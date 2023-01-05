The Athletic Football Podcast is our flagship show, with Mark Chapman and Dan Bardell hosting Monday to Friday throughout the season.
Featuring the likes of Dav...
Project Messi: How it fell apart at PSG
So this week Lionel Messi was suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain and will be fined after taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia…
Coming up we’ll discuss the events that surely signal the end of Project Messi in Paris & where he might play next..
Is Messi now more of a very expensive PR tool than a footballer?
Ian Irving is joined by The Athletic's we have Adam Crafton and also our Paris Saint-Germain writer Peter Rutzler in Paris.
5/4/2023
37:12
Arteta’s Arsenal: The next phase
Arsenal have had a very good season - Champions or not. And with Champions League football back, the future is certainly bright.
So, what do Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal need to do to get to the ‘next level’ and how will the way they operate need to change?
Joining Mark Chapman it's David Ornstein and Adrian Clarke
Produced by Abi Paterson and Mike Stavrou
5/3/2023
35:31
How Haaland has demolished the Premier League
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has made history scoring his 50th goal of the season on Sunday - the most goals by a top-flight player for 92 years.
How has manager Pep Guardiola got the best out of him? How can City look to ensure he stays for as long as possible? Where does this season rank him in terms of the greatest of Premier League strikers?
Joining Ian Irving to discuss the goalscoring heroics of Erling Haaland we have The Athletic’s Man City writer Sam Lee as well as Jack Pitt-Brooke…
5/2/2023
35:41
Leeds United: How to sink a Premier League team
"This isn't about the decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa, it's about the decisions they've made since..." The Athletic's Leeds writer Phil Hay joins senior news reporter Matt Slater and host Ian Irving, to reflect on how Leeds got themselves into another relegation scrap this season.
The vote of no confidence from the Supporters Advisory Board, the viral video, if Javi Gracia will see out the last four games of the season, what being in the Championship would mean for the takeover and a cautionary tale in how to sink a Premier League football club.
Produced by Adonis Pratsides
5/1/2023
37:29
Weekend Preview: City look to take top spot after shooting down the Gunners, Villa march onto Old Trafford & are Everton doomed?
Dan Bardell is joined by George Elek, Tim Spiers and bet365's Steve Freeth following a decisive week at the top and bottom of the Premier League.
With Arsenal not in action until Tuesday, Man City will look to take top spot when they head to Fulham. In the battle for European qualification Aston Villa head to Old Trafford and Liverpool take on Tottenham while Newcastle play Southampton.
Plus, at the bottom, have Nottingham Forest begun their great escape and is there any hope left for Everton after they were smashed at home by Newcastle.
Produced by Guy Clarke
