As the World Cup packs up and leaves New York, we have one final show from the Big Apple as Paul Tenorio joins Adam Leventhal to look at the opportunity the popularity of this summer’s World Cup offers MLS.



We bring you insight from MLS Commissioner Don Garber on the league’s mission statement as they declare: “we’ll take it from here”. NYCFC CEO Brad Sims and multiple MLS Cup winning executive Garth Lagerwey share their views on how MLS can open up to the global transfer market.



Plus, US Soccer COO Dan Helfrich and FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger provide their perspective on how MLS can ultimately help produce better players for the USMNT.



Hosts: Adam Leventhal and Paul Tenorio

Featuring: Don Garber, Brad Sims, Garth Lagerwey, Dan Helfrich and Arsene Wenger

Executive Producer: Guy Clarke

Producers: Jay Beale, Liam Warburton and Grayson Moody

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