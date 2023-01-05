Weekend Preview: City look to take top spot after shooting down the Gunners, Villa march onto Old Trafford & are Everton doomed?

Dan Bardell is joined by George Elek, Tim Spiers and bet365's Steve Freeth following a decisive week at the top and bottom of the Premier League. With Arsenal not in action until Tuesday, Man City will look to take top spot when they head to Fulham. In the battle for European qualification Aston Villa head to Old Trafford and Liverpool take on Tottenham while Newcastle play Southampton. Plus, at the bottom, have Nottingham Forest begun their great escape and is there any hope left for Everton after they were smashed at home by Newcastle. Produced by Guy Clarke Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices