You might give carb loading a quick thought in your taper, but are you actually looking at the current science to make it effective? Jonah Rosner is an applied sport scientist who spent the past 10 years working with athletes and teams from all major American Professional Team sports. Jonah is a running coach and a certified strength and conditioning specialist who uses the latest sport science technology to individualize running programs. Jonah was also the sport scientist on hand during a recent fitness retreat where I had my VO2 Max measured. We talk about: The old vs. new recommendations for carb loading The relationship between carbs and GI stress Pre-race breakfast and in-race fueling Jonah's personal approach to carb loading Gender differences in carb loading Force plate testing and injury prevention VO2 Max testing and Jason's experience from running camp Send this episode to a friend with a race coming up so they can consider effective carb loading. Links & Resources from the Show: Jonah's Carb Load Guide Jonah's Newsletter, Marathon Science Jonah on Instagram Subscribe to the Strength Running YouTube channel for my VO2 Max test and hundreds more videos.
1:05:13
Marathon Volume, Injuries, and Tune-up Races with 2:25 Marathoner Laura Thweatt
Marathon Volume, Injuries, and Tune-up Races with 2:25 Marathoner Laura Thweatt

From poor tune-up races to switching up nutrition, pro runners face the same lessons more casual runners do. Laura Thweatt is a 2:25 marathoner, professional runner for Saucony, and former US cross country champion. She placed 5th in the 10k at the 2016 Olympic Trials and 5th in the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials. We talk about: The emotions before a goal race and working with a sports psychologist during a taper Using a training journal to calm pre-race nerves and boost confidence Injury management with high mileage Handling a bad tune-up race Laura's goals and strategies for the Chicago Marathon (which she had to pull out of after recording due to an Achilles injury) Laura's approach to nutrition and using higher carb products during long runs How runners can celebrate breakthrough performances and absorb them before moving onto new goals If you liked this episode, could you take a minute to leave a 5-star rating and review on Spotify or Apple Podcasts? Links & Resources from the Show: Laura on Instagram Get your own Performance Training Journal to prepare for your next personal best. Boost your mental toughness, banish pre-race anxiety, and build more confidence before your next race.
1:03:20
Are Super Shoes Unethical? Philosopher Sabrina Little on the Fairness of Super Shoes
Are Super Shoes Unethical? Philosopher Sabrina Little on the Fairness of Super Shoes

Do super shoes give runners who use them an unfair advantage? Do they make it impossible to compare modern finish times with earlier performances? Sabrina Little is a trail and ultra runner, formerly a professional runner for HOKA. She has won 5 national titles and a World silver medal, she previously held American records in the 24-hour and 200K, and she was 2013 USATF Ultrarunner of the Year. Sabrina earned her doctorate in Philosophy and teaches ethics at Christopher Newport University. We talk about: The ethical concerns of super shoes Sabrina's lack of satisfaction post-5k due to wearing super shoes The distortion between effort and outcome when wearing super shoes The nuance of fairness and privilege as they relate to super shoes The need for clear shoe technology definitions and regulations to maintain the "spirit of sport" Why runners and coaches need to advocate for the intrinsic value of running Continue the super shoes conversation by sending this episode to a friend with your thoughts. Links & Resources from the Show: Sabrina on X/Twitter Sabrina on Instagram Sabrina's book, The Examined Run: Why Good People Make Better Runners Find Sabrina Little on Strava Want to learn more about super shoes? Tune into episode 227 with biomechanics and sport science PhD Geoff Burns. Hear from top track, road, and ultra runners on how they stay healthy.
