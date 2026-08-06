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1409 episodes
- Adam Leventhal is joined by Tim Spiers, Liam Tharme and Simon Johnson to discuss why after years of signing young talent, Chelsea have recruited two veterans in Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.
The panel break down BlueCo's change in philosophy and whether new boss Xabi Alonso might've influenced the decision.
Plus, Mykhailo Mudryk returns to action following 20 months on the sidelines, and Chelsea receive their punishment for 74 FA charges relating to incidents under previous owner Roman Abramovich.
Host: Adam Leventhal
Guests: Tim Spiers, Liam Tharme, Simon Johnson
Exec Producer: Adey Moorhead
Producers: Jay Beale, Liam Warburton, Grayson Moody
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- David Ornstein is back with the latest from a busy transfer market, as champions Arsenal look to reinforce their squad with a couple of Brazilian superstars: Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Jr.
Adam Leventhal is joined in the studio by The Athletic’s Jay Harris and Art de Roche to break down how transformational those two signings would be for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Plus there’s the latest on moves for Rodri, Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola, Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s targets.
All of this, plus our latest Do Yau Know Trivia question.
Host: Adam Leventhal
Guests: David Ornstein, Art de Roche, Jay Harris
Exec Producer: Adey Moorhead
Producers: Mike Stavrou & Grayson Moody
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Adam Leventhal is joined by The Athletic’s Matt Slater, Adam Crafton, and James Horncastle to unpack a week that shook global football. The panel dissects how Gianni Infantino’s multi-billion-dollar plans to sell off stakes in FIFA tournaments fell apart, the scale of pushback, and whether this historic U-turn leaves Infantino’s presidency in serious jeopardy.
Plus, UEFA Vice-President Laura McAllister joins the show to offer an insider perspective on leading the opposition. As a pivotal voice in the call for a potential boycott, she breaks down the emergency meetings and what needs to happen next at FIFA.
Host: Adam Leventhal
Guests: Matt Slater, Adam Crafton, James Horncastle, Laura McAllister
Exec Producer: Adey Moorhead
Producers: Jay Beale & Liam Warburton
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- As the World Cup packs up and leaves New York, we have one final show from the Big Apple as Paul Tenorio joins Adam Leventhal to look at the opportunity the popularity of this summer’s World Cup offers MLS.
We bring you insight from MLS Commissioner Don Garber on the league’s mission statement as they declare: “we’ll take it from here”. NYCFC CEO Brad Sims and multiple MLS Cup winning executive Garth Lagerwey share their views on how MLS can open up to the global transfer market.
Plus, US Soccer COO Dan Helfrich and FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger provide their perspective on how MLS can ultimately help produce better players for the USMNT.
Hosts: Adam Leventhal and Paul Tenorio
Featuring: Don Garber, Brad Sims, Garth Lagerwey, Dan Helfrich and Arsene Wenger
Executive Producer: Guy Clarke
Producers: Jay Beale, Liam Warburton and Grayson Moody
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Live in New York for the final time, Adam Leventhal is joined by The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Adam Crafton to reflect on Spain's deserved victory in a disappointing World Cup final against 10-man Argentina.
With a month to go until the start of the Premier League season, David shares his insights ahead of what is expected to be a busy period in the transfer market.
Host: Adam Leventhal
With: David Ornstein and Adam Crafton
Executive Producer: Adey Moorhead
Producers: Jay Beale, Liam Warburton and Mike Stavrou
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Athletic FC Podcast
The Athletic's flagship football podcast is with you six days a week, bringing unrivalled analysis from the biggest stories in world football. Featuring the likes of David Ornstein, Adam Crafton, Matt Slater and James Horncastle, the show takes you inside the biggest stories in football told by the best reporters in the business. We cut through the noise to tell you what’s really happening - and why it matters. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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